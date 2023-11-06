NFL scores and recaps for every Week 9 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 9 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Diontae Johnson‘s scoreless streak has finally come to an end. The fifth-year wide receiver ran a season-high 29 routes, and he came down with all seven of his catchable targets for 90 yards, a much-needed touchdown and four other first downs. He caught both of his contested targets on the night and led his team in yards per route run (3.10).

Defensive spotlight: Outside of the two long touchdown drives, the Dolphins did a solid enough job containing the Chiefs offense. Edge defender Bradley Chubb kept them alive in the game late in the third quarter with a forced fumble on a sack, allowing the Dolphins to get back within 7 points.

The defensive play of the day came late in the first half by the Chiefs. Second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie forced the ball loose on a Tyreek Hill reception before Mike Edwards flipped the recovery to Bryan Cook, with the latter taking the lateral to the house for the defensive score.

Rookie spotlight: Bijan Robinson played 42 snaps, and though he totaled 13 touches between carries and catches, he was conspicuously absent in some key situations in the game. On the ground, he averaged 4.7 yards per attempt, 3.7 of which came after contact, but he lost a fumble. As a receiver, he caught two passes for 8 yards, the biggest of which came on the final desperate drive with the Vikings playing prevent defense.

Offensive spotlight: Lamar Jackson was efficient as a passer, going 21-of-26 for 187 yards, but the rushing attack was the story of the day for the Ravens' offense. Jackson notched 60 yards on the ground, Gus Edwards had 52 yards and two scores, Justice Hill ran for 40 yards on 13 carries and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell racked up 138 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Defensive spotlight: The Browns' defense dominated early and often in this one. Denzel Ward snagged their first turnover, picking off the rookie Tune, with linebacker Sione Takitaki adding a second interception later in the game. Dalvin Tomlinson registered three sacks, and Shelby Harris, Za’Darius Smith, Myles Garrett and Jordan Elliott each notched one.

Rookie spotlight: Anthony Johnson Jr., a seventh-round pick out of Iowa State, got the first start of his career with Rudy Ford out of the lineup in this game. Johnson delivered with a clutch interception in the fourth quarter, which put the Packers in place to deliver a field goal and make this a two-possession game and all but seal the win.

Offensive spotlight: Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was outstanding in this game, throwing for a career-high 470 passing yards and five touchdowns. Stroud ended the game 30-for-42, with his 470 passing yards breaking the rookie single-game passing yards record.

Defensive spotlight: After Washington traded away both starting edge rushers, it stood to reason that the team would lack a certain presence in terms of edge pressure. That’s exactly what happened. KJ Henry was unfortunate to be flagged for a truly ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalty on what should have been a sack, but none of the Commanders' edge rushers were able to consistently apply heat the way the players they dealt away were.

Rookie spotlight: Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent had some good mixed in with a lot of bad. Bagent tallied 220 yards passing on 30 attempts (7.3 yards per attempt) and tacked on 70 rushing yards on eight scrambles. He converted a key third down in the red zone on a 12-yard scramble that ended with a dive for the sticks.

Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller continues to work his way into more touches and made the most of them this week with a 31-yard reception down the left sideline, the biggest play of the game for New Orleans.

Offensive spotlight: Gardner Minshew led the Colts with a modest but serviceable day through the air. He finished with 127 passing yards on 17-of-26 passing. Jonathan Taylor scored the Colts’ lone offensive touchdown on a 10-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Outside of Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. continued to be heavily involved as the team’s leading receiver, recording eight receptions on eight targets for 64 receiving yards. Rookie Josh Downs left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Defensive spotlight: Maxx Crosby was his usual disruptive self, but going against the Giants' offense, several other Raiders were also significant factors in bringing pressure. John Jenkins recorded a 33.3% pass-rush win rate, pending review, and Bilal Nichols was also north of 19% with several pressures to his name. Four separate Raiders tallied at least four pressures, pending grade review.

Rookie spotlight: Cowboys rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker came about six inches short of a crucial touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line that would’ve made the score 28-24 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Eagles rookie interior defender Jalen Carter had a quiet night, which is understandable, considering the guard tandem of Zack Martin and Tyler Smith is arguably the best in the league, generating just one quarterback pressure. Rookie safety Sydney Brown drew a tough assignment with a few snaps lined up in the slot opposite CeeDee Lamb, and Brown allowed three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Philadelphia will continue to improve on defense as the season goes on, and experience for players like Brown, Eli Ricks and others could pay dividends down the road.

Offensive spotlight: This could easily be quarterback Joe Burrow for his 300-yard passing performance, but we'll give the nod to wide receiver Tee Higgins, Burrow’s top receiver in the game. Higgins finished the game with 110 receiving yards on nine targets and eight catches.

