NFL Wild-Card Recap: Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12

The Houston Texans capitalized on a rare off day from Justin Herbert to edge the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round.

Herbert, who entered the game having thrown just three interceptions all season and had never thrown more than two in a game, was picked off three times by the Texans defense. Derek Stingley Jr. hauled in two interceptions, while rookie Kamari Lassiter added a diving pick that shifted the game’s momentum.

Under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers returned to the playoffs but were eliminated in the wild-card round for the second straight year. The loss extended their postseason win drought, which dates back to 2018.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud orchestrated a balanced offensive attack, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown to Nico Collins, who caught seven passes for 122 yards. Joe Mixon chipped in with 106 rushing yards and a score, powering Houston to the divisional round.

Texans rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter allowed just a 69.1 passer rating on throws into his coverage during the regular season, the second-best mark among first-year corners, and he kept up that level of performance in his first NFL playoff game.

Targeted twice in coverage, Lassiter forced an incompletion and made a game-changing diving interception at the Texans' 10-yard line with the Chargers leading 6-0. The pick sparked a momentum shift that proved pivotal.

Lassiter allowed a perfect 0.0 passer rating on throws into his coverage, showcasing the poise and playmaking ability that have defined his standout rookie campaign.

