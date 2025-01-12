NFL Wild-Card Recap: Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7

The Buffalo Bills secured their fifth consecutive trip to the divisional round with a dominant 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s AFC wild-card matchup.

Denver struck first, scoring in the opening three minutes with a deep touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Troy Franklin. However, the Broncos offense stalled from that point forward, failing to score again for the remainder of the game.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led a commanding performance, orchestrating scoring drives on all but one possession to help the Bills take full control. The victory continues Buffalo's postseason consistency and sends them deeper into the playoffs, while Denver's season comes to an end.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Josh Allen is leaving no doubt about his postseason intentions.

The Bills quarterback delivered a clinical performance, completing 20 of his 26 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His outing included two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays, and his numbers could have been even more impressive if not for a dropped pass. Twelve of his completions moved the chains, and he threw past the sticks on 13 of his 26 attempts.

Allen excelled on deep throws, completing 7-of-11 attempts of 10 yards or more downfield for 186 yards and both of his touchdowns, achieving a stellar 146.8 passer rating on those throws.

True to form, Allen made his presence felt as a runner as well, turning eight carries into 46 yards and five first downs. He forced two missed tackles along the way, once again proving why he’s one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE