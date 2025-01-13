All
NFL Wild-Card Recap: Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

2S4K09T Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, left, forces Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) out of bounds during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By PFF Editorial Team
Washington Commanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs after a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. 

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was excellent in his playoff debut, finishing with over 250 passing yards in addition to leading Washington on the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniels was about to connect with receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown in big spots throughout the contest, as both receivers finished with at least five receptions, 89 receiving yards and a touchdown. 

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jayden Daniels played like a 10-year veteran in his rookie debut, finishing 24 of 35 for 268 passing yards, two touchdowns. and a big-time throw. 

Daniels continually pushed the ball beyond this sticks, as 48.6 percent of his passes went beyond the first-down marker. Moreover, despite only being sacked once, Daniels finished with a 2.93-second average time to throw. 

He was also an effective runner, forcing three missed tackles in addition to picking up 36 rushing yards and two first downs. Twenty-nine of Daniels' rushing yards came after contact. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Commanders Buccaneers
Total points 23 20
Total offensive plays 69 44
Average EPA per play 0.129 0.104
Total net yards 350 297
Avg yards per play 5.1 6.8
Total first downs 22 19
Rushing first downs 4 3
Passing first downs 14 13
Penalty first downs 4 3
Third-down efficiency 67% 56%
Fourth-down efficiency 43% 0%
Possessions 8 7
Avg plays per drive 8.8 6.9
Avg yards per drive 38.9 37.1
Avg points per drive 2.6 2.5
Red-zone possessions 6 3
Red-zone plays 22 11
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%
