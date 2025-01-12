NFL Wild-Card Recap: Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Unfathomably, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were each once on the free-agent market — Jackson in 2023 on a non-exclusive franchise tag and Henry in 2024 after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The Baltimore Ravens took advantage of other teams' hesitancy, retaining their franchise quarterback in Jackson on a five-year, $260 million deal, before pairing him this past offseason with a bruising running back in Henry on a modest two-year, $16 million contract.

The result? A monster with which the Pittsburgh Steelers had their hands full in a 28-14 wild-card round defeat.

The Ravens' rushing attack — headlined by Jackson and Henry — picked apart the Steelers yard by yard, 299 in total, on 50 carries and helped build a 21-0 halftime lead that held up through the game's end. Pittsburgh dropped its sixth straight postseason game, Jackson further proved his MVP mettle and Henry showed he isn't slowing down at 31 years old.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (86.6)

C Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens (85.7)

QB Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (84.9)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

At the center of the Ravens' run-focused game plan was, literally, the center. Tyler Linderbaum earned a game-high 83.3 PFF run-blocking grade after the first reviews. Linderbaum earned a positive grade on more than 25% of his run-blocking snaps and frequently paved the way for chunk gains from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

