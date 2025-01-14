NFL Wild-Card Recap: Los Angeles Rams 27, Minnesota Vikings 9

PFF's 18th-ranked offensive line was no match for a young, flourishing defensive line, and Brian Flores' well-respected defense was helpless in limiting the resulting damage.

The Los Angeles Rams stifled the Minnesota Vikings in every area while playing in the Arizona Cardinals‘ State Farm Stadium due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The Rams' 27-9 win sets them up for a road divisional-round battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske and 2023 third-rounders Byron Young and Kobie Turner combined for 17 quarterback pressures — including four sacks — and created an ugly night for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

G Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams (91.8)

EDGE Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams (83.5)

EDGE Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams (83.3)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Rams' entire defensive line deserves its flowers after accumulating nine sacks and 28 total quarterback pressures. Aside from the relentless pass-rush effort, Jared Verse and Byron Young each accounted for two run stops.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE