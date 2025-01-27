Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Tight end tiers

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, these way-too-early 2025 fantasy football rankings are an initial look at how players could be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will have a significant factor in the rankings. For now, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column.

These rankings are for redraft PPR leagues.

Last Updated: 7:00 a.m Monday, January 27

Tier 1: The only tight ends you can trust

These three tight ends averaged 15.5-15.8 PPR points per game last season, and there was a full two-point gap between them and everyone else. They were also the three tight ends with an 88.0-plus PFF receiving a grade while only two other tight ends finished with a grade in the 80.0s. They each earned over 1,100 receiving yards while no other tight end surpassed 900 yards. The gap between these three tight ends and the rest of the league will be enough to drive up their ADPs, as only three fantasy managers can pick a tight end they can be fully comfortable with.

Bowers currently leads the group after having arguably the best rookie season for a tight end of all time. He accomplished this despite the Raiders firing their offensive coordinator midseason and a constant revolving door of quarterbacks, combining for the second-lowest team passing grade. We don’t know who the offensive play-caller or quarterback will be, but it’s much more likely to be an improvement than a regression. However, the Raiders also finished bottom-three in running back and wide receiver team grade. He will also likely see more competition for touches this season.

McBride and Kittle will likely keep the same play-callers and quarterbacks. McBride should see some positive touchdown regression, and if Bowers gains too much competition for touches, McBride could be the overall TE1. Kittle will turn 32 years old early in the season and will have more competition for touches from Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. Despite this, his consistency each season and fantasy managers' desire for a top-three tight end should push Kittle’s price closer to Bowers and McBride.

Tier 2: The tight ends with a reason for optimism

There are eight tight ends with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0 over the last two years combined. Three are in the top tier, while two have a clear reason for concern. The remaining three tight ends make up this tier.

LaPorta’s numbers weren’t as strong in his sophomore season as his rookie year, but his PFF grade remained very similar. His target rate declined, primarily because Jameson Williams became an asset to the Lions offense. This led to lower yards per route run, but his explosive play rate increased while his drops decreased to help make up for the fewer targets. Ideally, the Lions losing both their offensive and defensive coordinator will lead them to play in more close games, leading the team to pass more.

Hockenson was a top-six fantasy tight end in points per game each season from 2020-2023. He tore his ACL and MCL in late December 2023 and returned in early November 2024. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t as effective as a player, but he still achieved at least 60 receiving yards in four of 11 games. If he’s back to 100%, he belongs in the first tier, but the risk of him not being the same player pushes him down to the second tier.

Smith was the breakout star of 2024, scoring 194.4 fantasy points from Weeks 7-18, leading all tight ends. Smith only had two games of at least 70 yards in his first six seasons and posted two surprise big games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. He doubled his total in 2024 in his first year with the Dolphins. He scored eight touchdowns after scoring four over the previous three years combined. While Smith had consistently graded well in a limited role, this was his first year being featured in an offense. There is a concern that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will bounce back after a down 2024, which could mean fewer targets for Smith.

Tier 3: They aren’t done yet

Kelce and Andrews round out the top eight highest-graded receiving tight ends over the last two seasons.

The concern with Kelce is he received a sharp decline in PFF receiving grade. He finished with an 83.0 grade or better every year from 2016-2023 but recorded a 70.5 receiving grade in the 2024 regular season. His avoided tackle rate was in a freefall, leading to a career-low 1.43 yards per route run. The decline pushed Kelce from the clearcut overall top tight end to TE5 in 2024, but he will turn 36 years old early in the 2025 season. Rashee Rice‘s return and Xavier Worthy‘s emergence could lead to fewer targets for Kelce, assuming he doesn’t retire.

Andrews finished with the sixth-most fantasy points this season thanks to his 11 touchdowns, three more than any other tight end. He ranked 14th at the position in receptions after losing playing time to Charlie Kolar in clear run situations and, at times, Isaiah Likely in passing situations. It’s more likely that his touchdowns per reception rate decrease than his playing time and targets increase.

Njoku rounds out the tier after averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game last season, which was fourth-best at the position. His 23.4% targets per route over the last two seasons ranks fourth among the 44 tight ends that ran at least 400 routes, but his 69.5 receiving grade is tied for 20th. The Browns had the second-lowest team receiving grade from wide receivers during that period, and if anything, the team will look to improve the unit this offseason. Most quarterbacks in the top three tiers have relatively stable quarterback situations, and it’s unclear who will be the quarterback next year. This offseason will determine if Njoku deserves to be bumped up or dropped down a tier.

Tier 4: The young tight ends to take a chance on

This tier starts with two rookie tight ends who are expected to be first-round picks. Our most recent mock draft put both players in the top-24 draft picks on teams where they would instantly become the top receiving option. While the top potential landing spots aren’t necessarily great, Brock Bowers had plenty of success in a less-than-ideal situation this past year. There are recent examples of other highly drafted tight ends who also struggled in their rookie season. Their odds of becoming a top-three fantasy tight end this season will be a bit higher than any other tight end in this range.

Kincaid and Ferguson round out the tier as two other tight ends who could break out. Kincaid was a first-round pick in 2023 and is playing with one of the NFL's best quarterbacks on a team with limited wide receiver options, yet he was held under 55 receiving yards in every game this season and only caught two touchdowns. There is still an opportunity for him to break out, but there is also a chance he will never be a fantasy starter in 2025. Ferguson similarly followed up a momentum-building 2023 with a momentum-halting 2024. He didn’t score a touchdown all season and was held to 40 receiving yards or less in nine of his last 10 games. While part of that was losing Dak Prescott at quarterback, the Cowboys could improve at wide receiver and running back this offseason, which could cap Ferguson’s target potential.

Tier 5: Their TE1 days might not be over

Goedert and Engram were top-12 fantasy tight ends in 2022 and 2023, but injuries took their toll on the 2024 season. Goedert’s consistently averaged 9.6-11.7 PPR points per game in each of the last six seasons, the last two seasons were in the lower end of that range. He turned 30 years old this month, and his PFF grade dipped below 70.0 for the first time in his career. He can be a fantasy starter in the right matchup, but his upside is minimal. It’s at least possible the Eagles invest in a new young tight end to take over for Goedert eventually.

Engram is similarly on the wrong side of 30 years old. His backup, Brenton Strange, achieved nearly the same receiving grade as Engram this season. Strange gained more receiving yards on fewer targets thanks to more explosive plays. Engram has the second-largest cap number on the team, so Jacksonville could move on from Engram in favor of Strange being the starter.

Tier 6: High risk, high reward

This group of tight ends are complete wild cards due to concerns around their playing time and target rate.

Pitts played 55% of his team's offensive snaps or less in eight of his last 10 games, while run blocker Charlie Woerner earned an increase in playing time. During that stretch, he was held under 20 receiving yards six times. Pitts posted a few big games early in the season and the talent is there, but he will have no fantasy value if his role to end 2024 continues in 2025.

Freiermuth ended the 2024 season with the ninth-most fantasy points for a tight end but ranked 13th in points per game. He had a strong floor with at least two receptions in all 17 regular season games, but he was held to 25 yards or less in seven regular season games, along with their playoff game. He was held under 70% of offensive snaps in over half of his games, with his games over 70% of snaps largely coinciding with MyCole Pruitt being out due to injury.

Kraft ranked 15th in fantasy points per game last season. He was tied for the fourth-most touchdowns at seven but caught the 18th-most receptions at 50, despite not missing a game. Luke Musgrave missed nearly the entire season and will likely cut into Kraft’s playing time next year. For both Freirmuth and Kraft, there is a chance their teams will add more players at wide receiver, which could cut into their target share.