Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey agree to explore trade options: 5 potential landing spots

Jayden Daniels‘ rookie deal opens the door for Commanders to make a splash: With a potential star quarterback on a cost-controlled contract, the Commanders are a logical aggressor in a deal for Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey’s old connections could drive a reunion: Familiar faces in Atlanta and Los Angeles, both with zone-heavy defenses, make them natural fits for a potential trade.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have mutually agreed to explore trade options, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Despite turning 30, Ramsey should still command a strong market. He’s earned a 70.0-plus coverage grade in seven of his nine NFL seasons and has racked up 25 interceptions and 79 pass breakups on 755 career targets.

Whether it’s reuniting with a former coach, filling a glaring need or helping a team take advantage of a rookie quarterback’s contract window, Ramsey has no shortage of potential suitors. Here are the five teams that make the most sense as landing spots based on fit, familiarity and financial flexibility.

The Commanders are a trendy pick whenever a big-name player becomes available via trade — and with good reason. When you have a quarterback on a rookie deal who’s already proven he can play, it’s time to be aggressive. Jayden Daniels just delivered a 90.6 PFF grade as a rookie, the second-best mark ever by a first-year quarterback, and Washington looks ready to compete now.

A trade for Ramsey also makes sense schematically. He’s been most effective in zone coverage, earning a 76.4 grade in those situations, but he has also held up well in man (70.0). Adding him would allow the Commanders to keep him on the outside while sliding second-year standout Mike Sainristil into a full-time slot role, upgrading the defense at two spots in one move.

Ramsey spent four and a half seasons with the Rams from 2019 to 2022 and never finished a year with a PFF grade below 70.0. His three full campaigns in Los Angeles were also his second-, third- and fourth-highest-graded seasons in coverage.

The scheme fit makes sense again in 2025. The Rams ran Cover-3 more than any other coverage in 2024, and it happens to be where Ramsey has both played the most snaps (851) and earned his highest coverage grade (83.1) over the past three seasons.

Like the Commanders, the Falcons appear confident they’ve found their quarterback of the future — which makes this the right window to be aggressive. The challenge would be financial: Atlanta currently ranks in the bottom five in available cap space, so any trade for Ramsey would require creative cap management or a restructured extension.

The schematic fit is easy to see. Head coach Raheem Morris was Ramsey’s defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2021 and 2022, and the Falcons leaned heavily on zone coverage last season, deploying Cover-3 more than any other look — the very scheme in which Ramsey has excelled most in recent years.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The Ravens don’t benefit from a rookie quarterback contract like some other contenders, meaning any trade for Ramsey would require careful cap navigation. Still, the potential upgrade makes it a scenario worth exploring.

Brandon Stephens struggled in 2024, earning just a 48.1 PFF coverage grade on 198 snaps in Cover-3 — Baltimore’s most-used coverage. Replacing him with Ramsey and pairing the former All-Pro with Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins could give the Ravens the best cornerback trio in the NFL heading into 2025.

The 49ers currently rank fifth in available cap space and have a clear need at cornerback, making them a logical candidate for a move like this. However, with the recent trade of Deebo Samuel and recent trade rumors about Brandon Aiyuk, it’s fair to question whether San Francisco is leaning toward reloading rather than going all-in.

With the 49ers frequently deploying Cover-3, this is another scheme fit that makes sense. And given that the 49ers have frequently been mocked cornerbacks in the top-three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, parting ways with one of those picks to land Ramsey could be just the move to make as they look to get back to winning ways in the NFC West in 2025.