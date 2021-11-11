 NFL Week 10 Injury Report: All 14 games | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 10 Injury Report: All 14 games

Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) returns to the sideline following a series against the Los Angeles Rams the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

By Bryant Horn
Nov 11, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

BAL @ MIA | DET @ PIT | JAX @ IND | CLE @ NE | ATL @ DAL |
NO @ TEN | BUF @ NYJ | TB @ WFT | CAR @ ARZ | MIN @ LAC |
SEA @ GB | PHI @ DEN | KC @ LV | LAR @ SF

Baltimore Ravens@ Miami Dolphins (+7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Marquise Brown WR BLT Back WR13 14.4 LP FP FP (-)
Sammy Watkins WR BLT Thigh WR72 5.2 LP LP FP Q
Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Left Finger QB19 2.8 LP LP LP Q
Latavius Murray RB BLT Ankle RB64 0.0 DNP DNP DNP D
Nick Boyle TE BLT Knee 0.0 LP LP LP Q

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Right Shoulder QB20 20.0 DNP
Austin Seibert K DET Right Hip K26 6.6 LP
Jamaal Williams RB DET Thigh RB42 5.1 DNP
Chase Claypool WR PIT Toe WR23 5.1 DNP
Eric Ebron TE PIT Hamstring 3.7 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts (-10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Trevor Lawrence QB JAX Ankle QB22 16.4 LP
T.Y. Hilton WR IND Concussion WR75 7.1 LP
James Robinson RB JAX Heel RB20 6.9 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (-1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Foot QB21 19.3 LP
Jarvis Landry WR CLV Knee WR28 13.6 DNP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K8 8.7 LP
Jonnu Smith TE NE Shoulder TE26 6.2 LP
Damien Harris RB NE Concussion RB23 5.5 DNP
Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE Concussion RB38 4.9 DNP
Harrison Bryant TE CLV Thigh TE34 4.4 LP
N'Keal Harry WR NE Knee WR101 2.7 LP
Gunner Olszewski WR NE Concussion 0.5 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys (-9)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Ankle WR8 16.7 FP
Amari Cooper WR DAL Hamstring WR18 16.2 LP
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB7 16.0 LP
Cedrick Wilson WR DAL Shoulder WR73 7.7 DNP
Lee Smith TE ATL Back 1.4 DNP
Corey Clement RB DAL Illness 0.1 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Alvin Kamara RB NO Knee RB6 17.3 DNP
A.J. Brown WR TEN Knee WR5 15.7 LP
Ty Montgomery RB NO Hamstring 0.5 LP
Tory Carter TE TEN Hip 0.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (+13)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cole Beasley WR BUF Ribs WR30 12.2 DNP
Corey Davis WR NYJ Hip WR54 10.5 LP
Zack Moss RB BUF Concussion RB24 8.0 DNP
Tevin Coleman RB NYJ Hamstring RB71 0.0 LP
Dawson Knox TE BUF Hand TE37 0.0 LP
Zach Wilson QB NYJ Knee QB33 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team (+9.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shin RB27 10.4 LP
Chris Godwin WR TB Foot WR33 7.9 DNP
Rob Gronkowski TE TB Back TE21 6.4 DNP
Giovani Bernard RB TB Chest RB52 5.3 FP
Dyami Brown WR WAS Knee 4.4 LP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin 2.6 DNP
Cam Sims WR WAS Hamstring 0.1 LP
Sammis Reyes TE WAS Hip 0.0 LP
Antonio Brown WR TB Ankle WR79 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kyler Murray QB ARZ Ankle QB7 26.1 DNP
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Hamstring WR45 13.3 DNP
Christian Kirk WR ARZ Thumb WR31 11.1 FP
Rondale Moore WR ARZ Neck/Concussion WR43 10.0 DNP
Demetrius Harris TE ARZ Illness TE46 0.3 LP
Jonathan Ward RB ARZ Concussion 0.1 DNP
Darrell Daniels TE ARZ Shoulder 0.1 LP
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Ankle 0.0 DNP
Spencer Brown RB CAR Back 0.0 LP
David Wells TE ARZ Hand 0.0 DNP
Sam Darnold QB CAR Right shoulder 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Keenan Allen WR LAC Knee WR10 17.5 DNP
Stephen Anderson TE LAC Ankle TE50 2.6 FP
Justin Jackson RB LAC Quadricep RB76 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Alex Collins RB SEA Groin RB30 5.2 LP
Dominique Dafney TE GB Hamstring 0.0 DNP
Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Ankle WR96 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
DeVonta Smith WR PHI Elbow WR26 13.6 LP
Tim Patrick WR DEN Knee WR39 10.2 DNP
Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Knee TE30 3.9 DNP
Kendall Hinton WR DEN Shoulder WR108 2.7 LP
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI Ankle 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC Ankle WR3 21.1 FP
Travis Kelce TE KC Neck TE1 16.3 FP
Darren Waller TE LV NIR-Rest TE2 15.4 DNP
Josh Jacobs RB LV Knee RB16 13.7 FP
Hunter Renfrow WR LV Ankle WR25 13.2 LP
Michael Burton RB KC Pectoral 0.6 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (+4)

Injury report not yet posted

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

