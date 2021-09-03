Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Analysis: Tight Ends

Strength of schedule is often viewed as a power ranking of a team's schedule based on its opponents' prior-year record, but this method is not very predictive of a team’s true strength of schedule (SoS). PFF harnesses the power of its grading system and year-over-year predictability to produce an easily digestible SoS tool. The PFF Strength of Schedule Tool uses current rosters to provide a more insightful look at fantasy football matchups for the 2021 NFL season.

This is the final edition in a series of articles breaking down strength of schedule by position. We opened with quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, and now we close out with tight ends.

Note: The values found in the live tool are subject to change, since they’re based on current rosters and can be affected by injuries, opt-outs and trades. The values in this article will not be updated after publication.

TOP 3 OVERALL SCHEDULES

Main Backup Jordan Akins Brevin Jordan

Quite possibly one of the worst tight end rooms in the leagues was lucky enough to see the smoothest tight end schedule this season. Last year, Jordan Akins managed a meager 403 receiving yards and one score on a 9.3% target share. Behind him now is Brevin Jordan, a speedy after-the-catch receiver who creates space fairly well but struggles a bit in contested situations. In college, he hauled in 11 of 33 contested targets.

Ultimately, you don’t need to even consider either player here, maybe barring an injury to Akins. Jordan has some intrigue for dynasty purposes, but as a rookie tight end, he will most likely fall short in a rough-looking Texans offense.