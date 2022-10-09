NFL Week 5 Game Recap: New York Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 17

Tell me the last time you heard this: The New York Jets win … in a blowout. New York ran away with it in the fourth quarter for a 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. That was the Jets' first win by multiple scores since Week 12 of the 2019 season. And now with Zach Wilson under center the past two weeks, New York is 2-0 and above .500 on the season.

Offensive spotlight: He didn’t light up the stat sheet by any means, but Zach Wilson continued to show year-over-year growth against a difficult defense for young quarterbacks to face. He finished 14-of-21 for 210 yards with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. It was only his third career start without a turnover-worthy play.

Defensive spotlight: It was performances like this that Jets general manager Joe Douglas very likely dreamed about when he spent considerable resources to assemble New York's defensive line over the past few seasons. Carl Lawson (nine), John Franklin-Myers (six) and Quinnen Williams (six) all tallied six-plus pressures against the banged-up Dolphins offensive line.

Rookie spotlight: Skylar Thompson wasn’t supposed to see the field this early on in his career. And given the circumstances, it’s hard to complain about what the seventh-rounder displayed. He was put in an untenable situation by being under pressure on 18 of his 35 dropbacks. He did well to even keep his head above water, with only two of those resulting in sacks.

Offensive line spotlight: No one will be confusing Brandon Shell for Terron Armstead anytime soon. Armstead went down in the first quarter with a toe injury, and Shell proceeded to allow seven pressures on 33 pass-blocking snaps in his place. He wasn’t the only tackle struggling, though, as Greg Little yielded five on the right side himself.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Skylar Thompson 4.64 19 / 33 166 5 0 1 Teddy Bridgewater 0 0 / 1 0 0 0 0 New York Jets Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Zach Wilson 14.6 14 / 21 210 10 0 0

Rushing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Raheem Mostert 22.2 18 113 6.3 1 24 Tyreek Hill P 13 2 13 6.5 0 10 Durham Smythe 7.9 1 1 1 1 1 Myles Gaskin 6.3 4 9 2.2 0 6 Chase Edmonds 0.1 1 1 1 0 1 New York Jets Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Breece Hall 30.7 18 97 5.4 1 17 Michael Carter 17.3 10 21 2.1 2 8 Zach Wilson 14.6 4 2 0.5 1 5 Braxton Berrios 8.4 1 15 15 1 15

Receiving