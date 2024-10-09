32 NFL observations after Week 5: Sam Darnold excels throwing deep while Jared Verse dominates rushing the passer

• Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold leads the way on deep ball completions: He has 11 deep ball completions on the year — the most of any quarterback along with Trevor Lawrence.

• Rookie edge Jared Verse thriving: The Los Angeles Rams EDGE has the fourth-best pass-rush win rate of all pass-rushers:

No quarterback has a better grade under pressure than Kyler Murray‘s 81.0.

With 32 catches on the year without a drop, Drake London (along with Chris Godwin) has the most receptions without a drop.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has the lowest turnover-worthy play percentage of any player to throw at least 100 passes. His 1.1% puts Joe Burrow in second spot.

Only E.J. Speed has more run stops on the year than Dorian Williams‘ 15.

No cornerback has more defensive stops against the run than Jaycee Horn‘s seven.

Kevin Byard is one of four safeties to make at least 23 tackles and miss one or fewer.

Mike Gesicki has the most yards of any receiver when split out in the slot with 140.

Denzel Ward has the most pass breakups on the year of any player with seven.

With 234 yards against man coverage, CeeDee Lamb has 10 more than Justin Jefferson to lead all players.

Zach Allen is now up to 29 total pressures on the year — the second-highest of all players and most of any interior defensive lineman.

Despite the bye week, Aidan Hutchinson still has the most pressures of any player on the year. His 40 are 11 more than any other player.

Jayden Reed is now up to 356 yards from the slot for the season, best in the league.

With four big-time throws, C.J. Stroud led all players in Week 5.

Alec Pierce had three more deep (at least 20 yards in the air) receptions this week. That was the most in Week 5 and moves him to the top with D.K. Metcalf on the year.

The Jags picked up their first win of the year and a big part of that was Tank Bigsby. His 11 forced missed tackles were the most of any player this week.

With nine total pressures, Chris Jones had the most of any player in Week 5. He also had the best pass-rush win rate of the week at 34.4%.

Linebacker Robert Spillane has the most defensive stops in coverage of all players. His 11 is one more than DeMarvion Overshown and Germaine Pratt.

Justin Herbert is fourth among all quarterbacks in big-time throws on balls thrown between 10 and 19 yards in the air.

Jared Verse has won 26.9% of his pass-rushing reps. That win rate is the fourth-best of any player and the best of any rookie.

No tackle has a better run-blocking grade than Terron Armstead and his 91.5 mark.

Sam Darnold now has 11 deep ball completions on the year — the most of any quarterback along with Trevor Lawrence.

With 12 defensive stops against the run, Davon Godchaux is tied for the most among all interior defensive linemen.

Nobody has forced more incompletions this year than the 10 that Paulson Adebo has managed.

Darius Slayton is one of three receivers to catch seven contested catches, along with Terry McLaurin and Drake London.

Alongside Jerome Baker, Jamien Sherwood had the most defensive stops against the run of any player this week with six.

Nobody has batted more passes this year than the three that Jalen Carter has managed.

James Daniels remains top of the pile as a run-blocking guard. His 92.5 grade keeps Chris Lindstrom in the second spot.

Jordan Mason has moved to the No. 1 spot in terms of forced missed tackles. As a runner and receiver, he is up to 28 on the year.

Having thrown for 76 first downs, only Brock Purdy can match what Geno Smith has achieved in that regard.

Baker Mayfield leads all quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks in terms of adjusted accuracy rate. His 81.7% narrowly edges out Patrick Mahomes‘ 81.1%.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has recorded a stop on 14.5% of the running plays he has been on the field for.

Jayden Daniels‘ 81.1 is the highest a rookie quarterback since Baker Mayfield‘s 87.6 (who had far fewer snaps after not opening the season as a starter).