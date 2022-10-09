NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: New York Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 17

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Oct 9, 2022
Miami Dolphins New York Jets

Tell me the last time you heard this: The New York Jets win … in a blowout. New York ran away with it in the fourth quarter for a 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. That was the Jets' first win by multiple scores since Week 12 of the 2019 season. And now with Zach Wilson under center the past two weeks, New York is 2-0 and above .500 on the season.

Offensive spotlight: He didn’t light up the stat sheet by any means, but Zach Wilson continued to show year-over-year growth against a difficult defense for young quarterbacks to face. He finished 14-of-21 for 210 yards with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. It was only his third career start without a turnover-worthy play. 

Defensive spotlight: It was performances like this that Jets general manager Joe Douglas very likely dreamed about when he spent considerable resources to assemble New York's defensive line over the past few seasons. Carl Lawson (nine), John Franklin-Myers (six) and Quinnen Williams (six) all tallied six-plus pressures against the banged-up Dolphins offensive line. 

Rookie spotlight: Skylar Thompson wasn’t supposed to see the field this early on in his career. And given the circumstances, it’s hard to complain about what the seventh-rounder displayed. He was put in an untenable situation by being under pressure on 18 of his 35 dropbacks. He did well to even keep his head above water, with only two of those resulting in sacks. 

Offensive line spotlight: No one will be confusing Brandon Shell for Terron Armstead anytime soon. Armstead went down in the first quarter with a toe injury, and Shell proceeded to allow seven pressures on 33 pass-blocking snaps in his place. He wasn’t the only tackle struggling, though, as Greg Little yielded five on the right side himself. 

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Skylar Thompson 4.64 19 / 33 166 5 0 1
Teddy Bridgewater 0 0 / 1 0 0 0 0
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Zach Wilson 14.6 14 / 21 210 10 0 0
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Raheem Mostert 22.2 18 113 6.3 1 24
Tyreek Hill P 13 2 13 6.5 0 10
Durham Smythe 7.9 1 1 1 1 1
Myles Gaskin 6.3 4 9 2.2 0 6
Chase Edmonds 0.1 1 1 1 0 1
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Breece Hall 30.7 18 97 5.4 1 17
Michael Carter 17.3 10 21 2.1 2 8
Zach Wilson 14.6 4 2 0.5 1 5
Braxton Berrios 8.4 1 15 15 1 15
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Raheem Mostert 22.2 3 1 9 3 0
Tyreek Hill P 13 7 7 47 6.7 0
Durham Smythe 7.9 1 1 8 8 0
Myles Gaskin 6.3 5 3 24 4.8 0
Jaylen Waddle P 5.3 3 3 23 7.7 0
Mike Gesicki 4 2 1 30 15 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4 4 2 20 5 0
Trent Sherfield 1.5 2 1 5 2.5 0
Chase Edmonds 0.1 2 0 0 0 0
River Cracraft 0 1 0 0 0 0
Tanner Conner 0 1 0 0 0 0
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Breece Hall 30.7 2 2 100 50 0
Michael Carter 17.3 2 2 12 6 0
Braxton Berrios 8.4 1 1 -1 -1 0
Corey Davis 5.8 4 2 38 9.5 0
Garrett Wilson 5.7 4 3 27 6.8 0
C.J. Uzomah 3.2 2 2 12 6 0
Jeff Smith 2.1 1 1 11 11 0
Elijah Moore 2.1 4 1 11 2.8 0
Tyler Conklin 0 1 0 0 0 0

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE

You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 5 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.