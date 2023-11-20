NFL scores and recaps for every Week 11 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 11 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Injuries were the story of the game, with quarterback Joe Burrow leaving the game in the second quarter after being unable to grip the ball. It came after their best drive of the night. Burrow went 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown in his time on the field.

The Ravens lost tight end Mark Andrews at the end of an opening drive where he had caught two passes for 23 yards, while Lamar Jackson picked up an ankle injury that didn’t force him out but did limit him during the game. Both teams hope the mini-bye week gained by playing on Thursday Night Football helps them both have a shot at playing next week.

Defensive spotlight: If Defensive Player of the Year voters are going to focus on sack totals, then the advantage went to Myles Garrett in this contest. His two sacks took him up to 13 on the year, while Watt’s one brought him to 11.5.

Rookie spotlight: Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer finished the day as the team’s third-leading receiver, with four catches for 46 receiving yards — his second-highest total this season.

Offensive spotlight: Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who was making his return from injury, was the standout offensive player in this game. He finished the game with 169 passing yards and 104 rushing yards.

Defensive spotlight: The Jaguars shut down the Titans' offense throughout the game. The unit sacked Levis twice and held him to 158 yards on 17 passing attempts. Running back Derrick Henry was limited to 38 yards on 10 carries, with 16 of those yards coming on one play.

Rookie spotlight: Chargers rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston dropped a deep shot on the final drive that could have gotten the Chargers into game-tying field goal range. He finished with two receptions for 21 yards in another underwhelming outing. Four Packers rookies recorded more receiving yards than Johnston.

Packers rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed was getting touches in every conceivable way, scoring in the first half on a 32-yard end-around run and also hauling in four receptions for 46 yards. Fellow rookie wideout Dontayvion Wicks had the best game of his young career, with three receptions for 95 yards. On the other side of the ball, rookie interior defender Karl Brooks had a sack and tackle for loss.

Offensive spotlight: We’ll get to rookies C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell in a bit, but running back Devin Singletary also had a big day for the Houston offense. Singletary carried the ball 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and 3.0 yards after contact per attempt. Singletary’s rushing style has been a perfect fit for this Houston offense.

Defensive Spotlight: Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland gets our nod for defensive player of the game due to him grabbing his fourth pick-six of the 2023 season. That pick-six tied the record for the most in a single season.

Rookie spotlight: Giants rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins both made plays throughout this game, with Hawkins logging four solo tackles and Banks recording three. Banks allowed just two receptions for 15 yards, though one catch was a late score for Jahan Dotson.

Commanders rookie running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. took over the No. 2 role with Antonio Gibson out due to an injury, racking up 43 rushing yards on six carries with a long of 16. He added a five-yard reception, as well. Rodriguez was one of three Commanders to lose a fumble in this game, which won't help him earn more touches going forward.

Offensive spotlight: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made his first grab of the day in the endzone and finished the game with five receptions for 43 yards. No Buccaneers pass-catcher hit the 50-yard mark, and the run game added just 66 yards.

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk exploded for 156 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, with a 76-yard score serving as the main highlight on a day filled with explosive plays. Tight end George Kittle racked up eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, consistently moving the chains and barreling through would-be tacklers on underneath targets. Running back Christian McCaffrey got a new touchdown streak started after his 18 consecutive game stretch was snapped last week.

Defensive spotlight: In just his third outing with the Bills, cornerback Rasul Douglas is on track to earn an elite PFF game grade. He allowed no catches on four targets into his coverage, coming away with two interceptions in the process. He added a fumble recovery, as well.

Rookie spotlight: Seattle rookie running back Zach Charbonnet ended up handling the majority of the backfield work in this game with Kenneth Walker exiting early due to an oblique injury. Charbonnet took 15 carries for 47 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry on the day. He was also involved in the receiving game, catching all six of his targets for 22 yards.

Offensive spotlight: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton gets our nod for offensive player of the game thanks to a few very impressive catches, including the game-winner. Sutton caught four of his five targets for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

