Immediate fantasy football takeaways from NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 to kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

The game was full of punts with an occasional field goal. Starting in the second quarter, the Ravens accumulated less than 20 yards on eight straight drives, and each drive ended in either a punt or a kneel down to end the first half. When the Ravens finally accumulated over 20 yards on a drive, it ended in a Xavien Howard scoop and score that essentially clinched a Miami victory.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Isaiah Ford : 4 receptions, 84 yards (61 YAC)

Albert Wilson : 4 receptions, 87 yards (44.4% threat rate)

Avoid Ravens wide receivers not named Marquise Brown: All of the Ravens' wide receivers were healthy for the first time all season, which led to a heavy rotation throughout the game. Early on in the game, no receiver saw more than 50% of the offensive snaps, but that changed during the two-minute drill. Baltimore continued to get Devin Duvernay involved, receiving two designed touches early in the game.

Rashod Bateman led the team in receiving yards, but most of his stats came in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were down, and that kind of usage isn't reliable each week. Bateman should remain on fantasy benches while Sammy Watkins can be cut.

Add Devonta Freeman: The Ravens running back played in over 50% of offensive snaps for the second straight game. He also led Baltimore's running backs in carries. In addition, the Ravens only used two running backs after consistently using three all season. At some point, Latavius Murray will return, but there’s no guarantee he gets the starting job back.

Avoid the Dolphins running backs: The Dolphins are now using Myles Gaskin as their rushing back and Patrick Laird in passing situations (third-and-long and two-minute drills). Now, Salvon Ahmed barely has a role. This is also perplexing because Gaskin has consistently posted better grades as a receiver than a rusher during his career. This situation could get even more complicated when Malcolm Brown will be eligible to return from injured reserve.

Buy low on Mike Gesicki: The Dolphins “tight end” led the Dolphins in targets but didn't catch a pass. He and Jaylen Waddle were the only players who were consistently on the field for passing plays. He was TE3 coming into the game, so one bad week shouldn’t deter any fantasy manager, especially with his target volume. In addition, Miami has one of the easiest schedules for tight ends for the rest of the season.