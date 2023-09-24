NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 70, Denver Broncos 20

The Miami Dolphins dominated the Denver Broncos 70-20 in Week 3 to move to 3-0 on the year.

The Dolphins were unstoppable in the first half, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going 16-for-16 for 206 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The Dolphins also rushed for 132 yards in the opening two quarters, with Denver able to muster only a touchdown and two field goals as they trailed 35-13 at the half.

The second half didn’t get any prettier for the Broncos, with Miami putting up another 35 points as they moved the ball at will. Dolphins punter Jake Bailey finished the game with just one punt.

Offensive spotlight: The Dolphins were able to do everything they wanted to do on offense today. Tagovailoa went 23-for-26 for 309 yards with four touchdowns, while rookie running back De'Von Achane rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries and added four receptions for 30 yards and four total touchdowns.

We need to talk about the play design for the Dolphins' third touchdown of the day. As Tagovailoa dropped back to pass, they brought Tyreek Hill toward him to fake the reverse. Tua then hit them with a no-look shovel pass to rookie running back Achane for the score.

The Broncos put up plenty of yards, with Russell Wilson going 23-for-38 for 306 yards and Courtland Sutton picking up 91 yards (though he did have two fumbles), but this was a game that was all about a historic day for the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive spotlight: For all the attention — deserving as it may be — on the Dolphins offense, the defense had a nice day, too. Safety Jevon Holland forced two fumbles, and Emmanuel Ogbah had an interception, a sack and a tackle for loss. Defensive back Justin Bethel recorded two tackles for loss, and fellow defensive backs Kader Kohou and DeShon Elliott each had a pair of pass breakups.

The Broncos defense did combine for six tackles for loss in the game but failed to record a sack or any pass breakups. There’s not much else to be said for a defense that yielded 70 points and an NFL-record 726 yards on the day.

Rookie spotlight: It’s all about Achane, who announced himself to the league with an incredible day. We knew he was fast, but that speed was on display on multiple big plays for anyone who didn’t know. To be the star today on a team that includes Tyreek Hill at wide receiver was a tremendous feat.

Marvin Mims Jr. showed his big play ability for the Broncos again. He was targeted five times and pulled in five receptions for 73 yards, including one for 38 yards.

Box Score

Passing

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Russell Wilson 18.2 23 / 38 306 8.1 1 1 1 83.9 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 31.4 23 / 26 309 11.9 4 0 0 155.8 Mike White 6.6 2 / 2 67 33.5 1 0 0 158.3

Rushing

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Marvin Mims Jr. 16.6 1 3 3.0 0 3 0 Javonte Williams 8.5 11 42 3.8 0 16 0 Samaje Perine 4.4 3 9 3.0 0 3 0 Jaleel McLaughlin 1.5 5 15 3.0 0 7 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost De'Von Achane 54.3 18 203 11.3 2 67 0 Raheem Mostert 45.2 13 82 6.3 3 20 0 Chris Brooks 6.6 9 66 7.3 0 52 0 Mike White 6.6 1 -1 -1.0 0 -1 0 Alec Ingold 0.0 2 0 0.0 0 0 0

Receiving