NFL scores and recaps for every Week 3 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 3 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Brock Purdy and the 49ers offensive refused to let drives die and dominated time of possession. They converted 71% of their third downs in this game, with three of those conversions coming due to the Giants defense committing costly defensive penalties. Of the five third-down conversions that didn’t work, three led to made field goals and only two led to a punt. Purdy completed 9-of-12 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown on third down in this game.

Purdy recorded just a 5.3-yard average depth of target but was able to put up over 300 passing yards in the game due to keeping drives alive and the combination of Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle adding 168 yards after the catch.

The Giants offense struggled to find much consistent success against a smothering 49ers’ defense. Through the air, Daniel Jones averaged only 4.3 yards per pass attempt, which led to just 137 total passing yards on the day. On the ground without Saquon Barkley, the Giants were able to punch in a rushing touchdown but averaged just 2.6 yards per carry for a total of just 29 rushing yards in the game.

Defensive spotlight: The Lions’ defense came up with seven sacks on Desmond Ridder, putting him under constant pressure and forcing just a 55% completion rate for the Falcons’ passing offense on the day. Aidan Hutchinson posted his first two sacks of the season late in a strong performance in which he recorded an unofficial 28% pass-rush win rate.

Falcons free agent acquisition Jessie Bates continued his hot start to the season with another interception, giving him three in as many games. Bates led the team with 11 total tackles on the day, as well.

Rookie spotlight: Jordan Addison played 55 snaps on offense, with 44 of them being passing plays. He saw the ball come his way seven times, catching six of them for 52 yards. The lone incompletion could have been the difference between winning and losing, as Asante Samuel Jr. just got a hand to it in the end zone late in the game to do enough to ensure Addison couldn’t come down with the catch.

Offensive spotlight: Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets the nod for offensive spotlight from this game. Despite his offense missing David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins and Christian Watson, Love showed some serious guts down the stretch to lead his team back into the game.

Love went 22-for-44 with 259 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception while also adding 39 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown.

Defensive spotlight: There were not a ton of defensive standouts on the day for either team, but Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun recorded 14 tackles, making it three games in a row where he has recorded double-digit tackles.

Rookie spotlight: It’s all about Achane, who announced himself to the league with an incredible day. We knew he was fast, but that speed was on display on multiple big plays for anyone who didn’t know. To be the star today on a team that includes Tyreek Hill at wide receiver was a tremendous feat.

Marvin Mims Jr. showed his big play ability for the Broncos again. He was targeted five times and pulled in five receptions for 73 yards, including one for 38 yards.

Offensive spotlight: Deshaun Watson had a strong day, completing 27 of his 33 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdown passes. Watson finished the day with a 123.4 passer rating, which included a 43-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter to seal it. Cooper brought in seven of eight targets for 116 receiving yards and the touchdown.

The Titans’ offense had absolutely nothing to work with in this game. The Browns’ defense held them to just 26 rushing yards and 104 passing yards.

Defensive spotlight: Terrel Bernard was maybe the most impressive Bills defender in a game that wasn’t short of options for that spot. He snagged an outstanding interception, dropping underneath the pass and picking it off at full extension. He was also a factor as a pass-rusher, getting Howell on the ground on just five rushes as a blitzer.

Rookie spotlight: Colts rookie cornerback JuJu Brents had a nice day in coverage, forcing a fumble while chasing down Ravens running back Kenyan Drake and later forcing an incompletion on a target to tight end Mark Andrews.

Wide receiver Josh Downs was Gardner Minshew’s favorite target, seeing 12 passes thrown his way. He turned that into 57 yards on eight receptions.

The Ravens again heavily featured Zay Flowers on offense, with the rookie picking up 48 yards on eight receptions from 10 targets. Interestingly, they didn’t get him involved on any screens until late in the third quarter, and he didn’t see any carries until the fourth quarter.

Offensive spotlight: Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown made the most of his snaps with two receptions for 71 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown that was the biggest play of the game — earning twice as many yards as any other play. Free agent addition running back Ezekiel Elliott was heavily involved, with three explosive rushes on his 16 carries, totaling 80 yards.

The Jets had 171 yards of total offense and averaged 2.8 yards per play, so there isn’t much to highlight here. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had five receptions for 48 yards, leading the team in both categories. The running backs combined for 36 rushing yards on 20 carries, with New England dominating a patchwork Jets offensive line up front.

Defensive spotlight: The Seattle pass rush was largely absent through the first two weeks of the season, but Carolina’s offensive line allowed them to show up in this game, pressuring Andy Dalton a healthy amount, aided by the must-pass game script. Though there was significant pressure, only two linemen had a pass-rush win rate above 10% (and only barely) on the first run of data.

Rookie spotlight: Second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice continues to play a part in the Chiefs' offense, pulling in five of seven targets for 59 yards in this contest.

Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson wound up leading their running backs in carries, turning eight attempts into 38 yards and adding a pair of catches for 11 yards on his only two targets in the game.

Offensive spotlight: Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs, who is filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, played very well against one of the best defenses the NFL has to offer. He finished the game 17-of-21 with 189 passing yards, one passing touchdown and no interceptions while also adding 55 yards on six carries.

Defensive spotlight: Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace snagged two interceptions on the night, the last of which put the final nail in the coffin for the Raiders. It wasn't all good for Wallace, however, as he allowed eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns across 13 targets in coverage.

