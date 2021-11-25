NFL Week 12 Injury Report: All 15 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Click here for more PFF tools:
Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
CHI @ DET | LV @ DAL | BUF @ NO | TB @ IND | PHI @ NYG | TEN @ NE |
CAR @ MIA | ATL @ JAX | NYJ @ HOU | PIT @ CIN | LAC @ DEN | MIN @ SF | LAR @ GB | CLE @ BAL | SEA @ WFT
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Foot
|WR18
|16.5
|LP
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|Oblique
|QB29
|11.0
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|CHI
|Shoulder
|WR55
|10.6
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Q
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|CHI
|Hamstring
|WR93
|9.4
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|D
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Ribs
|QB
|1.3
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Damien Williams
|RB
|CHI
|Calf
|RB
|1.2
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|DET
|Knee/Ankle
|RB
|0.1
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|DET
|Knee
|WR
|0.0
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
Injury Analysis: QB Jared Goff missed last week due to an oblique strain and will be a true game-time decision. The lions have said he has a 60% chance to play. It is a tough injury for a quarterback to play through, but I believe Goff will do everything he can to play because of the significance of this Thanksgiving matchup.
Lions running back Jemar Jefferson has been a limited participant this week, but I believe it's a little too soon to play on his high-ankle sprain. If he does play, I do not expect him to be his normal self.
Quarterback Justin Fields sustained a rib injury in Week 11. With the short turnaround, I do not expect him to play on Thanksgiving.
Running back Damien Williams is listed as questionable with a calf/knee injury and wide receiver Allen Robinson is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. I am not optimistic either player suits up for Week 12. Luckily for the Bears, I do believe wideout Darrell Mooney will play after recording limited practices with a foot injury.
The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB8
|17.1
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|Concussion
|WR65
|16.4
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Q
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|LV
|Illness
|K16
|8.0
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|LV
|Knee
|RB33
|7.5
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|DAL
|Shoulder
|WR46
|5.7
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Dillon Stoner
|WR
|LV
|Achilles
|WR
|0.2
|(-)
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|LV
|Ribs
|RB77
|0.0
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
Injury Analysis: Wide receiver Amari Cooper missed Week 11 due to COVID-19, and I do not believe he will clear protocol in order to play on Thanksgiving.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in Week 11. With such a short turnaround, I do not believe he will clear the five-step concussion protocol for the Thanksgiving game. There is a chance he gets cleared, but it's slim.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 11, but I expect him to play Thursday.
The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints (+6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|NO
|Right Hand
|QB27
|19.6
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Mark Ingram II
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB17
|16.0
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Q
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|Ribs
|WR38
|11.4
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Foot
|QB31
|3.3
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|NO
|Hand
|RB93
|0.5
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
Injury Analysis: Star running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last two weeks with a high-ankle sprain. I am not optimistic he returns for Thanksgiving. Making matters worse, Saints No. 2 running back Mark Ingram has recorded consecutive DNPs with a knee injury and will most likely miss the game as well.
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|Foot
|WR7
|15.7
|LP
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|Back
|WR10
|15.3
|DNP
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|IND
|Toe
|WR64
|8.3
|LP
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|TB
|Back
|TE8
|8.2
|FP
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Ankle
|WR
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 53. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|RB10
|17.5
|LP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Quad
|WR59
|9.5
|DNP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Quad
|WR44
|7.8
|DNP
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|NYG
|Ankle
|TE38
|2.6
|DNP
|John Ross
|WR
|NYG
|Quad
|WR120
|2.2
|LP
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|TE
|0.3
|DNP
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|PHI
|Knee
|RB
|0.0
|DNP
|Cullen Gillaspia
|RB
|NYG
|Calf
|RB
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|TEN
|Chest
|WR15
|14.7
|DNP
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|Neck
|TE14
|10.3
|LP
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|TEN
|Concussion
|RB50
|8.9
|DNP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Neck
|RB25
|7.5
|LP
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|TEN
|Tricep
|RB32
|7.0
|LP
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|NE
|Shoulder
|TE28
|4.0
|LP
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|TEN
|Concussion
|TE34
|3.8
|FP
|Logan Woodside
|QB
|TEN
|Illness
|QB
|0.3
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins (+2)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Knee
|TE27
|6.5
|DNP
|Preston Williams
|WR
|MIA
|Knee
|WR112
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Heel/Knee
|RB12
|14.6
|LP
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|ATL
|Ankle
|RB35
|13.6
|LP
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|JAX
|Shoulder
|WR114
|4.8
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New York Jets @ Houston Texans (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|Not Injury Related
|WR16
|15.6
|DNP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|NYJ
|Groin
|WR32
|12.0
|LP
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|Not Injury Related
|RB36
|7.9
|LP
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Not Injury Related
|WR90
|7.0
|DNP
|Michael Carter
|RB
|NYJ
|Ankle
|RB
|0.0
|DNP
|Davion Davis
|WR
|HST
|Illness
|WR
|0.0
|DNP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|QB
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Right Shoulder
|QB26
|17.7
|LP
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|CIN
|Cramps
|WR33
|12.5
|FP
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|PIT
|Knee
|TE53
|3.7
|DNP
|Auden Tate
|WR
|CIN
|Thigh
|WR
|1.4
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Shoulder
|RB21
|10.6
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|LAC
|Quad
|RB78
|2.6
|FP
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|LAC
|Ankle
|TE55
|1.9
|FP
|Mike Boone
|RB
|DEN
|Hip
|RB
|0.3
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|MIN
|Knee
|WR67
|7.5
|FP
|JaMycal Hasty
|RB
|SF
|Ankle
|RB69
|5.1
|DNP
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Rib, Finger
|RB41
|4.2
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (+1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB7
|22.0
|DNP
|Davante Adams
|WR
|GB
|Ankle
|WR2
|18.5
|LP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Knee
|RB
|11.7
|LP
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|GB
|Shoulder
|WR74
|7.8
|LP
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|GB
|Abdomen
|WR
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Illness
|QB1
|24.7
|FP
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Left Shoulder, Foot, Groin
|QB28
|17.8
|DNP
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR22
|12.6
|LP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR41
|9.1
|DNP
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|CLV
|Groin
|WR77
|7.0
|DNP
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|CLV
|Concussion
|WR122
|4.2
|DNP
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|BLT
|Knee/Chest
|WR83
|2.7
|LP
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Hip/Foot
|RB81
|1.6
|DNP
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|BLT
|Finger
|WR
|0.7
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team (-1.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.