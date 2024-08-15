NFL Preseason Week 2 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns: Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is now in control of the starting job after rookie J.J. McCarthy underwent season-ending knee surgery.

• Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce will hope to decide on his starter under center after this week’s matchup.

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason is upon us. This preview includes the schedule, betting lines and storylines to watch.

Jump to a game:

PHI@NE | ATL@BAL | NYG@HOU | CIN@CHI

DET@KC | MIN@CLE | ARZ@IND | WAS@MIA

BUF@PIT | SEA@TEN | NYJ@CAR | LAR@LAC

TB@JAX | DAL@LVR | GB@DEN | NO@SF

NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

Storyline of the Game: Pats rookie QB Drake Maye expected to see expanded workload

After Maye and Brissett played a combined six dropbacks in the Patriots' preseason opener, the team has started to allocate more first-team practice snaps to their first-round rookie. While Brissett is listed as the team’s starter on the unofficial depth chart, he generated an underwhelming 44.1 passing grade last week, going 0-for-3 on his three dropbacks.

Matchups to Watch: Patriots QB Drake Maye vs. Eagles pass rush

Finding solid, consistent protection across this Pats offensive line has been an issue, and should be this team’s priority moving forward with their young passer. This past week, New England allowed a 35.9% pressure rate, slotting them toward the bottom of the league.

In 2023, the Eagles generated 350 quarterback pressures, good for a top-10 mark in the NFL. Philly possesses perhaps the deepest pass-rush unit in the league, highlighted by quality veterans, top-end young talent and depth.

Additional News:

Patriots edge defender Matthew Judon was traded to the Falcons.

Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean (hamstring) was activated off the NFI list.

Storyline of the Game: Falcons first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. will continue to be the focal point of Atlanta’s preseason

After a series of reports and roster moves, it’s more clear than ever that the Falcons intend to get their young passer as much work as they can in the preseason. This week, the team cut backup Nathan Rourke and is potentially open to moving veteran Taylor Heinicke, allowing Penix to see a sizable workload and take on true backup duties moving forward.

Matchups to Watch: Falcons WR Casey Washington vs. Ravens CB T.J. Tampa

Admittedly, this is wishful thinking, as Tampa was only activated off the PUP list this week. This entirely hinges on how quickly he can get up to speed before he debuts. With that being said, a limited workload is possible for the first-year cornerback — a welcome sight after this secondary lost fellow rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder) in the opener.

Falcons sixth-round rookie Washington saw a game-high nine targets in the opener, hauling in only three. He does have special teams value, but a solid performance here will help his case for making this roster.

Additional News:

Falcons rookie edge defender Bralen Trice tore his ACL in his debut and has been placed on injured reserve.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (left leg) and rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder) are both dealing with injuries suffered over the weekend.

The Falcons acquired edge defender Matthew Judon via trade with New England.

Storyline of the Game: Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) is likely to make his return

With his return to the practice field and ramping up of camp activity, Jones may make his return to live game action this week. The Giants signal-caller went down last November, clutching his knee on a non-contact dropback that resulted in a torn ACL. Getting his confidence back in the pocket must be this team’s priority before Week 1.

Matchups to Watch: Giants WR room vs. Texans CB CJ Henderson

Unfortunately, Jones most likely won’t get to see his new highly touted rookie receiver, Malik Nabers, after he went down with an ankle injury at camp. Without Nabers in the lineup, the Giants will lean on names like Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins.

The Texans' secondary has been dealing with some injuries in camp, with cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter (knee) and Jeff Okudah (hip) missing time. The former returned to practice this week, which bodes well for him moving forward. Yet, pressure still exists further down the depth chart for C.J. Henderson, who could play a role this season or be pushed off the roster if things don’t fall his way.

Additional News:

Giants tackle Evan Neal (ankle) was activated from the PUP list.

Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) returned to practice and is expected to play this week.

Texans edge defender Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (ankle) are expected to miss this week's practices.

Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (ankle) is considered day-to-day.

Storyline of the Game: Rookies to have a potential impact

Each team had some big rookie impacts in their preseason openers, which could indicate a significant role for them once the regular season arrives. Bengals first-year receiver Jermaine Burton flashed his big-play ability, securing all three of his targets for 82 yards and a score. On the other side, Bears first-year pass-rusher Austin Booker generated six pressures, including three sacks, this past week.

Matchups to Watch: Bengals LT Jackson Carman vs. Bears EDGE Austin Booker

The aforementioned Booker was fantastic in last week’s matchup with the Bills, against whom he secured a 77.7 PFF pass-rushing grade. Some have speculated that Jets disgruntled edge defender Haason Reddick could be a trade target for this defense, but performances like Booker’s seem to paint that as a luxury they may not need.

With the injury to Bengals first-round tackle Amarius Mims (pec), attention turns to Jackson Carman providing this offense with depth at tackle. Carman has some ground to gain after securing three straight seasons of sub-61.0 PFF overall grades.

Additional News:

Bengals tackle Amarius Mims (pec) is expected to miss several weeks. Fellow tackle Trent Brown has returned for full practice.

Bears edge defender Montez Sweat returned to practice in a limited fashion and is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Storyline of the Game: The Chiefs depth at WR will be tested early

This Chiefs' questions at receiver have become even more prominent. New free agent signing Marquise Brown went down with a serious shoulder injury on his first play of preseason Week 1, and while he has reportedly avoided needing surgery, he is expected to miss time. That opens the door for several players to step into significant roles.

Matchups to Watch: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney vs. Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

One of the names that this offense may look at to take on an expanded workload is Toney. The former first-rounder returned to practice this week but may face an uphill battle to make this roster after comments from head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Detroit’s injections of youth into its secondary may pay off big if early camp reviews are accurate. Second-round cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. played well this past week, earning an 81.8 PFF coverage grade.

Additional News:

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (shoulder) was taken to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury in last week’s preseason game. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The Lions may again opt to sit starters in their second preseason matchup.

Storyline of the Game: Vikings QB Sam Darnold is now in control of the starting job after rookie J.J. McCarthy underwent surgery

Bad news got worse for the Skol faithful, with the team’s first-round pick at quarterback set to miss the entirety of his rookie campaign after undergoing meniscus surgery this week. Darnold will act as the team’s starter, but who will take on the backup role: Nick Mullens or Jaren Hall?

Matchups to Watch: Vikings RB Ty Chandler vs. Browns LB Nathaniel Watson

With less security in the passing game, expect the Vikings to lean on the run early this season. While the majority of the workload will go to free-agent signing Aaron Jones, Chandler will undoubtedly carve out a role, given his promising skill set.

Watson, a late-round rookie linebacker, showed up big in his preseason debut, capturing an 81.9 PFF run-defense grade before going down with a quad injury. While it's unclear how serious the injury is, Watson is fighting to not only make this roster but also fit into a contributing role against the run.

Additional News:

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will see reps in joint practice but will not play in this week’s preseason game.

After losing center Luke Wypler (ankle) in preseason Week 1, the Browns traded to reacquire their former backup center Nick Harris from the Seahawks.

The Vikings are hosting free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore .

. The Browns and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) is dealing with an uncertain timeline for return.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was carted off at practice with an injury. The severity is unclear.

Storyline of the Game: Colts QB Anthony Richardson will need more reps after a long injury recovery last season

The Colts' latest franchise passer didn’t flash much in his limited showing this past week, making it difficult to measure his progress since he was last seen early last season. This offense hinges on Richardson's ability to stay healthy and get acclimated to the NFL game, with just five starts under his belt. Part of that process is getting on the same page with his vaunted offensive line, which will take time to mesh with.

Matchups to Watch: Colts RG Will Fries vs. Cardinals EDGE Darius Robinson

The Colts' offensive line ranks among the best in the league heading into 2024, but even still, not every piece is equally dominant. Projected starter Will Fries has made solid strides at right guard but profiles as the piece needing the most monitoring, as he’s produced fairly middling PFF grades in his young career. A solid day against a highly touted rookie will go a long way.

Glowing reviews out of camp for first-round edge defender Darius Robinson have positioned the young pass-rusher to step into a potential starting role. Robinson projects as a quality 5-technique defender in Jonathan Gannon’s defense and will be pushing veteran Bilal Nichols for snaps.

Additional News:

The Colts signed running back Demetric Felton Jr. after Trey Sermon (hamstring) went down in preseason Week 1.

Storyline of the Game: Dolphins keep starters’ preseason plans close to the chest

Miami has kept its plans close to the chest regarding the playing time of the team's starters and key players. Most anyone tabbed to play a role this season sat in the team’s preseason debut. But after head coach Mike McDaniel met with players this week about the plan moving forward and comments made by Tua Tagovailoa to the media, we could see the starters sooner rather than later.

Matchups to Watch: Commanders TE Ben Sinnott vs. Dolphins LB Anthony Walker Jr.

If the Dolphins are looking to get snaps for key contributors this week, one name to keep an eye on is Walker in his return from a serious knee injury while playing for the Browns last season. The veteran linebacker is a plus-coverage defender (76.8 grade in 2023) and profiles as a potential tight end stopper in this defense.

With Zach Ertz in control of the starting job, there could be space for Sinnott to fight into two-tight end sets, thanks to his dynamic ability as a pass-catcher (84.6 receiving grade in his debut). Tight end John Bates stands in his way, but another solid performance from the rookie would put that to rest.

Additional News:

Dolphins edge defender Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) was removed from PUP list and is eligible to return to practice.

Washington signed wide receiver Martavis Bryant after a stint in the XFL and time on the Cowboys practice squad in 2023.

Storyline of the Game: Jostling for both teams at the WR position

Both of these rosters find themselves navigating the deep waters of wide receiver instability. The Steelers have been in the news this week amid reports stating they have a potential deal in place to acquire 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

At the same time, Buffalo is looking for an answer at the X-position. Listed starter Mack Hollins (leg) returned to practice this week after missing time in camp, while Chase Claypool (toe) landed on injured reserve. Second-round rookie Keon Coleman has a golden opportunity to carve out a role.

Matchups to Watch: Bills WR Keon Coleman vs. Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Bills got a promising option to fill the void in their receiver room with second-round pick Keon Coleman. Building chemistry between Josh Allen and Coleman is a priority for this team, and a positive step forward this week will help establish the rookie as the Bills’ top option in the passing game.

Porter is again the name to watch out of Pittsburgh this week. The young cornerback got a bit unlucky in his outing last week, being knocked for a touchy pass interference call, but has otherwise flashed his patented sticky press-man coverage.

Additional News:

Some reports have said Pittsburgh has a deal in place to acquire 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk . The 49ers would need to finalize the trade.

. The 49ers would need to finalize the trade. Steelers rookie tackle Troy Fautanu (knee) will miss this week’s matchup.

Bills wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) has been placed on injured reserve.

Storyline of the Game: The Titans' new safeties square off with their former team

The Titans attacked veteran leadership in free agency this offseason. That includes the safety tandem of Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, who played together in Seattle last season. Adams will be making his return from injury, while Diggs just signed with the team late this summer. The experience and veteran presence should go a long way toward building a foundation in this secondary.

Matchups to Watch: Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry III vs. Seahawks DI Byron Murphy II

After four seasons in Denver, Cushenberry finds himself a part of the Titans' class of free agency acquisitions. The veteran center will slot into the team's starting spot with hopes of solidifying the interior of this line after producing his best PFF overall grade as a pro last season (74.7).

The new-look Seahawks made investments in their defensive interior in this year’s draft, selecting Murphy in the first round. The former Texas Longhorn projects as a pivotal depth piece in their interior rotation who will help keep pass-rushers fresh late into the year.

Additional News:

The Titans expect safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to practice in full this week.

Seattle signed veteran center Connor Williams to start in the middle of their offensive line, hoping he will be fully healthy by Week 1.

Storyline of the Game: Cautious approaches from both teams this preseason may result in another game without key playmakers suiting up

After learning last week that the Panthers don’t intend to suit up second-year quarterback Bryce Young at all this preseason, and the growing chorus of sound bites and quotes from Aaron Rodgers stating he’s “not worried” about playing in the preseason, it’s unclear how much we will see of these rosters in this matchup — or the rest of the preseason.

Matchups to Watch: Jets WR Malik Taylor vs. Panthers CB Lamar Jackson

After numerous glowing reports out of Jets camp for Taylor, he found himself as a key Jets contributor who sat out the preseason opener. While this is a good sign for his potential usage come the regular season, it would be nice to see the promising talent in live preseason action, given his limited career production.

If we do see Taylor, he will draw the attention of Jackson, fresh off a stellar showing this past week. The Panthers cornerback parlayed his extended opportunity in the opener into production, securing an 86.8 PFF coverage grade. Jackson could push cornerback Dane Jackson for the starting job with a string of solid outings.

Additional News:

Jets edge defender Haason Reddick has requested a trade out of New York. The team says it has no intention of trading him.

Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to suit up for the Jets' second preseason game.

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) was activated off the PUP list and is still a few weeks away from a full return.

Storyline of the Game: After a stagnant preseason debut, the Chargers look for answers offensively

The new-look Chargers are heading back to the drawing board after struggling in their preseason debut. The offense generated just under 200 total net yards, due largely to their porous pass blocking. As a team, the Chargers amassed a worrying 77.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating. That can’t continue if this team hopes to reach its expected heights.

Matchups to Watch: Chargers Depth Tackles vs. Rams EDGE Nick Hampton

After Los Angeles' troubling Week 1 blocking performance, all eyes will be on the revamped offensive line and its depth, particularly at tackle. Foster Sarell is one option this team explored in its opener, showcasing his versatility by deploying him at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. He allowed just a pair of pressures.

The team’s other option, currently listed at No. 2 on the depth chart, is former first-rounder Alex Leatherwood, who had an outing to forget in his preseason debut. Leatherwood allowed six pressures on 20 pass sets, totaling a 7.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Hampton, the second-year edge rusher, will have a bona fide shot of fitting into the Rams' pass-rush rotation if he keeps putting on a show like he did last week, when he generated a 42.9% pass-rush win rate and an 87.4 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Additional News:

Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled mightily in the team's preseason opener, presumably putting the backup job securely in the hands of Jimmy Garoppolo , who praised the team to the media this week.

Storyline of the Game: Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles hints we may not see starters until the team’s third matchup

After most of Tampa’s key contributors didn’t play in the preseason opener, Bowles hinted that his key players may not take the field until the team’s final preseason game. Fans will be disappointed, to say the least, but it has allowed the team an extended look at its depth and young talent.

Matchups to Watch: Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan vs. Jaguars S Terrell Edmunds

One of those young players to take note of out of Bucs camp has to be the team’s third-round rookie, McMillan. The former Washington Husky has been carving out a role in this offense early in camp and may have even positioned himself to start on the outside. He currently sits behind Trey Palmer in the team’s unofficial depth chart, but Palmer plays a lot of slot snaps and fits in elsewhere.

The Jaguars braced for the loss of safety Andrew Wingard (knee) by signing veteran Tashaun Gipson Sr this week, but another option may have been on the roster already in the form of Edmunds. The 27-year-old safety showed up big this past week, earning a 92.2 PFF coverage grade, powered by a pair of forced fumbles from closing coverage. If Edmunds is going to make a name for himself on this defense, it starts with this opportunity.

Additional News:

The Jaguars signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson after Andrew Wingard (knee) went down in camp in late July.

Storyline of the Game: Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce hopes to decide on his starter under center after this week’s matchup

With one preseason matchup in the books, Pierce is looking to give one more audition to his quarterback candidates, Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, before naming a starter under center.

Both carry strengths and weaknesses, with Minshew leaning into his aggressive passing approach (12.1-yard average target depth last week) compared to O’Connell’s more measured game (77.8% completion rate last week). The choice will come down to the flavor of quarterback Pierce prefers.

Matchups to Watch: Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton vs. Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson

According to the Cowboys, there is a competition for the starting left tackle job between first-round rookie Tyler Guyton and veteran Chuma Edoga, but are we really meant to believe that? Positive reports for Guyton out of camp have him trending toward winning the job, particularly after his excellent performance last week (83.8 PFF pass-blocking grade).

Wilson, the Raiders' top pick in 2023, hasn’t produced as well as expected thus far in his NFL career but could take steps to improve on his lackluster 6.2% pass-rush win rate from last season.

Additional News:

More attention is on CeeDee Lamb ’s holdout after owner Jerry Jones’ comments this past week.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday.

The Cowboys gave edge defender Micah Parsons snaps at running back in camp, highlighting the void in the backfield.

Storyline of the Game: Packers are not expected to play starters this week

After an explosive debut to their preseason, the Packers are reportedly expected to sit their starters and key players for this week’s matchup. While most of the starters played limited snaps in Week 1, they were firing on all cylinders and left very little to prove. Now, the staff can evaluate the depth of this roster closely.

Matchups to Watch: Packers WR depth vs. Broncos CBs Riley Moss & Damarri Mathis

Admittedly, this matchup was originally tabbed to include Dontayvion Wicks following his one-route, 65-yard touchdown day in this past week’s opener. But given the news we most likely won’t see Wicks this week, wide receivers Bo Melton and Grant DuBose have a chance to put out good tape.

The Broncos' secondary has some question marks thus far into camp, chief among them being who will start at cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II. That battle has fallen at the feet of Moss and Mathis, with neither taking command so far in camp.

Additional News:

Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix impressed in his preseason Week 1 debut.

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) missed practices this week.

Storyline of the Game: Joint practices were canceled after numerous injuries for the 49ers

Injuries have begun piling up for this 49ers roster throughout camp, reaching a breaking point this week that prompted the cancellation of joint practice with the Saints. Thirty-three players sat out of San Francisco’s preseason opener, which doesn’t bode well for the roster's health heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Matchups to Watch: 49ers WR Chris Conley vs. Saints CB Rico Payton

It's difficult to know who will suit up for the Niners and how much of a workload they’ll see. Conley fits the bill for a name to watch, given the shaky status of the team's wide receiver room. With the Brandon Aiyuk situation still in flux, and rookie Ricky Pearsall struggling to stay on the practice field due to injuries, Conley could step up for this offense.

While the Saints' highlighted player last week was cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry — and would have been this week if not for an underwhelming showing in the preseason opener — Rico Payton is a new name to watch. Payton amassed a 90.9 PFF coverage grade this past week, buoyed by four forced incompletions.

Additional News: