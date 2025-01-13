NFL Wild-Card Recap: Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

The Washington Commanders will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs after a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was excellent in his playoff debut, finishing with over 250 passing yards in addition to leading Washington on the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniels was about to connect with receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown in big spots throughout the contest, as both receivers finished with at least five receptions, 89 receiving yards and a touchdown.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jayden Daniels played like a 10-year veteran in his rookie debut, finishing 24 of 35 for 268 passing yards, two touchdowns. and a big-time throw.

Daniels continually pushed the ball beyond this sticks, as 48.6 percent of his passes went beyond the first-down marker. Moreover, despite only being sacked once, Daniels finished with a 2.93-second average time to throw.

He was also an effective runner, forcing three missed tackles in addition to picking up 36 rushing yards and two first downs. Twenty-nine of Daniels' rushing yards came after contact.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE