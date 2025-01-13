NFL Wild-Card Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10

The Philadelphia Eagles will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs after a 22-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Fresh off the injury report, Jalen Hurts proved to be no worse for wear, accumulating 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air to go with 36 yards and two important first downs to lead Philadelphia to victory Sunday. Running back Saquon Barkley also continued his incredibly productive year, picking up 119 rushing yards and four first downs from 23 carries in addition to two receptions for four yards.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs put together a strong performance in the loss, as Green Bay's lone touchdown drive was the perfect illustration of Jacobs' tough running style (especially this run) that enabled him to force the second-most missed tackles in the league as a runner during the regular season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Given that Jordan Davis played less than 15 snaps each in addition to the fact that Nakobe Dean left the game early due to a knee injury, Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell earned “Player of the Game” honors in this contest.

In coverage, Mitchell was putting Packers receivers in handcuffs all game long, as he allowed just two receptions from five targets for 10 yards while picking up an interception of his own to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter. He also picked up a stop in coverage in addition to three tackles, two of which were stops, against the run.

Mitchell has proven to be one of, if not, the best young cornerback in the league after his outstanding rookie season and excellent first postseason game.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE