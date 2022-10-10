NFL scores and recaps for every Week 5 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 5 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Click to jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Offensive spotlight: The less said about the quarterback play in this one, the better. Colts QB Matt Ryan went 26-of-41 for 254 yards and two interceptions, throwing only 6.8 yards down the football field on average. He took six sacks, recorded three turnover-worthy plays and could well come out of PFF's grading reviews with the worst single-game grade of his career.

Defensive spotlight: The Broncos defense did not deserve to lose this game. Bradley Chubb, D.J. Jones and Mike Purcell combined for 11 total pressures on first review, while Patrick Surtain II gave up just 37 yards and just one first down across five targets in coverage.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Giants RB Saquon Barkley totaled 70 yards on the ground and another 36 through the air. In all, 42 of his rushing yards came before contact, and 40 of his receiving yards came after the catch, with the star running back forcing two missed tackles on the day.

Defensive spotlight: Giants linebacker Tae Crowder was targeted just once in coverage, and he managed to wrap up the receiver for a three-yard loss. He added two other tackles and a tackle assist, capping off a solid performance in the middle of the New York defense.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson became the Patriots’ bell-cow back after Damien Harris was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Stevenson carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards, with 113 of those coming after contact. He also caught two passes for 14 yards and forced nine total missed tackles on the afternoon.

Defensive spotlight: The Lions’ secondary struggled with injuries and performance on Sunday against Zappe. Cornerback Mike Hughes, however, allowed three catches on four targets for just two yards in the game.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: It came in a losing effort, but Nick Chubb remains the most difficult man to tackle in the NFL. Of his 134 rushing yards, 105 came after contact with 10 missed tackles forced on the ground, pending review. Chubb’s 32 missed tackles forced rushing through four weeks were 10 more than any other runner.

Defensive spotlight: There weren’t many defensive highlights in a game with nearly 60 total points scored, but the Browns were able to generate some pressure off the edge with Jadeveon Clowney rejoining Myles Garrett along the defensive line. The two combined for 10 total pressures on PFF’s initial review of the game — five for Garrett and five for Clowney. All other defenders in the game combined for 12 total pressures.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards — and 87 yards after contact — across 26 rush attempts. He found the end zone once, moved the chains five times and forced an incredible 13 tackles with the ball in his hands.

Defensive spotlight: Texans CB Desmond King II allowed five catches from eight targets for 80 yards but came down with an interception to allow a 56.3 passer rating into his coverage.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: It wouldn’t be right if this offensive highlight weren’t given to Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who led the Bucs in carries (14), rushing yards (56), rushing touchdowns (1), targets (11), receptions (10), receiving yards (83) and receiving touchdowns (1). Fournette finished the game with a first-run PFF grade of 91.9.

Defensive spotlight: Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been a difference-maker this year, despite less-than-ideal help around him on the front seven. Jarrett earned an 86.2 grade on first review; he even got a sack on Brady on a crucial third down that could have given the Falcons the ball back, though the play was nullified by a questionable roughing the passer call.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: A deep touchdown at the start of the game set the tone, and Gabriel Davis ended the game with a Randy Moss-esque stat line of three catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He gained over 5.0 yards per route run.

Defensive spotlight: Still without T.J. Watt, the Steelers defense wasn’t able to sack Josh Allen once all game. In fact, they didn’t even knock him down in a pass-rushing situation.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: He didn’t light up the stat sheet by any means, but Zach Wilson continued to show year-over-year growth against a difficult defense for young quarterbacks to face. He finished 14-of-21 for 210 yards with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. It was only his third career start without a turnover-worthy play.

Defensive spotlight: It was performances like this that Jets general manager Joe Douglas very likely dreamed about when he spent considerable resources to assemble New York's defensive line over the past few seasons. Carl Lawson (nine), John Franklin-Myers (six) and Quinnen Williams (six) all tallied six-plus pressures against the banged-up Dolphins offensive line.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson caught all 12 of his catchable targets for 154 yards and nine first downs. Sixty-three of his yards came after the catch, and he racked up five catches of 15 or more yards.

Defensive spotlight: Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor gave up three catches and 47 yards on four targets, but he also snagged a crucial interception and added two passing stops.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Rookie wideout Dyami Brown caught both of his catchable targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns today, generating a 149.3 passer rating in the process.

Defensive spotlight: Titans interior rusher Jeffery Simmons is having quite the season. He added a sack, two hits and two hurries today, beating his blocker once every four snaps on average.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: No Russell Wilson, no problem — the Geno Smith train keeps rolling. The veteran quarterback went 16-of-25 for 267 yards and three passing touchdowns today, recording five big-time throws in the process. If the grades hold post-review, it will be Smith's second consecutive 90.0-plus PFF grade.

Defensive spotlight: Seahawks interior defender Shelby Harris clogged up rushing lanes all day, recording two tackles and one defensive stop. On first review, he graded positively on 39.1% of his snaps.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: The 49ers rushing attack accounted for 154 yards in total, with Jeff Wilson Jr. notching 120 yards on 17 carries. He had four explosive runs of 10 or more yards and 75 yards before contact in the game.

Defensive spotlight: 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had an elite game against this struggling Panthers passing attack. Ward was thrown at six times, allowing one catch for 32 yards. He had four forced incompletions overall.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: It was nice to finally see Rondale Moore integrated into the Cardinals' offense. He caught seven of eight targets for 68 yards after a disappointing showing in his first game back last week. He and Hollywood Brown, who caught eight passes for 78 yards and a score, were pretty much the only positives from the Cardinals' passing attack.

Defensive spotlight: Haason Reddick continues to be well worth every dime he was paid this offseason. He racked up a game-high six pressures on 28 pass-rushing snaps, including a sack. He’s now at 14 pressures and five sacks over his past three games.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was incredibly efficient on Sunday, rushing eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown and finishing with a 90.4 grade on first review. On those eight carries, he forced three missed tackles and had 75 yards after contact.

Defensive spotlight: Aaron Donald added yet another dominant performance to his first-ballot Hall of Fame resume. He currently has a 94.3 grade on first review, which would be one of the five highest single-game grades of his career.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: QB Lamar Jackson will be the first to say he didn’t have his best day passing the ball on Sunday night. In the second half, he missed a number of touchdown opportunities by overthrowing his open receiver. He also sailed a pass-catcher earlier in the game, which resulted in an interception.

Overall, the Ravens generated negative expected points added (EPA) per pass play for the game. However, Jackson did make an impact in the ground game, taking 10 designed carries for 53 yards and four first downs, two of which came on the final drive to help set up the game-winning field goal.

Defensive spotlight: Baltimore went away from its status quo and played Cincinnati with a two-high zone shell as opposed to leaning on single-high man-to-man coverage.

The Ravens played a two-high coverage on 26 plays (by far their highest usage rate so far this season), producing one interception and allowing a mere six first downs on those plays. The group as a whole racked up 10 defensive stops and missed just three tackles on 25 attempts on Sunday night.

Marlon Humphrey had his fair share of struggles against Ja’Marr Chase and Co. in 2021, but tonight he held his own, allowing only one first down all game.

Click here for the full game recap

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Coming soon…