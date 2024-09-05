Questions for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 1

• Can the Kansas City Chiefs receivers step up? While Patrick Mahomes and company finished the season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the path to get there was not as flashy and well-oiled as we’re accustomed to seeing from an Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes offense.

• Can Brock Purdy reach elite status? While the 49ers have top-notch weapons and a great playcaller, they didn't achieve the same level of success with previous quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens. Purdy earned a 90.5 PFF grade over the second of the 2023 season, the second-highest in the NFL.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 15 minutes

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals: Can Kyler Murray Stay Healthy And Return To Form?

From 2020 to 2021, quarterback Kyler Murray earned an 88.3 overall grade with an 86.3 passing grade, both top-10 marks in the NFL. Since then, Murray has struggled with various injuries and hasn’t quite been the same player.

The former No. 1 overall pick ended the 2023 season on a high note, throwing four touchdowns and only one interception over the final two games. While this is a limited sample, the addition of rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and standout tight end Trey McBride gives Murray a potent receiving corps. With a clean bill of health, Murray appears ready to make a strong start to the new season.

The Falcons have bolstered their offense significantly over recent years. Last season, their offensive line was among the NFL's best, earning a 79.9 PFF overall grade, and it ranks as the sixth-best unit heading into 2024. They also invested in highly touted skill position players through consecutive drafts and then signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to orchestrate the symphony.

One player who has shown flashes of brilliance but lacked consistency is Kyle Pitts. The Falcons have struggled with quarterback play in recent years, but with Kirk Cousins at the helm, that issue may be resolved. If Cousins is fully recovered from his injury, Atlanta could have a balanced and formidable offense in 2024, with Pitts poised to deliver monster numbers.

Baltimore Ravens: Can The Wide Receivers Step Up Behind Zay Flowers?

Zay Flowers impressed as a rookie, earning a 75.2 receiving grade and giving Lamar Jackson a reliable receiving weapon.

Jackson has always had tight end Mark Andrews as his go-to weapon, but he has struggled to find consistency with anyone else. Rashod Bateman hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing, and Nelson Agholor looks to be the third option heading into the season.

While the Ravens are poised to have a potent offense this season, adding another reliable weapon could be crucial for overcoming the challenge posed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only did Josh Allen lose his top target, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans, but he also lost Gabe Davis to the Jaguars in free agency. Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid return to give him familiar and reliable weapons, but this wide receiver room will be starting from scratch in 2024.

The Bills selected Keon Coleman in the second round and signed Curtis Samuel this offseason, but losing Diggs, the catalyst who helped catapult Allen to elite status, could be detrimental.

Carolina Panthers: Was Bryce Young Worth The No. 1 Pick?

The Panthers traded a significant package to secure Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, only to see the No. 2 pick, C.J. Stroud, earn Rookie of the Year honors while leading his team to the playoffs.

The Panthers earned the first overall pick of the 2024 draft, but because of the trade, they didn’t get to use it on a player.

Young needs a standout season to demonstrate that his rookie year was merely a period of adjustment with a subpar supporting cast. Failing to do so could make this trade a long-term setback for the franchise.

Chicago Bears: Will The Defensive Line Hold Up?

The Bears traded for Montez Sweat in the middle of the 2023 season to help with a poor pass-rush unit. While Sweat remains a strong pass rusher, the Bears made no significant moves to bolster his support this offseason. The defensive line overall appears to be a weak point, with Sweat being the only player on the roster who had a PFF grade above 66.3 last year.

Poor defensive lines can wreck defenses as they struggle to stop the run and fail to get pressure on the quarterback. Will the lack of moves at the position hurt the team this year if Caleb Williams and company get off to a fast start?

Cincinnati Bengals: Can Joe Burrow Hit The Ground Running?

Burrow was a drive away from a Super Bowl victory and has been the league's top-graded passer in two of the last three seasons.

Last year, Burrow struggled early in the season due to a calf injury before finding his rhythm, only to suffer a season-ending wrist injury. The year before, he faced challenges at the start of the season following an appendectomy during the summer.

Over the past two years, Burrow has earned a 68.4 passing grade from Week 1 to Week 6, but that improves to 93.2 from Week 7 to the end of the season. While he has shown he can be among the league's best, staying healthy and starting strong is crucial.

Cleveland Browns: Can Deshaun Watson Return To His Former Elite Play?

Coming out of the 2020 NFL season, Watson looked like the next QB to contend with Mahomes for the top spot in the AFC. Watson recorded 42 big-time throws and looked prime for elite status. Then, off-field and legal issues significantly derailed his career trajectory.

Since returning to the field, Watson has played 11 games, putting up a 58.7 passing grade and just eight big-time throws. While he’s shown brief flashes of the player he used to be, he’s been far too inconsistent and inaccurate since his return.

The Browns have a roster to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024. It’s up to Watson to get them there.

Dallas Cowboys: Can Anyone Outside of CeeDee Lamb Step Up To Produce?

Lamb has been one of the NFL’s premier receivers and recently secured a substantial contract extension. However, the supporting cast around QB Dak Prescott raises concerns. Brandin Cooks, now nearly 31, isn’t producing at his previous level, and Jalen Tolbert has yet to live up to expectations since being drafted in the third round in 2022. Additionally, the Cowboys' running back room is the weakest it’s been in a decade. While Lamb is exceptional, the Cowboys need more reliable options to complement him.

Denver Broncos: Can The Defense Help A Rookie Quarterback?

The Broncos are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl with a rookie quarterback at the helm. While they may well make some noise in the AFC, it will be challenging, given the current state of their defense.

Last season, the Broncos defense ranked 25th in success rate allowed and has since lost several key players. Rookie quarterbacks typically benefit from strong defensive support, and it appears that Bo Nix may not receive the assistance needed from his defense in 2024.

Detroit Lions: Can The Revamped Defense Help The High-Powered Offense?

A 24-7 halftime lead in the NFL typically feels secure, but the Lions saw it slip away in the NFC Championship game as their defense faltered and their offense struggled in the second half.

In response, the front office bolstered the defense by drafting two cornerbacks, trading for another, and revamping the defensive line around Aidan Hutchinson. With a potent offense already in place, the key question is whether the revamped defense will be sufficient to propel them to a Super Bowl victory.

Green Bay Packers: Is Jordan Love The Real Deal Or A Half-Season Fluke?

We have one season of film to judge Jordan Love. In the first half of the season (Weeks 1-8), he struggled with mechanics, decision-making and accuracy, earning a 62.8 PFF passing grade.

Then a switch flipped, and Love started going through his progressions, finding the open receiver and delivering strikes to earn a 90.7 grade, the best in the NFL during that time frame.

His accuracy was still inconsistent, but he was clearly much more comfortable as a passer. The problem is that it’s just a 12-game sample size. Is Love the second-half-of-the-season guy we saw, or was he just on a heater, like we’ve seen from many quarterbacks before him?

Houston Texans: Is Stefon Diggs on the Decline, Or Was He Just Frustrated In Buffalo?

From Week 10 through the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs, Diggs earned a 65.6 receiving grade, generated just six explosive plays (receptions of 15 yards or more) and averaged just 1.23 yards per route run. Contrast that to his first nine weeks, where he earned an 85.5 receiving grade with 26 explosive plays and 2.35 yards per route run.

Which version will we get in Houston?

Indianapolis Colts: What Can Anthony Richardson Do In A Full Season?

In 2023, Anthony Richardson played only part of four games before a season-ending shoulder injury. His performance showed both erratic accuracy and the big-time playmaking ability that led the Colts to select him fourth overall in the draft.

As we evaluate Richardson’s future with the franchise, the immediate question is: What can he do in the NFL? As an elite-level athlete, will he make an impact with his mobility while continuing to develop as a passer? We need to see if he has progressed in the offseason to become a more effective passer and if he can continue to shine on the ground.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Can Travon Walker Make A Year Three Leap?

Josh Hines-Allen’s development as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL has overshadowed the fact that the first overall pick from 2022 has earned PFF grades of 60.3 and 53.9 in the last two years.

Walker didn’t earn high PFF grades in college and was better against the run than he was as a pass rusher. This hasn’t changed in the NFL.

His grading profile in college was similar to Rashan Gary’s, an ultra-athletic prospect who caught fire in his third year in the league. Will Walker follow in those footsteps, or is he a bust?

Kansas City Chiefs: Can The Receivers Be More Reliable In 2024?

While Mahomes and company finished the season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the path to get there was not as flashy and well-oiled as we’re accustomed to seeing from an Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes offense.

Many low-scoring Sundays, dropped passes, and sideline blowups were among the Chiefs' lowlights in 2023. Travis Kelce is still elite, and Rashee Rice emerged as a top-tier weapon, but multiple changes at the wide receiver position were needed this offseason.

However, Hollywood Brown starts the year injured, and rookie Xavier Worthy will be called upon to produce early. Brown will likely be fine, but Rice has legal issues weighing on him, and relying on rookie wideouts isn’t a recipe for success.

Las Vegas Raiders: Can Gardner Minshew Make The Offense Relevant?

The Raiders have an underrated defense and an offensive core that any quarterback would be happy with. The problem might be the quarterbacks throwing the ball to those weapons.

Multiple teams needed to upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason, and only one, the Raiders, opted against doing so.

Gardner Minshew could be considered an upgrade over Aidan O'Connell, but no one considers Minshew a long-term option. The Raiders have a solid roster, but will it be another disappointing, playoff-less season because they didn’t do more at the most important position in football this offseason?

Los Angeles Chargers: Who Is Catching Passes From Justin Herbert?

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are out. Rookies Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice are in. Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, but building a high-scoring offense to compete with Kansas City will be challenging with rookies and unproven young weapons in the mix.

Can head coach Jim Harbaugh work up some magic, or will the pass game struggle to get going in 2024 due to the lack of options?

Los Angeles Rams: What Is Life Without Aaron Donald Going To Look Like?

The Rams didn't rest on their laurels following Aaron Donald‘s retirement. They attempted to fill the gap Donald left behind by drafting two top-40 players out of Florida State: edge rusher Jared Verse and interior defender Braden Fiske.

Adding these two pieces alongside Kobie Turner, who had a Defensive Rookie of the Year type season in 2023, shows the Rams' effort to replace Donald’s production. But will it be enough?

Miami Dolphins: Does The Offensive Line Hold Up?

The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt and Connor Williams in free agency, two very good and underrated interior offensive linemen. Center Aaron Brewer has been hurt for weeks and has had limited practice reps, while Liam Eichenberg has struggled, with a career-high grade of just 50.8 in his rookie season. Additionally, Terron Armstead has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.

In 2023, Tua Tagovailoa’s performance dramatically declined under pressure, with a PFF grade dropping to 54.4 compared to a stellar 93.9 when kept clean. His passer rating from a clean pocket was an impressive 112.5 but fell to 57.5 when pressured. For the Dolphins to succeed, their offensive line must provide reliable protection.

Minnesota Vikings: Can Sam Darnold Make The Vikings Competitive?

With J.J. McCarthy out for the year, it’s Sam Darnold time in the Twin Cities.

Darnold has the luxury of executing behind a good offensive line. He also has the best wide receiver in the NFL to throw to, a top-end playcaller, good secondary options in the passing game and a strong run game.

The issue is that Darnold has yet to demonstrate consistent NFL success. His highest-graded season came last year in limited backup action, while his previous performances as a starter yielded a grade of just 53.9.

Despite now having arguably the best offense around him, the question remains: can he deliver on this opportunity?

New England Patriots: Is There Enough Offensive Firepower To Win Games?

Demario Douglas performed well as a rookie, earning a 74.4 grade, but the Patriots lack reliable weapons at the wide receiver position.

The team drafted Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds of the draft, and it also signed K.J. Osborn from Minnesota, but this is a very unproven and young group that will need to develop and grow up quickly in the Patriots want to win games in 2024.

New Orleans Saints: Can The Offensive Line Protect Derek Carr?

The Saints selected Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round, but they’ll have to be without Ryan Ramczyk for the season. Erik McCoy is one of the best centers in football, but left guard Lucas Patrick, right guard Luis Ruiz and right tackle Trevor Penning all rank near the bottom of their respective positions in the NFL.

Derek Carr is a good NFL quarterback, especially when kept clean, as his 87.5 clean-pocket grade in 2023 shows. But when he was pressured, his grade dropped to 50.3.

Carr can deal, but he needs to be protected. The Saints must get creative to create clean pockets for their quarterback.

New York Giants: Can Daniel Jones Prove The Extension Was Worth It?

If you look at Jones’ PFF grading profile, nothing suggests that he should have been given a four-year, $160 million contract extension after leading the Giants to the divisional round in 2022.

His highest graded season came in 2020 (78.4) when he delivered 24 big-time throws. He has had 18 total big-time throws in the three seasons since then, and in his 2022 season that earned him the big extension, Jones threw just seven big-time throws to 19 turnover-worthy passes.

The team had success, and Jones was rewarded for it. Now it’s time for Jones to become Danny Dimes.

Rodgers turns 41 in December, and while talent can defy age, history suggests that Father Time is a formidable opponent. Yes, Tom Brady extended his career well into his 40s, but he's an exception rather than the rule. Brett Favre, Vinny Testaverde and Warren Moon each had 3,000-yard seasons at ages 40 or 41, but such feats are rare.

The question remains: does Rodgers have one more strong year left in him?

Philadelphia Eagles: Does The Secondary Bounce Back And Return To 2022 Form?

The Eagles exploded to a 10-1 start to the season but stumbled to the finish line, limped into the playoffs and fizzled out in the wild-card round. While the Eagles faced several issues, a significant problem was their aging secondary, which performed like one of the bottom five units in the league.

To address the problem, the Eagles' front office re-signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. With Darius Slay and James Bradberry still on the roster, these moves aim to revitalize the secondary. The question remains: Will these additions be enough to get the defense back on track?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Does Russell Wilson Cook Or Is He Cooked?

It was Oct. 7, 2021. Wilson exited the Sunday Night Football game against the Rams and missed the next three games due to injury. He had earned a whopping 94.2 PFF grade, as he threw five big-time throws. Since that moment, Wilson has looked like a completely different player.

He was a top-five-graded quarterback in the NFL but is now middle of the pack, if not a bit lower. The situation in Denver was not ideal his first year, and he wasn’t a great scheme fit with Sean Payton. In Pittsburgh, he’ll enjoy a heavy run scheme off play action and should have ample time to find open receivers. But can Wilson return to the elite level of play he maintained for a decade in Seattle?

The only thing Brock Purdy could have done better in his first two years as a starting quarterback is win a Super Bowl. Despite facing skepticism throughout his tenure, his results are hard to ignore. Under Purdy, the 49ers have boasted the NFL's best offense, leading in both expected points added per dropback and success rate per dropback.

While the 49ers have top-notch weapons and a great playcaller, they didn't achieve the same level of success with previous quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens. Purdy earned a 90.5 PFF grade over the second of the 2023 season, the second-highest in the NFL. If Purdy can lead the 49ers to another deep playoff run, will he finally receive the respect he deserves?

Seattle Seahawks: Do The Offensive Line Changes Help?

The Seahawks fielded one of the league's worst offensive lines in 2023 and come into the 2024 campaign ranked 29th in PFF's offensive line rankings.

While the addition of Connor Williams, who had the second-best grade at his position last year (86.5), is a significant upgrade, the team still faces challenges. They are relying on development from Charles Cross at left tackle and Anthony Bradford at right guard while hoping for improved play from journeyman Laken Tomlinson at left guard and George Fant at right tackle. With a new coaching staff and revamped line, the Seahawks need to perform well in a competitive NFC West.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How Does Baker Mayfield Perform Without Dave Canales?

Baker Mayfield looked as though he was on his last lifeline in the NFL, as he was traded twice in less than a season and looked like he couldn’t read defenses anymore.

The Buccaneers then took a one-year flier on him, pairing him with Dave Canales, and he looked rejuvenated. He led the team to the playoffs and into the divisional round.

He’s several years removed from the elite second-half-of-the-season play we saw in 2020, and his play in 2023 didn’t touch those levels. He earned an 84.6 passing grade from a clean pocket but a 53.4 grade when under pressure. All his metrics were near the middle of the league.

Was Mayfield’s success in 2023 due to the team around him, with Dave Canales putting Mayfield in positions to succeed, or is he ready to take his game to the next level?

Tennessee Titans: Is Will Levis The Future Or A Stopgap Quarterback?

The Titans chose not to address the quarterback position this offseason despite Will Levis earning just a 63.7 grade in nine games as a rookie. Instead of focusing on the quarterback, they upgraded the roster around him.

Levis now has DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd as reliable veteran weapons. While the offensive line has some uncertainties, Bill Callahan's coaching is expected to drive improvement. With these new pieces, the Titans aim to determine if Levis can succeed in 2024.

Washington Commanders: Can Kliff Kingsbury Adjust?

After four years as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury joined USC for a season before returning to the NFL as the Commanders' offensive coordinator. In Arizona, Kingsbury's offense often became predictable and lacked creativity, heavily relying on screens—nearly 17% of plays—and running 10 personnel (four wide receivers, no tight ends) over 17% of the time, a significant outlier.

During the preseason, Jayden Daniels dropped back 15 times and threw six screen passes. While it's too early to draw firm conclusions, the question remains: Did Kingsbury's season with Lincoln Riley add new dimensions to his playcalling, or will he continue with his established patterns?