NFL Week 12 Injury Report: All 15 games

Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26) to score a touchdown on a reception during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Nov 25, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

CHI @ DET | LV @ DAL | BUF @ NO | TB @ IND | PHI @ NYG | TEN @ NE |
CAR @ MIA | ATL @ JAX | NYJ @ HOU | PIT @ CIN | LAC @ DEN | MIN @ SF | LAR @ GB | CLE @ BAL | SEA @ WFT

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Foot WR18 16.5 LP LP LP (-)
Jared Goff QB DET Oblique QB29 11.0 LP LP LP Q
Marquise Goodwin WR CHI Shoulder WR55 10.6 FP FP FP Q
Allen Robinson II WR CHI Hamstring WR93 9.4 DNP DNP DNP D
Justin Fields QB CHI Ribs QB 1.3 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Damien Williams RB CHI Calf RB 1.2 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jermar Jefferson RB DET Knee/Ankle RB 0.1 LP LP LP Q
Trinity Benson WR DET Knee WR 0.0 LP DNP DNP OUT

Injury Analysis: QB Jared Goff missed last week due to an oblique strain and will be a true game-time decision. The lions have said he has a 60% chance to play. It is a tough injury for a quarterback to play through, but I believe Goff will do everything he can to play because of the significance of this Thanksgiving matchup.

Lions running back Jemar Jefferson has been a limited participant this week, but I believe it's a little too soon to play on his high-ankle sprain. If he does play, I do not expect him to be his normal self.

Quarterback Justin Fields sustained a rib injury in Week 11. With the short turnaround, I do not expect him to play on Thanksgiving.

Running back Damien Williams is listed as questionable with a calf/knee injury and wide receiver Allen Robinson is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. I am not optimistic either player suits up for Week 12. Luckily for the Bears, I do believe wideout Darrell Mooney will play after recording limited practices with a foot injury.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB8 17.1 LP FP FP (-)
CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Concussion WR65 16.4 DNP DNP LP Q
Daniel Carlson K LV Illness K16 8.0 DNP FP FP (-)
Kenyan Drake RB LV Knee RB33 7.5 FP FP FP (-)
Cedrick Wilson WR DAL Shoulder WR46 5.7 FP FP FP (-)
Dillon Stoner WR LV Achilles WR 0.2 (-) FP FP (-)
Jalen Richard RB LV Ribs RB77 0.0 LP LP FP (-)

Injury Analysis: Wide receiver Amari Cooper missed Week 11 due to COVID-19, and I do not believe he will clear protocol in order to play on Thanksgiving.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in Week 11. With such a short turnaround, I do not believe he will clear the five-step concussion protocol for the Thanksgiving game. There is a chance he gets cleared, but it's slim.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 11, but I expect him to play Thursday.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5.

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints (+6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Trevor Siemian QB NO Right Hand QB27 19.6 FP FP FP (-)
Mark Ingram II RB NO Knee RB17 16.0 LP DNP LP Q
Cole Beasley WR BUF Ribs WR38 11.4 LP LP FP (-)
Taysom Hill QB NO Foot QB31 3.3 FP FP FP (-)
Ty Montgomery RB NO Hand RB93 0.5 LP FP FP (-)
Alvin Kamara RB NO Knee RB 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

Injury Analysis: Star running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last two weeks with a high-ankle sprain. I am not optimistic he returns for Thanksgiving. Making matters worse, Saints No. 2 running back Mark Ingram has recorded consecutive DNPs with a knee injury and will most likely miss the game as well.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Chris Godwin WR TB Foot WR7 15.7 LP
Mike Evans WR TB Back WR10 15.3 DNP
T.Y. Hilton WR IND Toe WR64 8.3 LP
Rob Gronkowski TE TB Back TE8 8.2 FP
Antonio Brown WR TB Ankle WR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 53.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle RB10 17.5 LP
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Quad WR59 9.5 DNP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Quad WR44 7.8 DNP
Kyle Rudolph TE NYG Ankle TE38 2.6 DNP
John Ross WR NYG Quad WR120 2.2 LP
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee TE 0.3 DNP
Jordan Howard RB PHI Knee RB 0.0 DNP
Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Calf RB 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5.

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
A.J. Brown WR TEN Chest WR15 14.7 DNP
Hunter Henry TE NE Neck TE14 10.3 LP
Jeremy McNichols RB TEN Concussion RB50 8.9 DNP
Damien Harris RB NE Neck RB25 7.5 LP
D'Onta Foreman RB TEN Tricep RB32 7.0 LP
Jonnu Smith TE NE Shoulder TE28 4.0 LP
Geoff Swaim TE TEN Concussion TE34 3.8 FP
Logan Woodside QB TEN Illness QB 0.3 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins (+2)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Knee TE27 6.5 DNP
Preston Williams WR MIA Knee WR112 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
James Robinson RB JAX Heel/Knee RB12 14.6 LP
Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Ankle RB35 13.6 LP
Tavon Austin WR JAX Shoulder WR114 4.8 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.

New York Jets @ Houston Texans (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Brandin Cooks WR HST Not Injury Related WR16 15.6 DNP
Corey Davis WR NYJ Groin WR32 12.0 LP
Rex Burkhead RB HST Not Injury Related RB36 7.9 LP
Danny Amendola WR HST Not Injury Related WR90 7.0 DNP
Michael Carter RB NYJ Ankle RB 0.0 DNP
Davion Davis WR HST Illness WR 0.0 DNP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR QB 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Right Shoulder QB26 17.7 LP
Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cramps WR33 12.5 FP
Eric Ebron TE PIT Knee TE53 3.7 DNP
Auden Tate WR CIN Thigh WR 1.4 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Shoulder RB21 10.6 FP
Justin Jackson RB LAC Quad RB78 2.6 FP
Stephen Anderson TE LAC Ankle TE55 1.9 FP
Mike Boone RB DEN Hip RB 0.3 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5.

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
K.J. Osborn WR MIN Knee WR67 7.5 FP
JaMycal Hasty RB SF Ankle RB69 5.1 DNP
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Rib, Finger RB41 4.2 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (+1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB7 22.0 DNP
Davante Adams WR GB Ankle WR2 18.5 LP
Aaron Jones RB GB Knee RB 11.7 LP
Allen Lazard WR GB Shoulder WR74 7.8 LP
Malik Taylor WR GB Abdomen WR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Illness QB1 24.7 FP
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Left Shoulder, Foot, Groin QB28 17.8 DNP
Marquise Brown WR BLT Thigh WR22 12.6 LP
Jarvis Landry WR CLV Knee WR41 9.1 DNP
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLV Groin WR77 7.0 DNP
Anthony Schwartz WR CLV Concussion WR122 4.2 DNP
Devin Duvernay WR BLT Knee/Chest WR83 2.7 LP
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Hip/Foot RB81 1.6 DNP
Miles Boykin WR BLT Finger WR 0.7 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5.

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team (-1.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5.

