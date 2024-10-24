NFL Week 8 fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em

• Start Cade Otton: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was having a career year before the Chris Godwin injury, and now he should see more targets.

• Sit Anthony Richardson: The Indianapolis Colts quarterback hasn’t run as much as some fantasy managers hoped, and his next opponent is distinctly suited to slow him down.

Deciding who to start or sit in fantasy football can be as simple as checking PFF's rankings and choosing the higher-ranked player. This start-sit column goes a step further, examining why a typical starter might struggle in a given week or why an overlooked player could perform well. While usual starters often remain the best choices, we also focus on those borderline players worth considering.

QUARTERBACKS

START

While Williams was off to a slow start, he’s finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in three of his past four games. His past two games came against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, who are among the worst four teams in allowing fantasy points to quarterbacks. While that has certainly helped Williams' point totals, he’s also improving in general. He’s set a new career high in PFF passing grade for a game in each of his past four performances and was the highest-graded quarterback in Week 6.

According to PFF's strength of schedule tool, the Bears have the fifth-best matchup for quarterbacks this week against the Washington Commanders. Washington has the fifth-lowest team PFF coverage grade this season. The Commanders have allowed top-12 performances to Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. The only top-20 fantasy quarterback the Commanders have successfully slowed down is Kyler Murray, with Deshaun Watson and Andy Dalton also struggling against them — as they do against most teams.

Williams should be a borderline fantasy quarterback going forward, depending on his opponent. This is an opponent against which WIlliams should be in starting lineups.