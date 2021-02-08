The PFF 101: Highlighting the top 101 players from the 2020 NFL season

Super Bowl 55 brought a close to the 2020 season, and before we move on to the excitement of free agency and the NFL draft, it's time to reflect for a moment on some of the best individual performances of the season.

The PFF Top 101 represents the top 101 individual performances this season, regardless of position, and credits the best players of the season that was.

PFF remains a player evaluation site at its heart, and the 101 is our chance to acknowledge and praise the best players from the 2020 season one last time before we all look ahead to assembling rosters for the upcoming year.

Here is a quick reminder of our basic criteria:

This list is based solely on 2020 play. Past or future play is not accounted for. This isn't about class or talent; it's about performance throughout the 2020 NFL season.

This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won't see 32 quarterbacks heading the list, even though that is the game's most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position.

Unlike PFF's awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

Donald remains the best player in all of football, regardless of position. It’s worth reinforcing that each year it remains true because we tend to get jaded to his brilliance all too easily. Donald once again led the league in total pressures with 98, 21 more than any other player and 28 more than any other interior defender. Donald is still the only player to lead the league in total pressures from a primarily interior alignment since we started tracking data in 2006, and he has now done so in three of the past four seasons.

One more game may have given Rodgers the ammunition to jump Donald as the best player in the NFL this season. But, while Rodgers was certainly the most valuable player, there’s a good argument that Donald was the best when you strip away position value. Still, we are splitting hairs, and the season that Rodgers had was phenomenal. He finished the season with the highest overall PFF grade of any quarterback, and he pushed it even higher in the playoffs to a 95.1 mark — the highest of his career and the highest we have ever given to a quarterback over a single season.

This season Travis Kelce progressed from being just a great tight end to being pretty much unrecoverable, and teams tried it with everybody they had available to them. Kelce’s highlight reel shows him destroying linebackers, safeties and even leaving elite cover corners like cornerback Denzel Ward lying on the ground in the playoffs. Kelce set tight end records this season and was potentially prevented from leading the league in receiving yards as a tight end only by being rested for the meaningless Week 17 game. He is one of the game’s most devastating weapons.

When Tom Brady slipped off the Top 101 last season, it seemed like he might be declining enough that we had seen the beginning of the end. We knew that the Patriots receiving corps was a big part of the problem, but the idea that he could bounce back to the very top of this list still seemed far-fetched at best. Here we are, one Super Bowl win later, with Brady leading the league in big-time throws and looking like a player 20 years younger than he is. Brady is simply leaving Father Time in the dust.

Adams has been arguably the best route-runner in football for the last few years, but this season he stepped everything else up to became the best receiver in the league. Rodgers getting back to his very best certainly helped as well, but Adams led the league in yards per route run (2.96) this season and was some distance clear of the next-closest player (Justin Jefferson at 2.66). He remained the best route-runner in the game, but he was just flat-out unrecoverable across the board this season.

There’s certainly a connection between how good a quarterback is and how many games his team wins, but sometimes no matter how good he is, the situation around him is just toxic. That’s what we saw from Watson this season. Four of the top-five-graded quarterbacks at PFF played in the conference championships, with two of them meeting in the Super Bowl. The fifth? Watson, whose team won four games. The Texans quarterback had the best turnover-worthy play rate (2.0%) in football, with 42 big-time throws to his name despite losing his best receiver from a season ago.

Mahomes was fantastic again this season. For a while, it looked as if he was headed toward repeat Super Bowl championships by the age of 25, knocking off the G.O.A.T. in the process. Things fell apart in the Super Bowl, with Mahomes under duress near constantly and unable to make magic happen all by himself as he found no partners to help. He was still a big-play machine over the entire season, but he did have a few more turnover-worthy plays (22 in total) than his interception total would suggest.

Derrick Henry went on a crazy run a season ago, but his PFF grade never quite caught up to the production that was being driven a lot by the change at quarterback and offensive line play. This season, he picked up where he left off and dominated to the tune of 2,000-plus rushing yards and a PFF grade of 92.4. Henry was a bulldozer on the ground, racking up 1,490 yards after contact and breaking 75 tackles, both league-leading numbers, and carrying his team to multiple wins that they wouldn't have recorded without his play.

T.J. Watt was one of the game's best players for the second season in a row and has now surpassed his brother as the game’s most dominant Watt sibling. Only Shaquil Barrett (77) tallied more total pressures than Watt did in the regular season (73), but while Barrett’s pressures only resulted in the quarterback hitting the deck 16 times, Watt either sacked or knocked down the quarterback 42 times, earning a dramatically better grade in the process. There are few better players than T.J. Watt in the game right now.

Mack’s stats seem relatively pedestrian this season, even when you look beyond sacks to total pressures, which are usually better at getting you closer to the real story. Even in terms of total pressures, he ranked just seventh among edge rushers. But Mack’s PFF pass-rushing grade was the best at his position because he had a massive 45 pass-rush wins that never had a chance to become pressure because the ball came out before he could impact the play. He was back to his best this season, and the tape would show a genuinely dominant player each week, even if he seldom got the statistical reward.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Replacing one of the greatest players in a franchise's history is never easy. Trent Williams not only did that but actually provided an upgrade to the level Joe Staley was playing at when he retired — high-level play in its own right. Williams allowed 19 total pressures all season, but it was his run blocking that was a tapestry of peerless artwork that belongs in a museum. Williams regularly buried defenders who tried to get past his block, opening up major running lanes for the 49ers' ground game. His highlight reel this season is absolutely absurd.

Alexander flashed elite play in prior seasons, but he always regressed and let that high-level play slip. Not so in 2020, where he was the best cornerback in the league all the way through the season. Alexander wasn’t beaten for a pass longer than 32 yards all year, including the playoffs; he had 10 games of allowing fewer than 20 receiving yards and eight of allowing either one reception or no receptions at all. Shutdown corners may be a thing of the past, but Alexander came as close as anybody in that regard in 2020.

One of the most incredible improvements of any player in the league, Josh Allen went from being a quarterback with incredible tools who flashed the occasional big-play ability to a genuine All-Pro caliber quarterback who was making incredible plays on a weekly basis. Josh Allen also remarkably went from 30th in adjusted completion rate in 2019 to sixth in that metric this season, becoming one of the most accurate passers in football after struggling badly with that in college and early in his NFL career.

It’s easy to forget that Wilson was by far the best-graded quarterback in the league (95.0) through the first half of the year, earning a mark more than three grading points higher than Aaron Rodgers. And while Wilson and the Seahawks' offense went completely off the boil over their next eight games, half the season Wilson was playing at a level that saw him three big-time throws clear of any other player and six clear of all but one other passer. For Wilson, that first half will hang over him as a reminder of what could have been if he had been able to maintain that level.

The Vikings struck gold with Justin Jefferson: He wasn’t just the best rookie receiver in 2020, but he also set rookie records and was one of the best first-year receivers in NFL history. Making that all the more improbable is that Jefferson was the fifth receiver off the board in the draft, and the Vikings barely played him during the first two games before seemingly stumbling upon what they had. Jefferson finished the year trailing only Davante Adams in yards per route run (2.66) and did as much damage as he did despite ranking just 15th in targets.

Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because he didn’t believe that the Vikings would ever give him the kind of workload he felt his play deserves. And he was thoroughly vindicated by his first season in Buffalo, which saw him lead the league in receiving yardage (1,535), targets (162) and receptions (127). Diggs maintained the exceptional play he showed as a Viking and just had more opportunities to showcase it within Buffalo’s offense, with Josh Allen looking his way whenever he could throughout the season.

Tennessee's attempt to run it back with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry felt extremely risky, but they were entirely justified. And the Tannehill regression many expected to come never really hit. Including the playoffs, Tannehill earned the fifth-best PFF grade among quarterbacks and topped 90.0 once more, a mark that was actually marginally better than his grade from last year — but this time, it came over a full season. When kept clean in the pocket, Tannehill’s PFF grade was 94.8, trailing only Aaron Rodgers for the season.

One of the most unlikely elite seasons of the 2020 campaign came from Browns guard Wyatt Teller, whose unexpected leap in play helped give the Browns the game’s best offensive line. Teller earned a PFF run-blocking grade of 93.6, the highest of any offensive lineman at any position, despite having never posted a grade higher than 55.0 in his career. Teller was a true road grader at guard and teamed with Jack Conklin at right tackle to form the most potent double team in the game.

Another massive leap in terms of play came from Garett Bolles, whose efforts were no doubt aided by the league hugely dialing back the number of offensive holding penalties they threw in 2020. Bolles didn’t allow a sack all season, surrendering just 13 total pressures and accumulating 10 fewer penalties than he did this time a year ago. Bolles became a franchise left tackle this season and did so pass blocking for a quarterback who wasn’t among the best in the league at making his life any easier.

He doesn’t always have the same workload as some other receivers, but there is no more dangerous weapon in the league than Tyreek Hill, who is a threat to score or break off a big play any time he touches the football. In the AFC championship game, he showed that he could also be just as devastating when the Chiefs need a short completion as when they need a deep bomb over the top. Hill generated a passer rating of 133.0 when targeted this season.

The Chargers' defense was supposed to be special this season, and while that never quite happened, Joey Bosa certainly lived up to that billing. The Ohio State product notched 61 total pressures in just 12 games, and only Aaron Donald recorded a better pass-rush win rate than Bosa’s 24.6%. Bosa has now topped a PFF pass-rushing grade of 90.0 three times in his career, but this was the best run-defense grade of his career, which helped him surpass a PFF overall grade of 90.0 for the first time.

A slow start in Week 1 followed by an injury that kept him sidelined for a few weeks didn't make for the best of his starts for Year 2 of his career, but he looked like the same dominant force from that point on. Brown matched his rookie total of 18 broken tackles and generated a passer rating of 133.5 when the ball came his way. Brown took over late on more than one occasion and made critical plays that helped Tennessee win close games. He is one of the most physically imposing receivers in the league.

Bakhtiari has been the gold standard when it comes to pass blocking at the left tackle position over the past few years, certainly since Joe Thomas' retirement. This season, the Packers left tackle allowed nine pressures across 12 games, only one of which resulted in Aaron Rodgers hitting the dirt. The loss of Bakhtiari to injury late in the year was a major blow to the Packers' offense and likely a real difference-maker in terms of the team’s chances of making it through to the Super Bowl. Even though he missed time, Bakhtiari was one of the league's best players this season.

Not much went right for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, but one of the things that did was the play from Jessie Bates in the secondary. Bates made plays every time you put on a Bengals tape and impacted more plays from a deep free safety alignment than he had any right to. He tallied three picks and a monstrous 12 pass breakups to help him to a PFF coverage grade above 90.0 despite getting little help around him. Bates was a true impact playmaker on the back end for the Bengals, but the rest of the defense was often bad enough that it was hard to notice.

Aaron Donald is the best interior pass-rusher in the NFL, and that much is both clear and undisputed. The second-best might be Chris Jones, and it certainly was this season. Jones earned a PFF pass-rushing grade of 93.1 in 2020, a mark closer to Donald than it is to the rest of the chasing pack. He recorded 60 total pressures during the regular season before going on a playoff tear and making a real impact on the postseason for the Chiefs. Jones has an incredible blend of size, speed and technique and has become one of the game’s most disruptive players.

The 10 interceptions — a league-leading figure — speak for themselves, and some of those picks were genuinely spectacular plays as opposed to just being in the right place at the right time to take advantage of an errant pass. Still, Howard’s quality this season is actually best summed up with other numbers: He had three games in which he didn’t surrender a catch and five more in which he gave up fewer than 30 yards. In the past, Howard’s high-end play was still fantastic, but he was beaten too often and the low end was ugly. That low-end play was barely a factor in his season this year.

Amos is a player who has always graded well at PFF, even if he doesn’t have the raw athleticism or frequency of splash plays that some other safeties have, which harms his overall perception in the eyes of many. This season, he came up with a few of those splash plays at key times but was also his typically reliable self and often combined well with Jaire Alexander to really squeeze one half of the field for opposing quarterbacks.

The Colts were happy to trade a first-round draft pick to San Francisco and then hand DeForest Buckner a big contract based on the work he had done for the 49ers, so they must have been over the moon to see him then step up his game this season. Buckner’s overall PFF grade was 89.6 when he was finished, a significant jump over anything he had with the 49ers. He notched 57 total pressures and a PFF pass-rushing grade above 90.0 for the first time, and like most great players, his biggest impact was felt when the Colts were missing him from the lineup.

Heyward has always been a good player, but he has elevated his game to another level over the last four seasons. He backed up a career year in 2019 with one almost as good the following season, finishing the year with a PFF grade of 89.5 while notching 64 total pressures and 32 defensive stops. He was a dominant force on the interior of the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front that led the league in pressure rate and seems only to be getting better with age. Heyward has a strong case to be seen as the league’s second-best interior defender after Aaron Donald.

This was the year that linebackers were torched the league over, so for Fred Warner to do what he did this season is all the more remarkable. The explosion of passing this season led to linebackers being victimized more than any other position. Still, Warner earned a PFF coverage grade of 91.1, the best among linebackers. He allowed a passer rating of just 81.9 on throws into his coverage, more than 20 points lower than the average target into a linebacker’s coverage. Warner is a supreme athlete who has always been a good coverage player, but he elevated to a new plane this season.

This season marked a true breakout season for former first-round pick D.J. Humphries. After an underwhelming first month of play, Humphries was a rock over the final three-quarters of the season, surrendering just 12 total pressures in his final 12 games. Humphries allowed only one sack over that time and recorded an overall PFF grade above 90.0 while protecting for a quarterback who tends to hold the ball and make life difficult for his offensive linemen. Humphries was one of the best tackles in the game this season, particularly after the first month.

Allen Robinson playing at an outstanding level despite awful quarterback play seems to be one of the constants of the modern NFL, and so it was again in 2020. Whether Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky was throwing him the football, it was all too often not where it needed to be, and yet Robinson earned an overall PFF grade of 88.4, a top-five mark among wideouts. Robinson saw 61 inaccurate targets come his way, the most in the league during the regular season. He now gets to hit free agency coming off an excellent season with a chance to find a quarterback who can match his talents.

Brown continues to be a rock for the Seattle offensive line since arriving via the trade with Houston back in 2017, and this was one of his finest seasons. His overall PFF grade was 87.8, and he surrendered just two sacks all season while being penalized on only two occasions. Brown earned PFF grades of at least 81.0 as a pass-protector and run-blocker this season, with a complete display at the position.

Only a player as good as Quenton Nelson could rank this highly on the Top 101 and yet still come away with the feeling that it has been a disappointing season given where his career trajectory had been headed up until now. Nelson was still great, but he didn’t kick on to the otherworldly levels we were perhaps anticipating. Nelson allowed just 15 total pressures all season and put up a PFF run-blocking grade of 86.0, but that is four grading points lower than where he was in 2019. Nelson was still one of the best offensive linemen in the game, but we have already seen he has more in the tank.

With Justin Jefferson putting together the kind of season he did as a rookie in Minnesota, it’s easy to overlook Adam Thielen or miss the fact that he had 14 receiving touchdowns this season. Thielen caught just under 70% of passes thrown his way and generated a 120.5 passer rating for Kirk Cousins on his targets. He remains one of the best route-runners in the game and is capable of spectacular plays at the catch point, as well. Thielen may not have had a career year in receptions or yards, but he was outstanding on the chances he got.

In his first season in the desert, DeAndre Hopkins picked up where he left off in Houston, trailing only Stefon Diggs in targets over the season, with 154. Hopkins caught 115 of those passes (74.7%) for over 1,400 yards. With a new role in Arizona, he showed a little more after the catch, breaking 21 tackles with the ball in his hands — almost double the number he produced in either of the previous two seasons. Hopkins is one of the game’s most dynamic receivers, regardless of who his quarterback is.

Chase Young was the best edge rusher draft prospect we have seen since PFF has been grading college football (2014). And his rookie season suggests we were right on the money with that evaluation, particularly as his season was briefly derailed due to injury. Young missed some time and then took a little while to return to form, but he was cooking when playing at 100%. Young had five games with four or more total pressures and also notched 32 defensive stops and five forced fumbles, showing a knack not just for pressure but for game-changing plays. Year 2 could be something special.

Travis Kelce was peerless this season, but Darren Waller was incredibly good in his own right for the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller actually had more targets (140) and catches (107) than Kelce over the regular season and averaged the same 5.6 yards per reception after the catch. With Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, Kelce enjoyed a higher average depth of target than Waller and subsequently gained more yards overall, but Waller was a near equally unrecoverable force for the Raiders without other major receiving threats taking attention away from him.

Corey Linsley was the best center in the game this season — and by a lot. He allowed just four total pressures across his 13 regular-season games, and yet, pass blocking was actually not the strongest area of his game. He put together an 87.8 PFF run-blocking grade, the highest among all centers. And Linsley generated an 89.9 overall PFF grade, almost 10 grading points higher than any other center.

A healthy Dalvin Cook is one of the best players in football, and despite missing a couple of games, he was able to rack up 1,557 total rushing yards and 3.3 yards after contact per carry. Cook broke 68 tackles on the ground and generated a 90.0-plus PFF rushing grade. Minnesota’s offensive line is far from great, and few runners are able to generate as much rushing production over what is being created for them by their blocking as Cook over the past few seasons. The 2020 campaign was Dalvin Cook at his best, with the possibility of even more to come if he can stay on the field for a full 16-game slate.

A former No. 5 overall pick, Brandon Scherff has been a good player throughout his NFL career. But 2020 was his best season by a considerable distance. He finished the season with an 86.3 overall PFF grade, the first time in his career he has broken the 80.0 barrier. He cleared that mark in both run blocking and as a pass protector, surrendering just 21 total pressures across almost 600 pass-blocking snaps.

David Onyemata has had solid seasons before, but there was little to suggest that a year of this caliber was on the horizon. He ended the 2020 campaign with an 88.8 overall PFF grade, almost 10 grading points above his previous best mark. He racked up 49 total pressures in the process — 12 more than he has registered in a season before — and 31 defensive stops also marks a career-high. Onyemata was impressive as both a pass rusher and a run defender for the Saints. He was fantastic to watch this season.

An injury robbed us of Myles Garrett truly dominating all season and pushing himself into the top 10 of this list, but he still proved just how good he is. Garrett finished the year with a 90.1 PFF pass-rushing grade, notching 63 total pressures including the playoffs. For a period earlier in the season, he was the highest-graded edge rusher in the league. And he showed for the second consecutive year he is capable of running at that level for a period of time. The next stop is doing it for a full 16-game season.

It would be easy to assume that nobody on Dallas' defense played well in 2020 — the unit was eviscerated on a weekly basis — but that would be doing a great disservice to Demarcus Lawrence, who was excellent. He didn’t have great sack numbers, but he amassed 47 total pressures and four forced fumbles while also putting together some elite games against the run. Lawrence did have some poor performances, but he was overall excellent and a true bright spot on a struggling defense.

It’s hard to imagine Baker Mayfield landing on this list if you watched him play in Week 1, when the Baltimore Ravens took Cleveland’s offense to pieces as it tried to put all of the pieces together with little offseason and no preseason games to work through the issues. Mayfield and the rest of the offense just continued to get better and better throughout the campaign, and he finished with 31 big-time throws — just two behind Josh Allen on the season. Mayfield rebuilt his game on the fly and kept coming up with answers to every new challenge he faced.

The Cleveland Browns' offensive line underwent a massive overhaul in the offseason and the upgrades, along with the new offensive scheme, benefited the players who had already been playing well for some time — such as Joel Bitonio at guard. He had a career of good PFF grades already heading into this season, but he pushed it to another level with an 85.5 overall mark in 2020. He allowed just 18 total pressures across his 17 games and pieced together good run blocking grades, too.

What Andrew Whitworth is doing at 39 years old is bordering on ridiculous, highlighted by returning from a knee injury that looked like a certain season-ender in time to play two postseason games for the Rams. The loss of playing time is the only thing keeping Whitworth as far down the list as he is because his play was up there with the best tackles in football this season. He allowed 16 total pressures in 11 games, and 10 of those came in the two playoff games after he had rushed back from injury to try and contribute to a postseason run.

Martin is another player who missed time injured but makes the list because of how incredibly good he was when on the field, particularly given what was happening around him. As the rest of the Dallas offensive line was falling to ruin, Martin was having a career year for the first three-quarters of the season. In 12 games, he allowed just 13 total pressures and was penalized only one time while having one of the best PFF run-blocking grades in the league at any position (92.2).

For the first time in his career, J.J. Watt looks like he might not be the player he once was, and yet his peak play was so good that even a reduced version of him can have a top-50 season in the NFL. Watt racked up 45 total pressures and 34 defensive stops on the year, as well as two forced fumbles. He played over 1,000 snaps for the fifth time in his career and batted down seven passes, reviving memories of when that was a real signature of his game.

No Dante Scarnecchia coaching New England's offensive line apparently did little to prevent the Patriots from getting quality play out of their linemen, and they got it both from young players and more established veterans. Shaq Mason was one of them, putting on a run-blocking clinic at guard all season long. He earned an 88.1 PFF run-blocking grade and was a true people-mover at the point of attack — something he’s always been a specialist at, dating back to his college days in a triple-option offense.

The Rams had the best defense in the NFL in 2020, and their secondary was phenomenal. While most of the ink was dedicated to the play of Jalen Ramsey and the cornerbacks, safety John Johnson III had an excellent season in which he confused opposing quarterbacks with all of the disguised coverages the team ran. Johnson's 85.3 overall mark was the best mark of his career, and he notched nine pass breakups to go along with his lone interception.

A first-round disappointment until this season, Corey Davis broke out in a major way for the Titans and showed the kind of ability that made him such a high draft pick. Davis saw only 90 targets come his way in 2020, which ranked 42nd just among wideouts, but he gained 2.6 yards for every route he ran. The latter ranked sixth, just ahead of Stefon Diggs. Throwing the ball Davis’ way generated a 123.6 passer rating for Ryan Tannehill.

Despite linebackers being lit up across the NFL, Bobby Wagner continued to excel for the Seahawks, even when pressed into an auxiliary role as a pass rusher. Wagner produced an 83.2 overall PFF grade, second only to Fred Warner among linebackers. He had 20 total pressures on blitzes, 53 defensive stops and seven pass breakups without surrendering a touchdown in coverage. Wagner was again one of the best linebackers in the game despite the Seahawks' defense struggling around him at times this season.

Terron Armstead is one of the best left tackles in football, and only a relatively extensive injury history prevents him from proving that more often. This season, he allowed 19 total pressures across 569 pass-blocking snaps including the playoffs. He put together an 84.9 overall PFF grade and had five perfect games of pass protection. Armstead also had to pass block for Taysom Hill for some time in 2020, which is a more challenging prospect than it is for Drew Brees’ quick release.

Keenan Allen's hands and route running are among the best in the game, two pretty important parts of playing wide receiver in the NFL. Allen saw the ball come his way 138 times this season and dropped just two passes. His route running is on another level from most receivers in the league, and that helped him to an 84.9 overall PFF grade despite lower overall numbers than some other wide receivers in the league and on this list.

The biggest endorsement of Calvin Ridley’s season is that Julio Jones played just nine games, and every time he was missing, Ridley seemed to step up and fill the void with similar levels of production. Despite nine drops, Ridley still racked up almost 1,400 yards from 137 targets, generating a 102.3 passer rating for Matt Ryan when throwing the ball his way. Ridley also forced 12 missed tackles after the catch.

The Raiders' offense was vastly improved in 2020, and Derek Carr played better than he has since the 2016 season when it looked like he was poised to become one of the game’s next great young quarterbacks. Carr found his deep pass this season, posting a 53.3% adjusted completion rate on passes traveling at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage and scoring 10 touchdowns on those plays. He showed he still has that level of play in him after going off the boil for a few seasons in between.

With no Odell Beckham Jr. for the Browns after Week 7, it was Jarvis Landry who had to step up and be the primary receiver in the offense. And he did just that. Landry gets criticized in many places by people who won’t look beyond his box score numbers, but he routinely makes more out of plays than other receivers would. He generated a 105.6 passer rating for Baker Mayfield when targeted this season, a number that jumped up without Beckham in the lineup.

The 2020 season was a relatively quiet campaign for Cameron Jordan, who has been one of the most dominant edge defenders for a number of years. He notched 57 total pressures over the regular season, 26 fewer than his 2019 mark and his lowest season total since 2014. His PFF pass-rushing grade was down in tandem, but he offset that with some improved run defense, making 31 defensive stops and earning an 83.5 run-defense grade.

Rookie offensive lineman Michael Onwenu was one of the surprise stars of the season. A sixth-round pick out of Michigan, Onwenu started every game of the season for the Patriots, manning three different positions at one time or another and performing well regardless. He was especially good as a run blocker, earning an 84.9 PFF grade in that facet, but also held up well as a pass protector. Onwenu allowed just 14 total pressures all season despite moving around the line.

Bryce Callahan was one of the best players in the league this season, but injury cost him a chance to really cement that status when he was shut down after Week 12. Callahan is an elite slot corner, but due to Denver’s injury issues in the secondary — which he later fell victim to — he was asked to moonlight on the perimeter on multiple occasions. He still held up extremely well despite being just 5-foot-8 and under 190 pounds. For the season, Callahan allowed a 46.9 passer rating when targeted and wasn’t beaten for a pass longer than 19 yards.

Jack Conklin was Cleveland’s big splash in free agency on the offensive line, and he responded with a season that was back to his best. Conklin’s overall and pass-blocking PFF grades both set new career-highs, and his run-blocking mark was the second-best of his career. Conklin allowed just 15 total pressures, less than half of what he surrendered a season ago, and was flagged only two times all year. He was a big part of Cleveland's improvement on offense in 2020.

Jeffery Simmons flashed big-time potential in Year 1 but wasn’t able to do so consistently. This year, though, we got to see a far more regular dose of that impact play. Simmons is freakishly strong and can physically manhandle even elite offensive linemen. He had 44 total pressures and 27 defensive stops over the season. At his best, he was utterly destructive, but there were down moments he will hope to eliminate next year.

There is little doubt that Jalen Ramsey is a superstar cornerback, and he draws the tough assignments within the Rams defense because of that ability. Those assignments naturally mean he gets beat a little more than some other players. Ramsey allowed three touchdowns on the season, but with one pick and nine pass breakups, he was only beaten for a passer rating of 76.3 when targeted. Ramsey allowed fewer than 400 yards, including the playoffs, at less than 10 yards per reception.

His ceiling may be lower than the best quarterbacks in the game, but Kirk Cousins has vastly exceeded most expectations for the Vikings, and he backed up last season’s career year with another impressive season. Cousins had 24 big-time throws and an adjusted completion rate of 78.6%. He continues to be held back by an offense that remains disappointingly conservative on early downs.

Atlanta’s season was ugly this year, but Matt Ryan still played at a high level. Missing top receiver Julio Jones for much of the year, Ryan had 31 big-time throws and a PFF grade of 93.0 from a clean pocket. Ryan is still capable of playing high-level football, even if many are busy writing his eulogy in Atlanta as the team looks to potentially rebuild.

With Jamal Adams traded away, Marcus Maye got an opportunity to step into that role and show more versatility than in previous years. Maye responded with the best overall PFF grade (82.8) and PFF coverage grade (85.8) of his career, making more plays on the football and far more defensive stops than in the past when he was isolated deep in coverage away from the ball.

One of the most physically imposing receivers in football, D.K. Metcalf showed the kind of damage he could do early in the season when he torched 2019’s defensive player of the year, Stephon Gilmore, for a deep score. Nobody had more yards on deep targets than the 480 Metcalf racked up this season, and he broke 17 tackles with the ball in his hands.

Tristan Wirfs was one of the best right tackles in football this season despite playing his first year in the NFL. He held Cameron Jordan to just one total pressure in Week 1 and backed that up with a whole season of outstanding play. Wirfs had nine games during the regular season with one or zero pressures allowed — he was a huge reason Tom Brady was as good as he was this year.

Another player who shined brightly but lost a portion of his season to injury, Eric Kendricks played fewer than 800 snaps but was one of only two linebackers to finish the season with a PFF coverage grade above 90 (the other was All-Pro Fred Warner). Kendricks had three interceptions and four pass breakups and allowed a passer rating of just 60.5 when targeted, more than 40 points lower than the typical linebacker target.

Kyler Murray is one of the league’s most electrifying players. While his passing didn’t take the huge leap this season many expected, he still improved his PFF passing grade over last year by more than 16 grading points. Despite being hampered by injury, he also added 11 rushing touchdowns, 52 first downs on the ground and over 400 scramble yards.

One of the most solid pass-blocking left tackles in the game, Taylor Decker was again excellent in that regard in 2020. He allowed just two sacks over almost 700 pass blocking snaps for the Lions this season and posted the second-best PFF run-blocking grade of his career. Decker had three perfect games of pass protection on the season.

In what turned out to be his final season in Detroit, Matthew Stafford nearly backed up his career-best play from last season, but the production was down because the offense was significantly less aggressive. Stafford finished the season with 32 big-time throws and will hope that those throws can unleash something special in Los Angeles next season.

Until Drew Brees suffered 11 rib fractures, Alvin Kamara was one of the most productive players in the game. But the Taysom Hill version of the Saints offense was a little different, and Kamara’s dominance dropped off as the Saints spread the ball around more. Kamara averaged 3.0 yards per carry after contact, breaking 47 tackles and adding 24 more through the air as a receiver.

Few players generate the level of separation that Cole Beasley does for the Buffalo Bills, even if he operated primarily from the slot or underneath. Beasley was one of the biggest benefactors of Josh Allen’s development this season, catching 80.7% of passes thrown his way, up more than 12 percentage points from a season ago. Beasley generated a passer rating of 109.8 for Allen including the playoffs.

Perhaps in the middle of a late-career decline, Brandon Graham was nevertheless coming from such a peak that even a declining version is an outstanding player. Graham had a PFF pass-rushing grade of 80.8, notching 56 total pressures and hurrying the quarterback in every game of the season. Graham still impacts games every single week.

Quinnen Williams had a slow start to life in the NFL as a rookie but took a huge step forward in Year 2. He didn’t last the whole season without getting banged up, but he consistently caused problems for opposing offenses when healthy. Williams had 39 total pressures and 38 defensive stops — he looked a lot more like the elite prospect we thought he was at draft time.

Taylor Moton has been an impressive pass blocker for his entire NFL career, but this was the first season that his run blocking elevated to meet it. Moton allowed just 20 total pressures across his 16 games of action and had a PFF run-blocking grade of 76.3, almost 10 grading points higher than his previous career high.

Ali Marpet was outstanding this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was never more obvious than when the Bucs' offensive line nearly collapsed without him when he was injured. Marpet allowed just 10 total pressures across the 13 regular season games before struggling early in the playoffs, which hurt his overall ranking on this list.

The fourth member of the Cleveland Browns offensive line to make the list, J.C. Tretter had a career year at center for the team. He allowed a total of just seven pressures, only one of which resulted in his quarterback hitting the dirt. His run blocking was also pretty good, giving him an overall PFF grade of 81.0, the first time he has topped 80 overall for a season.

Jalen Ramsey gets all of the attention within the Rams secondary, but Darious Williams bumped Troy Hill down the depth chart in the offseason and showed what he can do on the other side. Williams had four picks and 10 pass breakups in the regular season, allowing a passer rating of just 59.9 when targeted. He allowed exactly half of his targets to be caught.

Injuries opened the door for Mo Alie-Cox to have an expanded role in 2020. While he still only played 527 snaps, it was by far the most of his career and he showed a huge uptick in production. Alie-Cox saw 40 targets this season, more than three times his previous career high; 87.5% of the targets thrown his way were caught and he generated a passer rating for Philip Rivers of 106.9.

Buffalo’s franchise left tackle had another impressive season, finishing the year with an overall PFF grade of 80.6, the second time in his career he has broken 80. Dion Dawkins had PFF grades of at least 75 in both pas protection and as a run blocker and was the embodiment of solid when blocking on Josh Allen’s blindside.

Freed from the nightmare run of receivers in the NFC South, James Bradberry was immediately much more impressive for the New York Giants, even against some elite receivers. Bradberry had career-high marks in PFF grades across the board and notched three picks and 14 pass breakups, five more than a year ago. Bradberry was an excellent No. 1 corner this year.

Demario Davis earned an elite PFF grade above 90.0 a year ago. While he wasn’t quite able to replicate that in 2020, posting another good season given how badly linebackers were attacked this season is an achievement. Davis had 48 defensive stops and a career-high 35 total pressures on the blitz.

The absolute collapse of Rob Havenstein in 2019 was one of the biggest unexplained disasters of the entire season, especially considering how well he bounced back to quality play this year. Havenstein’s PFF pass-blocking grade jumped almost 20 points back above 70, and his run blocking was formidable at 83.9.

Another impressive season is in the books for Kareem Jackson in Denver's secondary, despite a disaster of injuries to the cornerback position affecting that unit all season. He was targeted 45 times and allowed a passer rating of 89.1, surrendering just one touchdown all season.

Frank Ragnow has improved each season of his NFL career, and 2020 was his best yet. He earned an overall PFF grade of 80.3 and didn’t allow a sack all season. Overall, he was in pass protection for 609 snaps and surrendered only nine total pressures. Ragnow also had a PFF run-blocking grade above 80. If he takes another step forward again this offseason, 2021 could be special.

After back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade above 90.0, Grady Jarrett took a step back this season but still finished the year with a grade north of 80.0 in another impressive year. Jarrett had 57 total pressures, actually 11 more than a season ago, and his pass-rushing was still very much on-point. The difference between this year and the previous two was his run defense, which wasn’t as effective.

David Montgomery’s box score numbers won’t blow you away this season, but the Chicago offensive line fell apart. Montgomery barely cleared 1,100 rushing yards, but he gained an average of 3.1 yards per carry after contact, breaking 54 tackles and even busting off an 80-yard run at one point. This was a career year for a player who a lot of people liked coming into the league.

Justin Herbert’s rookie season was incredible given how many believed he would have the most growing pains among highly drafted rookie QBs given his college career. Herbert finished the season with the best PFF grade in the league under pressure, actually generating a higher passer rating when hurried than when kept clean.

One of the best pure run defenders in the league, Folorunso Fatukasi backed up his 2019 performance but this time across more snaps in an expanded role within the Jets defense. Fatukasi played over 500 snaps, notching 24 defensive stops and a PFF run-defense grade of 86.2. To climb any higher on the list he will need to find a way to impact the passer more — he only managed 12 total pressures.

One of the best linebackers for the entirety of his NFL career, Lavonte David had another good year, particularly when it comes to coverage. David was thrown at 93 times in the regular season and allowed just 6.6 yards per catch, more than three yards lower than a season ago. David didn’t give up a catch longer than 29 yards all season. He showcased that coverage prowess with some big plays in the Super Bowl against Travis Kelce.

Quarterback was the focus for the Washington Football Team for most of the season, between the disappointment of Dwayne Haskins, the incredible comeback from Alex Smith and finally the improbable stellar play from Taylor Heinicke, but the offensive line was good all season. Morgan Moses earned a PFF run-blocking grade of 84.7 and was solid as a pass blocker.

Xavier Rhodes looked absolutely cooked during his final games in Minnesota, but he showed this season what he could do when healthy. He slowed his pace a little over the season but allowed only 51.3% of passes thrown his way to be caught and had 10 pass breakups as well as two interceptions.

Montez Sweat had a breakout season for the Washington Football Team. He played plenty as a rookie in 2019, with over 700 snaps, but was only able to generate 32 total pressures and earn a PFF pass-rushing grade of 58.8. This year, however, that grade jumped to 77.5 and he had 49 total pressures. Sweat was a real factor on a Washington defensive line stocked with first-round playmakers.

In his first full season with the Giants, Leonard Williams set a career-high in pressure with 62 combined sacks, hits and hurries — seven more than his previous best. He had 30 defensive stops and was his usual excellent self as a run defender. He now gets to hit free agency coming off a quality season and looking to earn himself a big payday.

Jason Verrett wasn’t just one of the best comeback stories of recent seasons — he had a legitimately impressive season as well. He allowed less than 9.0 yards per reception and a passer rating of just 76.3, surrendering only one touchdown in coverage all year. Verrett played 803 snaps on the season, which was more than his previous four years of play combined.

Justin Simmons has been one of the game’s best safeties since the start of 2019, and while he couldn’t quite match his performance from last year, Simmons still made a lot of plays for Denver despite the secondary falling apart around him. Simmons had five picks and three pass breakups, but also matched the 28 defensive stops he tallied a season ago — a huge figure for someone who plays primarily as a deep-lying free safety.

With over 1,100 snaps on the season and 699 pass-blocking snaps, Chase Roullier allowed just 15 total pressures as a pass blocker. He earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 84.3, the third-best in the league, and his run blocking was extremely solid as well.

Poona Ford has become arguably the Seattle Seahawks‘ best defensive lineman, and this season he was the only one standing up and making plays at times. He finished the year with a PFF run-defense grade of 73.0 and had 28 defensive stops.