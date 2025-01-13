NFL scores and recaps for every wild-card playoff game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every game of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Houston Texans capitalized on a rare off day from Justin Herbert to edge the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round.

Herbert, who entered the game having thrown just three interceptions all season and had never thrown more than two in a game, was picked off three times by the Texans defense. Derek Stingley Jr. hauled in two interceptions, while rookie Kamari Lassiter added a diving pick that shifted the game’s momentum.

Under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers returned to the playoffs but were eliminated in the wild-card round for the second straight year. The loss extended their postseason win drought, which dates back to 2018.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud orchestrated a balanced offensive attack, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown to Nico Collins, who caught seven passes for 122 yards. Joe Mixon chipped in with 106 rushing yards and a score, powering Houston to the divisional round.

Unfathomably, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were each once on the free-agent market — Jackson in 2023 on a non-exclusive franchise tag and Henry in 2024 after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The Baltimore Ravens took advantage of other teams' hesitancy, retaining their franchise quarterback in Jackson on a five-year, $260 million deal, before pairing him this past offseason with a bruising running back in Henry on a modest two-year, $16 million contract.

The result? A monster with which the Pittsburgh Steelers had their hands full in a 28-14 wild-card round defeat.

The Ravens' rushing attack — headlined by Jackson and Henry — picked apart the Steelers yard by yard, 299 in total, on 50 carries and helped build a 21-0 halftime lead that held up through the game's end. Pittsburgh dropped its sixth straight postseason game, Jackson further proved his MVP mettle and Henry showed he isn't slowing down at 31 years old.

The Buffalo Bills secured their fifth consecutive trip to the divisional round with a dominant 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s AFC wild-card matchup.

Denver struck first, scoring in the opening three minutes with a deep touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Troy Franklin. However, the Broncos offense stalled from that point forward, failing to score again for the remainder of the game.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led a commanding performance, orchestrating scoring drives on all but one possession to help the Bills take full control. The victory continues Buffalo's postseason consistency and sends them deeper into the playoffs while Denver's season comes to an end.

The Philadelphia Eagles will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs after a 22-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Fresh off the injury report, Jalen Hurts proved to be no worse for wear, accumulating 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air to go with 36 yards and two important first downs to lead Philadelphia to victory Sunday. Running back Saquon Barkley also continued his incredibly productive year, picking up 119 rushing yards and four first downs from 23 carries in addition to two receptions for four yards.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs put together a strong performance in the loss, as Green Bay's lone touchdown drive was the perfect illustration of Jacobs' tough running style (especially this run) that enabled him to force the second-most missed tackles in the league as a runner during the regular season.

The Washington Commanders will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs after a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was excellent in his playoff debut, finishing with over 250 passing yards in addition to leading Washington on the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniels was about to connect with receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown in big spots throughout the contest, as both receivers finished with at least five receptions, 89 receiving yards and a touchdown.

