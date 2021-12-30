 McFarland: Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings & Tiers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

McFarland: Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings & Tiers

Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By Dwain McFarland
Dec 30, 2021

It's time to set our Week 17 fantasy football lineups and identify our favorite DFS plays and fades.

Below, you'll find tiers and rankings for every position, including analysis, implied point totals, betting spreads and more.

For adjustments after the timestamp below, check out PFF's weekly rankings and projections.

Last updated: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29

KEY:

  • SOS: PFF's Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.
  • OL Pass-Block Advantage (OL PBA): offensive-line pass blocking matchup; derived from the OL/DL Matchup tool (pass blocking advantage — the higher the number, the better the matchup for the offensive line, and vice versa).
  • OL Run-Block Advantage (OL RBA): offensive-line pass blocking matchup; derived from the OL/DL Matchup tool (run-blocking advantage — the higher the number, the better the matchup for the offensive line, and vice versa).
  • WR/CB Matchup Advantage (WR/CB MU): wide receiver versus cornerback matchup; derived from the WR/CB Matchup tool (matchup advantage grade — the higher the grade, the better the matchup for the receiver, and vice versa).
  • TE Matchup Advantage (TE MU): tight end versus linebackers and safeties; derived from the TE Matchup tool (matchup advantage — the higher the number, the better the matchup for the tight end, and vice versa.
  • Projections: from PFF projections tool.
  • Injuries: Q = Questionable; D = Doubtful (typically removed from ranks on Saturday); GTD = game-time decision

JUMP TO A POSITION RANKING:

QB | RB | WR | TE

QUARTERBACKS

Tier Rank Player Opponent Total Spread Implied Points QB SOS OL PBA PPR Injury Status
1 QB1 Patrick Mahomes @CIN 49.5 -5.0 27.25 4.3 4 21.4
1 QB2 Josh Allen ATL 44.5 -14.5 29.50 6.2 34 24.0
2 QB3 Kyler Murray @DAL 51.5 5.5 23.00 0.5 -8 20.2
2 QB4 Aaron Rodgers MIN 47.5 -6.5 27.00 1.9 16 20.2
3 QB5 Jalen Hurts @WAS 46.0 -3.5 24.75 5.3 -1 20.6 Q
3 QB6 Lamar Jackson LA 46.5 3.5 21.50 1.1 -58 20.8 Q
3 QB7 Tom Brady @NYJ 45.5 -13.0 29.25 10.0 53 24.1
4 QB8 Dak Prescott ARZ 51.5 -5.5 28.50 3.3 11 21.2
4 QB9 Matthew Stafford @BLT 46.5 -3.5 25.00 6.5 1 18.9
4 QB10 Joe Burrow KC 49.5 5.0 22.25 0.7 -34 18.3
4 QB11 Justin Herbert DEN 45.0 -5.5 25.25 1.1 18 21.5
5 QB12 Trey Lance HST 44.0 -12.5 28.25 7.5 20 18.4
5 QB13 Taysom Hill CAR 38.0 -6.5 22.25 4.0 6 0.0
5 QB14 Justin Fields NYG 37.5 -6.0 21.75 4.1 0 15.6 Q
5 QB15 Kirk Cousins @GB 47.5 6.5 20.50 0.0 -36 13.5
5 QB16 Russell Wilson DET 42.5 -7.0 24.75 7.4 -9 19.9
6 QB17 Tua Tagovailoa @TEN 41.0 3.5 18.75 2.5 -25 15.2
6 QB18 Ryan Tannehill MIA 41.0 -3.5 22.25 4.2 -26 17.0
6 QB19 Derek Carr @IND 44.5 6.5 19.00 1.6 -11 16.0
6 QB20 Mac Jones JAX 41.5 -15.5 28.50 7.3 22 18.5
7 QB21 Davis Mills @SF 44.0 12.5 15.75 2.6 -33 14.1
7 QB22 Zach Wilson TB 45.5 13.0 16.25 0.2 6 12.6
7 QB23 Ben Roethlisberger CLV 41.0 3.0 19.00 0.4 -28 13.4
7 QB24 Jared Goff @SEA 42.5 7.0 17.75 5.2 24 9.5 Q
7 QB25 Taylor Heinicke PHI 46.0 3.5 21.25 1.9 -11 15.5
7 QB26 Matt Ryan @BUF 44.5 14.5 15.00 1.7 -21 14.7
8 QB27 Drew Lock @LAC 45.0 5.5 19.75 3.5 15 14.9 Q
8 QB28 Baker Mayfield @PIT 41.0 -3.0 22.00 4.1 -35 14.7
8 QB29 Trevor Lawrence @NE 41.5 15.5 13.00 2.4 20 13.8
8 QB30 Sam Darnold @NO 38.0 6.5 15.75 2.5 -11 5.5
8 QB31 Sam Ehlinger LV 44.5 -6.5 25.50 4.6 -48 10.8
8 QB32 Jake Fromm @CHI 37.5 6.0 15.75 4.5 1 13.0

Removed from ranks:  Teddy Bridgewater (questionable — concussion), Carson Wentz (COVID-19)

Tier 1 – Josh Allen and the Bills are heavy favorites against the Falcons in Week 17. Theoretically, that would mean less upside for a quarterback who may not need to throw much, but Buffalo drops back to pass eight percentage points above the NFL average when leading by four or more. Additionally, he is a threat on the ground every week. He handled 50% and 37% of designed attempts in Weeks 14 and 16, respectively.

Tier 3 – Lamar Jackson got in a limited practice session Wednesday and is trending in the right direction for a matchup against the Rams. If he doesn't play, Josh Johnson or Tyler Huntley becomes a high-end QB2 option.

PFF’s WR/CB Matchup Chart is a fantasy football tool you can use to help set the best lineups. You can toggle between showing the Matchup Advantage column against all projected coverage, or the individual defenders.

Tier 3 – Tom Brady and the Bucs decided to run the ball more when leading in Week 16. Tampa Bay dropped back to pass on a season-low 52% of plays. We could see more of the same in Week 17 against the Jets, as Tampa Bay is double-digit favorites with Chris Godwin gone for the season and Mike Evans battling COVID-19 and a hamstring injury.

Tier 5 – Trey Lance could start if Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) isn't ready for this weekend's matchup against the Texans. In his Week 5 start, Lance handled 44% of the designed rushing attempts. Houston is a soft matchup on the ground, allowing the second-most regulation rushing attempts per game (28.9). If Lance hadn't struggled through the air earlier in the season, he would rank inside the top eight.

RUNNING BACKS

