NFL Week 12 Injury Report: All 15 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

KEY

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation

(-): Not listed

OUT: Player will not play

D: Player is unlikely to play

Q: Player is not certain to play

NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

Injury Analysis: QB Jared Goff missed last week due to an oblique strain and will be a true game-time decision. The lions have said he has a 60% chance to play. It is a tough injury for a quarterback to play through, but I believe Goff will do everything he can to play because of the significance of this Thanksgiving matchup.

Lions running back Jemar Jefferson has been a limited participant this week, but I believe it's a little too soon to play on his high-ankle sprain. If he does play, I do not expect him to be his normal self.

Quarterback Justin Fields sustained a rib injury in Week 11. With the short turnaround, I do not expect him to play on Thanksgiving.

Running back Damien Williams is listed as questionable with a calf/knee injury and wide receiver Allen Robinson is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. I am not optimistic either player suits up for Week 12. Luckily for the Bears, I do believe wideout Darrell Mooney will play after recording limited practices with a foot injury.

Injury Analysis: Wide receiver Amari Cooper missed Week 11 due to COVID-19, and I do not believe he will clear protocol in order to play on Thanksgiving.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in Week 11. With such a short turnaround, I do not believe he will clear the five-step concussion protocol for the Thanksgiving game. There is a chance he gets cleared, but it's slim.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 11, but I expect him to play Thursday.

Injury Analysis: Star running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last two weeks with a high-ankle sprain. I am not optimistic he returns for Thanksgiving. Making matters worse, Saints No. 2 running back Mark Ingram has recorded consecutive DNPs with a knee injury and will most likely miss the game as well.

