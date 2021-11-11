NFL Week 10 Injury Report: All 14 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Click here for more PFF tools:
Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
BAL @ MIA | DET @ PIT | JAX @ IND | CLE @ NE | ATL @ DAL |
NO @ TEN | BUF @ NYJ | TB @ WFT | CAR @ ARZ | MIN @ LAC |
SEA @ GB | PHI @ DEN | KC @ LV | LAR @ SF
Baltimore Ravens@ Miami Dolphins (+7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|BLT
|Back
|WR13
|14.4
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR72
|5.2
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Q
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|Left Finger
|QB19
|2.8
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|BLT
|Ankle
|RB64
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|D
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|BLT
|Knee
|0.0
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Right Shoulder
|QB20
|20.0
|DNP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|DET
|Right Hip
|K26
|6.6
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|DET
|Thigh
|RB42
|5.1
|DNP
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|Toe
|WR23
|5.1
|DNP
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|PIT
|Hamstring
|3.7
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts (-10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAX
|Ankle
|QB22
|16.4
|LP
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|IND
|Concussion
|WR75
|7.1
|LP
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Heel
|RB20
|6.9
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (-1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Foot
|QB21
|19.3
|LP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR28
|13.6
|DNP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K8
|8.7
|LP
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|NE
|Shoulder
|TE26
|6.2
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Concussion
|RB23
|5.5
|DNP
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|Concussion
|RB38
|4.9
|DNP
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|CLV
|Thigh
|TE34
|4.4
|LP
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|NE
|Knee
|WR101
|2.7
|LP
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|NE
|Concussion
|0.5
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys (-9)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|Ankle
|WR8
|16.7
|FP
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|DAL
|Hamstring
|WR18
|16.2
|LP
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB7
|16.0
|LP
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|DAL
|Shoulder
|WR73
|7.7
|DNP
|Lee Smith
|TE
|ATL
|Back
|1.4
|DNP
|Corey Clement
|RB
|DAL
|Illness
|0.1
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB6
|17.3
|DNP
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|TEN
|Knee
|WR5
|15.7
|LP
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|NO
|Hamstring
|0.5
|LP
|Tory Carter
|TE
|TEN
|Hip
|0.2
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (+13)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|Ribs
|WR30
|12.2
|DNP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|NYJ
|Hip
|WR54
|10.5
|LP
|Zack Moss
|RB
|BUF
|Concussion
|RB24
|8.0
|DNP
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|NYJ
|Hamstring
|RB71
|0.0
|LP
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|Hand
|TE37
|0.0
|LP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|Knee
|QB33
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team (+9.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shin
|RB27
|10.4
|LP
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|Foot
|WR33
|7.9
|DNP
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|TB
|Back
|TE21
|6.4
|DNP
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|TB
|Chest
|RB52
|5.3
|FP
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|WAS
|Knee
|4.4
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|2.6
|DNP
|Cam Sims
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|0.1
|LP
|Sammis Reyes
|TE
|WAS
|Hip
|0.0
|LP
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Ankle
|WR79
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARZ
|Ankle
|QB7
|26.1
|DNP
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|WR45
|13.3
|DNP
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|ARZ
|Thumb
|WR31
|11.1
|FP
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARZ
|Neck/Concussion
|WR43
|10.0
|DNP
|Demetrius Harris
|TE
|ARZ
|Illness
|TE46
|0.3
|LP
|Jonathan Ward
|RB
|ARZ
|Concussion
|0.1
|DNP
|Darrell Daniels
|TE
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|0.1
|LP
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
|Spencer Brown
|RB
|CAR
|Back
|0.0
|LP
|David Wells
|TE
|ARZ
|Hand
|0.0
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|CAR
|Right shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|Knee
|WR10
|17.5
|DNP
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|LAC
|Ankle
|TE50
|2.6
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|LAC
|Quadricep
|RB76
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Groin
|RB30
|5.2
|LP
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|GB
|Hamstring
|0.0
|DNP
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|GB
|Ankle
|WR96
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|Elbow
|WR26
|13.6
|LP
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|DEN
|Knee
|WR39
|10.2
|DNP
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|DEN
|Knee
|TE30
|3.9
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|DEN
|Shoulder
|WR108
|2.7
|LP
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|PHI
|Ankle
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Ankle
|WR3
|21.1
|FP
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|Neck
|TE1
|16.3
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|NIR-Rest
|TE2
|15.4
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Knee
|RB16
|13.7
|FP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|LV
|Ankle
|WR25
|13.2
|LP
|Michael Burton
|RB
|KC
|Pectoral
|0.6
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (+4)
Injury report not yet posted
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.