McFarland: Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings & Tiers

It's time to set our Week 17 fantasy football lineups and identify our favorite DFS plays and fades.

Below, you'll find tiers and rankings for every position, including analysis, implied point totals, betting spreads and more.

For adjustments after the timestamp below, check out PFF's weekly rankings and projections.

Last updated: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Best Bets Tool

KEY:

SOS: PFF's Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

OL Pass-Block Advantage (OL PBA): offensive-line pass blocking matchup; derived from the OL/DL Matchup tool (pass blocking advantage — the higher the number, the better the matchup for the offensive line, and vice versa).

OL Run-Block Advantage (OL RBA): offensive-line pass blocking matchup; derived from the OL/DL Matchup tool (run-blocking advantage — the higher the number, the better the matchup for the offensive line, and vice versa).

WR/CB Matchup Advantage (WR/CB MU): wide receiver versus cornerback matchup; derived from the WR/CB Matchup tool (matchup advantage grade — the higher the grade, the better the matchup for the receiver, and vice versa).

TE Matchup Advantage (TE MU): tight end versus linebackers and safeties; derived from the TE Matchup tool (matchup advantage — the higher the number, the better the matchup for the tight end, and vice versa.

Projections: from PFF projections tool .

Injuries: Q = Questionable; D = Doubtful (typically removed from ranks on Saturday); GTD = game-time decision

JUMP TO A POSITION RANKING:

QB | RB | WR | TE

QUARTERBACKS

Removed from ranks: Teddy Bridgewater (questionable — concussion), Carson Wentz (COVID-19)

Tier 1 – Josh Allen and the Bills are heavy favorites against the Falcons in Week 17. Theoretically, that would mean less upside for a quarterback who may not need to throw much, but Buffalo drops back to pass eight percentage points above the NFL average when leading by four or more. Additionally, he is a threat on the ground every week. He handled 50% and 37% of designed attempts in Weeks 14 and 16, respectively.

Tier 3 – Lamar Jackson got in a limited practice session Wednesday and is trending in the right direction for a matchup against the Rams. If he doesn't play, Josh Johnson or Tyler Huntley becomes a high-end QB2 option.

Tier 3 – Tom Brady and the Bucs decided to run the ball more when leading in Week 16. Tampa Bay dropped back to pass on a season-low 52% of plays. We could see more of the same in Week 17 against the Jets, as Tampa Bay is double-digit favorites with Chris Godwin gone for the season and Mike Evans battling COVID-19 and a hamstring injury.

Tier 5 – Trey Lance could start if Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) isn't ready for this weekend's matchup against the Texans. In his Week 5 start, Lance handled 44% of the designed rushing attempts. Houston is a soft matchup on the ground, allowing the second-most regulation rushing attempts per game (28.9). If Lance hadn't struggled through the air earlier in the season, he would rank inside the top eight.

RUNNING BACKS