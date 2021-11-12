 Immediate fantasy football takeaways from NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Immediate fantasy football takeaways from NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (2) runs the ball around Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Josh Bynes (56) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 12, 2021

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 to kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

The game was full of punts with an occasional field goal. Starting in the second quarter, the Ravens accumulated less than 20 yards on eight straight drives, and each drive ended in either a punt or a kneel down to end the first half. When the Ravens finally accumulated over 20 yards on a drive, it ended in a Xavien Howard scoop and score that essentially clinched a Miami victory.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Jaylen Waddle 61 40 6 0
Albert Wilson 38 17 5 2
Preston Williams 18 15 2 0
Mack Hollins 12 7 1 0
Isaiah Ford 11 9 4 0
TE
Mike Gesicki 55 34 7 0
Durham Smythe 40 10 1 0
Adam Shaheen 37 16 4 0
HB
Myles Gaskin 41 11 2 14
Patrick Laird 16 9 1 0
Salvon Ahmed 9 3 1 2
Total 68 41 34 21
Baltimore Ravens Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Marquise Brown 55 43 11 0
Devin Duvernay 44 31 4 1
Rashod Bateman 40 32 8 0
Sammy Watkins 23 16 3 0
Miles Boykin 11 4 0 0
TE
Mark Andrews 57 45 8 0
Eric Tomlinson 15 2 0 0
Josh Oliver 10 4 1 0
HB
Devonta Freeman 42 17 4 10
Le'Veon Bell 31 12 0 3
Total 73 50 39 20

Avoid Ravens wide receivers not named Marquise Brown: All of the Ravens' wide receivers were healthy for the first time all season, which led to a heavy rotation throughout the game. Early on in the game, no receiver saw more than 50% of the offensive snaps, but that changed during the two-minute drill. Baltimore continued to get Devin Duvernay involved, receiving two designed touches early in the game.

Rashod Bateman led the team in receiving yards, but most of his stats came in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were down, and that kind of usage isn't reliable each week. Bateman should remain on fantasy benches while Sammy Watkins can be cut.

Add Devonta Freeman: The Ravens running back played in over 50% of offensive snaps for the second straight game. He also led Baltimore's running backs in carries. In addition, the Ravens only used two running backs after consistently using three all season. At some point, Latavius Murray will return, but there’s no guarantee he gets the starting job back.

Avoid the Dolphins running backs: The Dolphins are now using Myles Gaskin as their rushing back and Patrick Laird in passing situations (third-and-long and two-minute drills). Now, Salvon Ahmed barely has a role. This is also perplexing because Gaskin has consistently posted better grades as a receiver than a rusher during his career. This situation could get even more complicated when Malcolm Brown will be eligible to return from injured reserve.

Buy low on Mike Gesicki: The Dolphins “tight end” led the Dolphins in targets but didn't catch a pass. He and Jaylen Waddle were the only players who were consistently on the field for passing plays. He was TE3 coming into the game, so one bad week shouldn’t deter any fantasy manager, especially with his target volume. In addition, Miami has one of the easiest schedules for tight ends for the rest of the season.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.