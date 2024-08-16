All
PFF grades are LIVE: NFL preseason Week 2

2XTT2J8 New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+ for 25% using code PFF25.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 14, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 13

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

The 22nd overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft looked good for the second straight week, earning a 68.7 PFF coverage grade. From 15 coverage snaps, he allowed just one reception for one yard.

Click here to read PFF's in-depth game recap

