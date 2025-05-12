Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Superflex top 500

Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: The gap in fantasy points per game between Daniels, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson was relatively small last season. But Daniels now gets a boost with the additions of wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and left tackle Laremy Tunsil in Washington, while both Allen and Jackson have seen their rushing volume gradually decline, making Daniels the top fantasy quarterback entering 2025.

Wait on your second quarterback: With around two dozen quarterbacks you can reasonably be optimistic about in 2025, it’s perfectly fine to wait and be one of the last teams to draft a QB2 in superflex formats.

With the 2025 NFL Draft behind us, it’s time to update PFF's 2025 fantasy football rankings, accounting for player movement, new team dynamics and how those changes impact both incoming players and the teammates they leave behind.

These rankings are for a 12-team redraft superflex league. In smaller leagues, the quarterbacks become less valuable because it’s easier to find two who you will be happy with. In larger leagues, the quarterbacks become even more valuable. If you’re looking for rankings in other formats, you can find PPR, Dynasty, Dynasty Superflex, Dynasty Rookie and Dynasty Rookie Superflex.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, May 12