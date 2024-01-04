Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 17

• Have a day, CeeDee Lamb: Lamb set a career-high in receiving yards against the Lions and broke Michael Irvin’s single-season Cowboys records for catches and yards. It was his fifth game of the season with at least seven first-down gains, and he had six catches of at least 10-plus yards.

• Jayden Reed steps up at the right time: Jayden Reed recorded a season-high 89 yards and finished as the highest-graded receiver for the week. He had three catches of 15-plus yards in the first half, including touchdown catches of 33 and 25 yards. He averaged 5.93 yards per route run for the night and generated a 150.5 passer rating when targeted.

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 7 4 26 0 1

Diggs caught four passes for 26 yards in Buffalo’s Week 17 win over New England. His longest catch was a 9-yard gain late in the fourth quarter.

Still, Diggs has been relatively quiet the last four weeks and has 17 catches for 127 yards since Week 14. He hasn’t gained more than 48 yards in a game and hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since Week 12.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 12 6 76 0 4

Miami suffered its worst loss of the season against Baltimore. Tyreek Hill hauled in five passes in the first half, including gains of 16 and 25 yards. He finished the day with 76 yards and four first downs, and he averaged 2.05 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 5 3 31 0 2

Douglas recorded two catches of 15-plus yards against Buffalo, including a screen play where he was able to force five missed tackles and pick up 17 yards. Douglas now has four explosive plays in his last three games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 50 10 5 50 0 2

Wilson crossed 1,000 receiving yards in the Jets’ loss to Cleveland. He gained two first downs and hauled in a 22-yard catch in the first quarter. Wilson has 11 50-plus-yard games on the season and 14 catches for 126 yards in his last two games.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 14 3 3 106 1 2

Baltimore locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC after demolishing Miami 56-19 in Week 17. Flowers caught all three of his targets for 106 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He finished first at the position in yards per route run for the week (7.57) and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 39 7 3 41 0 2

Chase returned to the field after missing Week 16 with a shoulder injury. He tallied two catches of 10-plus yards, including a 24-yard catch on a third down in the first quarter. The Bengals star now has 10 catches for 134 yards in his last three games, with four gains of 15-plus yards and seven first downs in that span.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 6 5 61 1 3

Moore was on pace for his best outing of the season. All his catches came in the second quarter, where he caught his second touchdown pass of the season and recorded two catches of 20-plus yards. Moore averaged 3.21 yards per route run for the night and generated a 148.6 passer rating when targeted. He left the game early after suffering a concussion and remains in the concussion protocol for Week 18.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 9 7 131 0 5

George Pickens recorded consecutive 100-yard receiving games for the first time since October. He posted a season-high seven catches, with three explosive gains, for 95 yards. He averaged 5.04 yards per route run and generated a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 24 8 7 80 0 5

Houston improved to 9-7 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Nico Collins caught all six of his first-half targets for 65 yards and finished the day with 80 yards receiving. He moved the chains five times and recorded two explosive gains for 39 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 1 1 58 1 1

Alec Pierce turned his lone target into a 58-yard touchdown. It was his 11th explosive gain of the season and his highest receiving total since Week 13.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 6 4 39 0 3

Jacksonville shut out Carolina to snap their four-game losing streak. Calvin Ridley moved the chains three times, including catches of 12 and 14 yards in the first half. Ridley finished the month of December with 23 catches for 247 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 7 7 72 0 3

Hopkins caught all of his targets for 72 yards and three first downs. He had four catches of 10-plus yards, including two third-down gains of 16 and 18 yards. He averaged 2.32 yards per route run and finished with a 109.5 passer rating when targeted.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 20 4 2 69 1 2

Lil’Jordan Humphrey produced one of the highlights of the week with his 54-yard touchdown catch against the Chargers. He finished the day with 69 yards total, with both of his catches coming on third-down plays. Humphrey has been targeted 19 times this season and has 13 catches for 162 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 6 5 127 0 4

Rashee Rice was the only Chiefs receiver to catch more than one pass against Cincinnati. He caught four passes for 109 yards in the second half and finished with a season-high 127 yards. He had two catches of 20-plus yards in the third quarter, including a 67-yard catch to set up Kansas City within striking distance.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 48 22 13 126 2 9

Davante Adams did all he could in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis. He was targeted a season-high 22 times and caught 13 passes for nine first downs. He tallied three explosive gains for 55 yards and averaged 2.63 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 9 7 98 0 5

Alex Erickson led the Chargers in receiving and posted his best single-game receiving yards total since 2019. Five of his catches gained first downs, and he had four catches of over 15 yards. Erickson averaged 2.80 yards per route run and generated a 112.0 passer rating when targeted.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 40 17 13 227 1 7

CeeDee Lamb set a career-high in receiving yards against the Lions and broke Michael Irvin’s single-season Cowboys records for catches and yards. It was his fifth game of the season with at least seven first-down gains, and he had six catches of at least 10-plus yards.

The Cowboys star finished the night with five catches for 168 yards on third- and fourth-down plays and averaged 5.68 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 6 4 106 1 1

The Giants came within one against the Rams but were unable to complete the comeback. Darius Slayton recorded his first 100-yard game of the season, with his biggest play coming in the third quarter when he was able to gain a step on his defender and outrace him to the end zone for an 80-yard score.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 3 2 34 2 2

Julio Jones had his best day as an Eagle, catching two touchdown passes in the first half. He now has nine catches for 61 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 28 6 4 61 1 3

Terry McLaurin inches closer to his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season after his performance against the 49ers. All of his catches came in the first half. He caught a 42-yard pass on a third-down play in the second quarter and followed it up with a touchdown catch later in the quarter. He averaged 2.18 yards per route run for the day and now has four touchdown catches on the season.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 13 9 159 1 7

Moore came down with five catches of 20-plus yards against Atlanta, including two 32-yard catches in the first quarter. He finished the game with 159 total yards receiving and moved the chains seven times, averaging 4.54 yards per route run and generating a 136.4 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 7 6 90 1 5

St. Brown had two 20-plus yard catches in the first half and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to bring Detroit within a point with 27 seconds remaining in the game. Five of his six catches moved the chains, and he finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 15 8 6 89 2 3

Green Bay blew out Minnesota on Sunday Night Football to set up a “win-and-you're-in” playoff scenario entering the last game of the season. Three different Packers caught six or more passes. Jayden Reed recorded a season-high 89 yards and finished as the highest-graded receiver for the week. He had three catches of 15-plus yards in the first half, including touchdown catches of 33 and 25 yards. He averaged 5.93 yards per route run for the night and generated a 150.5 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 9 5 59 0 4

Jefferson was held to 59 yards receiving, but he was still able to record three catches of 10-plus yards, including a 21-yard catch to set Minnesota up in the red zone. He’s moved the chains 14 times and produced eight explosive receptions in the last three games, and he is now up to 882 yards on the season.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 5 3 19 0 0

Van Jefferson caught three of his five targets for 19 yards. His first catch of the day was a 9-yard gain on a first-down play, and it would be his longest gain of the day. Jefferson has 18 catches for 196 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 6 6 38 0 1

Adam Thielen caught every target and recorded his second consecutive six-catch game. His longest gain of the day was a 14-yard fourth-down catch late in the first quarter. Thielen has caught 101 passes for 1,002 yards and has moved the chains 55 times this season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 23 3 2 14 0 1

The Saints remain alive in the playoff race after their victory over Tampa Bay. Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill combined for 10 catches and 120 yards to lead the passing attack, and Chris Olave was limited to 26 yards. Shaheed’s longest catch of the day was a 9-yard gain on a third-down play that led to a field goal attempt at the end of the first half.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 4 3 70 0 2

Tampa Bay’s four-game win streak came to an end, but they hold a tie-breaker over New Orleans for first place in the South. Mike Evans had two separate catches of 30-plus yards and now has seven explosive gains in his last three games. He averaged 2.26 yards per route run for the day and finished with a 116.7 passer rating when targeted.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 7 7 83 0 5

Greg Dortch had his best game of the season against Philadelphia. He caught every target, gained five first downs and tallied three catches of 10-plus yards. His last catch of the day was a 36-yard gain with 1:26 remaining in the game and Arizona trailing by 3. Arizona scored the game-winning touchdown two plays later.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 8 5 118 0 4

Puka Nacua recorded four of his catches in the first half and gained four first downs on the day. He recorded two explosive gains on the afternoon, including an 80-yard play where he was able to slip a tackle after a 4-yard catch and gain 76 additional yards. Nacua now has 282 yards in his last two games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 8 7 114 1 5

Brandon Aiyuk recorded his second consecutive game with four catches of 15-plus yards. He gained 94 yards from explosive gains, including a 17-yard touchdown with his last catch of the day. Aiyuk averaged 4.38 yards per route run and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 7 5 106 0 4

D.K. Metcalf tallied four explosive gains for 101 yards against Pittsburgh. Three of his catches gained 20-plus yards, including two separate catches of 30-plus yards. Metcalf averaged 3.03 yards per route run and finished with a 113.7 passer rating when targeted.