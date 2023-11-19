Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, Las Vegas Raiders 13

2T8BDGD Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 19, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins held on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 at home in Week 11. Miami moves to 7-3, while the Raiders drop to 5-6. 

Offensive spotlight: Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver, put on another dominant performance, totaling 146 receiving yards on 10 catches. Hill left the game briefly with a potential injury but looked no worse for wear upon his return, continuing his quest for 2,000 receiving yards on the year. Tua Tagoavailoa completed 28-of-38 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, though he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Davante Adams was the lone key contributor for the Raiders offense this week, seeing 13 targets and hauling in seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Aidan O’Connell struggled this week, completing 24-of-41 passes for 271 yards and three interceptions. He did throw the lone touchdown to Davante Adams but finished with a 56.0 passer rating and a 58.5% completion rate.

Defensive spotlight: Jaelan Phillips recorded two sacks, an interception and three defensive stops. Phillips now has five sacks on the year, and this was his first career NFL interception. Jalen Ramsey also came up with two interceptions in this one, giving him three picks in three games played this season.

Maxx Crosby got home with another sack in this game, giving him 11 sacks on the season. Raiders corner Isaiah Pola-Mao got the first start of his career and came up with an interception of Tagovailoa to start the second half.

Rookie spotlight: Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer finished the day as the Raiders’ third-leading receiver with four catches for 46 receiving yards — the second-highest total for him this season.

Box Score

Passing
Las Vegas Raiders
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Aidan O'Connell 12.1 24 / 41 271 6.6 1 3 2 56.0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 22.6 28 / 39 325 8.3 2 1 1 103.0
Rushing
Las Vegas Raiders
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Aidan O'Connell 12.1 1 3 3.0 0 3 0
Josh Jacobs 6.1 14 39 2.8 0 9 0
Tre Tucker 5.0 1 -6 -6.0 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Tua Tagovailoa 22.6 2 6 3.0 0 7 1
Salvon Ahmed 12.1 3 6 2.0 0 3 0
Raheem Mostert 10.3 22 86 3.9 0 10 0
De'Von Achane 1.5 1 1 1.0 0 1 0
Receiving
Las Vegas Raiders
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Davante Adams 21.2 13 7 82 6.3 11.7 1
Hunter Renfrow 9.2 5 5 42 8.4 8.4 0
Jakobi Meyers 8.9 5 4 49 9.8 12.2 0
Michael Mayer 8.6 5 4 46 9.2 11.5 0
Josh Jacobs 6.1 1 1 12 12.0 12.0 0
Tre Tucker 5.0 7 2 36 5.1 18.0 0
Ameer Abdullah 1.4 1 1 4 4.0 4.0 0
Austin Hooper 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Tyreek Hill 33.6 11 10 146 13.3 14.6 1
Salvon Ahmed 12.1 3 3 25 8.3 8.3 1
Raheem Mostert 10.3 2 1 7 3.5 7.0 0
Jaylen Waddle 9.5 8 4 55 6.9 13.8 0
Robbie Chosen 5.9 2 2 39 19.5 19.5 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 5.3 4 3 23 5.8 7.7 0
Alec Ingold 4.6 4 3 16 4.0 5.3 0
De'Von Achane 1.5 1 1 4 4.0 4.0 0
Julian Hill 1.0 1 1 10 10.0 10.0 0
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.