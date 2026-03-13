Fantasy Football: Winners, losers after the fourth day of free agency

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

The majority of big free-agent moves happened on the first day of the tampering period, followed by a few more on the second and third. Since then, there have been a few under-the-radar moves, some of which will have a big impact on fantasy football

To break down the free-agent movement that happened after the fourth day of free agency, here are the players whose fantasy values have risen or fallen due to recent signings. These winners and losers are based purely on fantasy football implications and do not consider contract value, trade costs or real-life team impact.

Winners

The entire Minnesota Vikings passing game

The Vikings offense scored nearly 100 fewer points in 2025 than in 2024, finishing with over 1,000 fewer passing yards, after a quarterback change from Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. This resulted in a decline in production by the rest of the Vikings' offense. Justin Jefferson averaged nearly 30 fewer receiving yards per game, while T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison fell by 15 yards per game each.

Minnesota added Kyler Murray at quarterback, and he was the top quarterback on PFF's free agent big board. While Murray hasn’t been a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in recent seasons, he’s had a 67.0-plus PFF passing grade in each of the last three seasons. Murray has experience with All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, who was TE2 in 2024 with Murray at quarterback full-time. In 2020, DeAndre Hopkins was WR4 in the only season both he and Murray were healthy for the full season.

Minnesota is expected to have a competition, which Murray is expected to win. If he doesn’t, that means that McCarthy has made significant strides this offseason, which is also good news for the receivers.

Murray was a top-12 quarterback in fantasy points per game from 2019 to 2024, and the Vikings' offense has generally elevated quarterbacks' fantasy values. For example, Darnold averaged four fantasy points more per game with Minnesota than Seattle, and Kirk Cousins averaged five more in Minnesota than Atlanta. Murray has a chance to be among the top fantasy quarterbacks this season, if all goes well.

The Commanders used four running backs last season, as Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were the early-down backs, while Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols were the receiving backs. Washington seemed to be a favorite to land a top running back in free agency or draft Jeremiyah Love.

Both Ekeler and McNichols are unrestricted free agents. Rodriguez was a restricted free agent whom Washington decided not to tender. Rodriguez immediately signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving Croskey-Merritt as the only running back on the roster.

Washington signed White, who was the top remaining running back in free agency. If Washington doesn’t make another investment at running back, White should take all of the passing-down work and some of the rushing work. This gives him a chance to be a borderline fantasy starter if the Commanders are playing well enough.

There is still a chance that the Commanders draft Love in the first round, which would eliminate White’s fantasy value. There is also a decent chance that Washington drafts a running back at some point. However, the later they draft a running back, the safer White’s job is.

The Seahawks were the final team that needed a running back. Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs. He didn’t have surgery until late February. With the usual eight-to-12-month recovery, that puts his return at late-October at the earliest and not until the 2027 season at the latest. Even if Charbonnet returns this season, he likely won’t be as effective as usual until 2027.

This meant Seattle had an opening at running back to begin the season. The Seahawks only have four draft picks and may not want to use one on a running back.

While Seattle missed out on the first run of free agents, there were plenty of options for experienced veteran players, such as Brian Robinson Jr., Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, Jaleel McLaughlin, Nick Chubb, Michael Carter, or several others who ended last season on injured reserve but should be back before Charbonnet. Instead, they landed Wilson, who was a restricted free agent not tendered by the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson notably took over for Josh Jacobs for one game last season and ran 28 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson went from someone who wouldn’t be drafted in fantasy leagues had he returned to the Packers to someone who could be drafted, depending on what else the Seahawks do at running back. There is still a chance Seattle adds one or more other veteran backs, which would leave Wilson in a committee.

Honorable Mentions

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Calvin Austin from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Austin lost his starting role while in Pittsburgh, but in New York, he has a chance to be the second wide receiver on the depth chart. He primarily played out of the slot in Pittsburgh, and New York lost its slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. This makes Austin the favorite to take the slot role. He’s unlikely to be worth drafting in most redraft leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire target with a high enough target rate.

The Miami Dolphins similarly signed Tutu Atwell to a one-year contract. He is another wide receiver who began the year among the top three on the depth chart and ended the season lost in a rotation. In Miami, he’s penciled in as the second outside wide receiver opposite Jaylen Waddle. Like Austin, this isn’t a big enough boost to make him drafted in most redraft leagues but enough that if he plays well, he can receive enough volume to be

Loser

The Chargers kicked off free agency on Thursday by signing former Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell is one of several running backs who was slated for restricted free agency but wasn’t given a tender.

Los Angeles changed offensive coordinators to Mike McDaniel this offseason. In Miami, he built an offense entirely off speed, as De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith and Darren Waller were all among the fastest players at their positions. In Los Angeles, he inherits several fast skill players, but no one with elite top-end speed.

There were no unrestricted free agents with significant playing time who were faster than Hampton, aside from Breece Hall, who was given the franchise tag by the New York Jets. However, Mitchell was faster than Hampton last season, per tracking data.

Mitchell has only been used sparingly over the last three seasons, but he’s averaged 6.3 yards per carry, 4.1 yards after contact per carry, and a first down or touchdown on 30.6% of his runs; all second-best among running backs with 100 or more carries.

Hampton is still the favorite to be the starter, but Mitchell should see more playing time in Los Angeles than he did in Baltimore, and will make it harder for Hampton to finish among the top-10 running backs.