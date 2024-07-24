Philadelphia Eagles: Best players of the PFF era

• The best center in modern history: Jason Kelce finishes his time in the league with a 94.2 overall grade and a 95.5 run-blocking grade. He led the league in PFF grade at his position in three consecutive seasons (2017-19) and ranked in the top five on four more occasions.

PFF has collected football data since the 2006 NFL season. That allows us to look back at almost two decades of grades and numbers and pick out the best seasons at each position.

Here are the top players at each position for the Philadelphia Eagles in that span and some key takeaways from the data.

QB: Jalen Hurts (2022, 89.0 PFF grade)

RB: LeSean McCoy (2013, 87.0)

WR: A.J. Brown (2023, 90.0)

WR: DeSean Jackson (2013, 84.5)

WR: Jeremy Maclin (2014, 80.6)

TE: Dallas Goedert (2021, 90.8)

LT: Jordan Mailata (2021, 92.3)

LG: Evan Mathis (2013, 95.7)

C: Jason Kelce (2017, 94.1)

RG: Shawn Andrews (2006, 94.0)

RT: Lane Johnson (2019, 90.2)

Edge: Brandon Graham (2016, 91.6)

Edge: Trent Cole (2011, 89.1)

DI: Fletcher Cox (2018, 92.3)

DI: Jalen Carter (2023, 89.5)

LB: Mychal Kendricks (2014, 89.7)

LB: Jordan Hicks (2016, 88.5)

CB: Brandon Boykin (2013, 88.7)

CB: Patrick Robinson (2017, 87.0)

S: Quintin Mikell (2008, 90.2)

S: Brian Dawkins (2006, 82.9)

K: Jake Elliott (2023, 91.7)

P: Arryn Siposs (2021, 64.8)

K/PR: Darren Sproles (2015, 84.4)

ST: Brandon Smith (2023, 92.1)

*minimum 500 snaps except for running back (minimum of 100 carries)

The best center in modern history

Jason Kelce is a man who needs no introduction. Over his 13-year career, he racked up 13,838 career snaps, playing at least 1,000 snaps in all but two of his seasons in the NFL. He finished his time in the league with a 94.2 overall grade and a 95.5 run-blocking grade. He led the league in PFF grade at his position in three consecutive seasons (2017-19) and ranked in the top five on four more occasions.

His 94.1 PFF grade in 2017 stands as the best single-season grade any center has received since 2006, and he is one of fewer than 10 players at the position to top 90.0 over a season.

A constant big-play threat

Long before A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were catching passes from Jalen Hurts, DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin were known as one of the league's best receiving duos.

Jackson, a second-round pick of the 2008 NFL Draft, wasted no time showing his skills as a dynamic deep threat in Philadelphia. From 2008 to 2013, he accumulated 2,741 receiving yards from deep passes (passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield), second to only Lions legend Calvin Johnson over that span (2,814), though Johnson did it on 55 more deep targets and nine more deep catches.

An all-time great free-agency signing

After initially signing just a one-year contract, offensive lineman Evan Mathis secured the team's starting left guard position and went on to have an outstanding career in Philadelphia. Over four seasons, Mathis played 3,860 snaps for the Eagles, and he earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade each year.

His 2013 season was an all-time great season, as he ranked first at the position in run-blocking grade (94.8) and tied 13th in pass-blocking grade, giving up only 24 pressures from 659 pass-blocking snaps. His 95.0 overall grade is currently tied for the best single-season grade ever earned by an offensive guard.

The perenially underrated Brandon Graham

Start a discussion about the best pass rushers of the last decade, and you'll get a few different answers — Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Von Miller, Nick and Joey Bosa, among others. One name that might not be mentioned as frequently is Brandon Graham. But make no mistake: Graham has been one of the league's best since he was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Over the last 14 seasons, 97 edge rushers have played 2,000 or more pass-rush snaps. Among that group, Graham ranks eighth in PFF pass-rush grade (92.3), fifth in pass-rush win rate (16.8%), fifth in pressure rate (15.3%) and fifth in total pressures (670). Graham has graded above 80.0 in 10 of his 13 seasons. He earned an 84.0 overall grade in 2023, 16th at the position, showing that he's still got plenty left to offer.