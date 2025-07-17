Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Kicker

Matt Gay takes the top spot in a new home: Gay signed with the Washington Commanders, who could end up leading the league in offensive points this season.



Gay signed with the Washington Commanders, who could end up leading the league in offensive points this season. Brandon Aubrey attempts the three-peat: Aubrey led all kickers in fantasy points in both 2023 and 2024 and should be among the top kickers in 2025.



Aubrey led all kickers in fantasy points in both 2023 and 2024 and should be among the top kickers in 2025. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

With the 2025 NFL season approaching, now is the time to prepare for your fantasy drafts with the most accurate single-quarterback, redraft PPR rankings for kickers available.

These rankings reflect current depth charts, projected roles, and coaching tendencies to identify the players most likely to deliver early and sustained fantasy value. All rankings are curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers in the industry, with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition.

Last updated: Thursday, July 17

The Washington Commanders were one of two teams to both score and allow over 390 points. They spent the offseason primarily focusing on improving the offense by trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Instead of scoring a lot of points and letting its foot off the gas, Washington should be involved in several shootouts, so Gay should score a lot of points.

Aubrey has received a 96.1 field-goal grade over the past three years, which is by far the best among kickers. He is one of four kickers with over 20 field goals of at least 50 yards, and his 89% kick accuracy among those kicks is the best among all kickers. He was the highest-scoring kicker each of the last two seasons, thanks to the Cowboys‘ trust in him, even though the team’s offense was only average last year.

The Lions had the highest-scoring offense last season by a wide margin, and they should be among the highest-scoring teams this season. He stands out from other kickers in great offenses because he plays in a dome. The Lions have two away games during the fantasy playoffs, and both of those games will also be played in domes. Bates’ 91.0 field-goal grade over the past three seasons ranks sixth-best among kickers.

The Chiefs' offense has only been scoring as many points as they’ve needed to, but the team lost the Super Bowl and has a much-improved wide receiver room. Kansas City should return to being among the highest-scoring in the league this season. While the weather in Kansas City is less than ideal, other high-scoring offenses have even more games in bad weather or less stability at the kicker position.

The kicker position will likely be a nightmare this season, as a lot of the teams in domes have below-average offenses, while a lot of the best offenses play in the worst conditions. The Chargers have one of the best offenses among the dome teams, and Dicker has the fourth-best grade among kickers overall. This makes him a safe, stable option at the position.

Elliott is here because he plays with one of the best offenses in the league, allowing him the opportunity to score a lot of points. He is also an above-average kicker who is unlikely to lose his job. Typically, that would make him a top-five kicker, but the Eagles often play outdoors and sometimes in poor conditions. The Eagles' games during the fantasy playoffs will be played outdoors in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Buffalo, which is unlikely to be ideal conditions.

Bass is on one of the best offenses in the league but has one of the worst situations weather-wise. The Bills scored the second-most points last season, and Bass was fifth in fantasy points among the first 10 weeks of the season, but he was below average over the final eight weeks as the weather in Buffalo declined. During the fantasy playoffs, the Bills play their games in Boston, Cleveland and Buffalo, giving them arguably the worst fantasy playoff schedule in terms of predicted quality of weather.

McLaughlin has been the second-best kicker over the last three seasons in terms of PFF kicking grade. His 24 field goals of 50 or more yards over the last three seasons are tied for the third-most among kickers. McLaughlin was the sixth-best kicker from a fantasy perspective last season, but some regression in the offense can be expected without Liam Coen at offensive coordinator.

The Bengals are in a scoring environment that is perfect for kickers, as they should continue to be involved in several high-scoring games. In these games, the offense scores a lot, while the defense allows a lot of points. Therefore, the Bengals must keep scoring rather than slowing down the game. The problem is the Bengals are tied for the fewest indoor games at one. Two of their games during the fantasy playoffs are at home, and McPherson is the lowest-graded kicker in the top 10 at 70.1, which ranks 28th of 44 kickers with at least 25 attempts over the past three seasons. The Bengals are unlikely to release him due to the salary cap implications, but a few misses will hurt fantasy managers.

Houston had an average offense last season, but Fairbairn is above several other average to above-average offenses in part thanks to his great play. His 90.9 kicking grade is seventh-best among kickers over the last three seasons. He’s completed 24 of 28 kicks of 50 or more yards during that time. Fairbairn is also helped by the Texans playing in a dome and having the second-most indoor games this season at 12. They join the Detroit Lions as the only teams to play all three fantasy playoff weeks in a dome.

Lutz is an average kicker who is playing in a good offense and will deal with some bad weather. However, Lutz benefits from the altitude in Denver. On average, 0.8 50-plus-yard field goals are made per game in Denver compared to 0.63 in an average stadium. That helps put Lutz ahead of other kickers in average situations.

Koo was right around league average last season with 8.6 fantasy points per game. His grade is a little above average for kickers at 83.4. He’s also helped by Atlanta's dome. His value will ultimately depend on how well Michael Penix Jr. performs at quarterback.

Bowell was among the top fantasy kickers last season with 41 made field goals. The Steelers were in a sweet spot where they weren’t scoring enough touchdowns but were making their way into field goal range very often. The offense changed out their top quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Boswell's field goal total will likely regress.

Loop was Baltimore's sixth-round pick. He joins one of the best offenses in the NFL, but most rookie kickers have struggled in their initial season. Cam Little is the only one with a PFF field-goal grade above 70.0 in their rookie season over the last three seasons, and five of seven rookies finished with a sub-81% field goal percentage. Loop, who was born in Texas and played college at Arizona, has only one indoor game all season. During the fantasy playoffs, the Ravens will be playing in Cincinnati, Baltimore and Green Bay.

Karty was the Rams‘ sixth-round pick last season and struggled at times. He missed four extra points as well as a field goal within 30 yards. The Rams haven’t brought in any competition for Karty, which is a positive sign. Karty ranks in the top half of kickers thanks to some expected improvement, and he has an opportunity to be even higher thanks to a good offense playing in a dome. He will play in multiple away games with ideal weather.

Sanders scored the fifth-most fantasy points as a kicker last season, finishing with a very high field goal attempt to extra point attempt ratio. That is unlikely to carry on this season, as more drives will end in either touchdowns or turnovers. The loss of Terron Armstead and Jonnu Smith, in addition to Tyreek Hill not getting any younger, will likely lead the offense to take a step back.

The winner of the 49ers kicker competition has a chance to be a top-12 kicker. The 49ers offense is expected to bounce back this season, and while the 49ers don’t play in a dome, they play several games in good weather, including a strong fantasy playoff schedule. The only concern is that Moody is competing against Greg Joseph, who has the better kicking grade over the last three seasons. There is a solid chance Moody doesn’t make the roster.

McManus is an average kicker for a good offense, but one that plays in Green Bay and has December games in Denver and Chicago. McManus will also be 34 years old before the start of the season. The combination of the weather and regression potential moves McManus from a little above average to a little below.

Carlson has been a top-10 kicker by PFF grade over the last three seasons with a 90.8 field-goal grade. The Raiders have the second-most indoor games at 12, which also works in Carlson’s favor, but he has been restricted the last two seasons due to the quality of the Raiders' offense. Ideally, a new coaching staff and Geno Smith at quarterback can help the Las Vegas offense, but that is no guarantee.

Reichard struggled at times during his rookie season, making only 78% of his field goals. That is the sixth-lowest rate among kickers, finishing with at least 10 field goals over the last three seasons. The Vikings should have a good offense, but it’s dependent on J.J. McCarthy playing well. The Vikings also play in a dome, which helps the kicker situation, but they also have plenty of away games that could be played in the elements. Reichard is a high-risk, high-reward kicker, as the Vikings could be tremendous, and Reichard could improve, or he could miss more kicks and eventually be replaced.

Myers is one of the best kickers in the NFL. His 91.1 kicking grade over the past three seasons is fifth-best. He had two top-five fantasy finishes in 2022 and 2023, but he fell out of the top 10 in 2024. The offense could potentially regress without Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, which is a big reason why Myers falls even further this season.

Santos averaged 6.4 fantasy points per game last season, 36th among kickers, due to the Bears' offense not playing well and Santos missing four field goals. Chicago’s offense is expected to improve this season, but Santos will still be kicking in one of the most difficult stadiums in the league.

Little was the rare rookie kicker to grade exceptionally well in his first season, only missing two of his kicks throughout the season. The problem was that the Jaguars' offense wasn’t putting him in a position to score very often. Ideally, Liam Coen as head coach will change that, but there is no guarantee that the offense will put everything together this season. He finished 33rd in points per game last season, so this includes at least some improvement.

Chad Ryland has a 68.1 grade over the last three seasons, finishing with a 78% field goal percentage. Playing in Arizona’s dome stadium helps Ryland avoid the bottom quarter of kickers, but the Arizona offense is only expected to be average this season.

Hopkins is not in an ideal situation given the Browns‘ quality of offense mixed with Cleveland’s weather. However, Hopkins signed a three-year contract extension in 2024, which gives Hopkins a lot of stability. That’s a level of stability most kickers lower than Hopkins don’t have.

The Colts opted not to re-sign Matt Gay and instead have penciled in Shrader as their kicker. He played for three different teams last season, making all five field goals and nine extra points, but he never attempted a 50-plus-yard kick. He is competing with undrafted rookie Maddux Trujillo for the kicking job in Indianapolis. The winner will benefit from playing in the dome in Indianapolis, but the offense is expected to be below average.

Grupe averaged 7.7 fantasy points per game last season, which was among the lowest for starting kickers. The Saints' quarterback situation isn’t expected to lead to a significantly improved offense, so Grupe likely won’t have as many opportunities as other kickers. He has graded around league average but is in the last year of his deal, so a few missed kicks could lead the Saints to move on to another kicker. The Saints' international player is Charlie Smyth from Northern Ireland, and Grupe could lose his job if Smyth kicks well enough. Whoever wins the Saints' job will benefit from home games in a dome.

The Titans had three different kickers last season, with Nick Folk, Matthew Wright and Brayden Narveson. Slye landed with Tennessee, making this his sixth team, despite making less than 80% of field goals each of his last two seasons. The good news is that the Titans don’t have another kicker on the roster, but the mix between the Titans offense and Slye is unlikely to lead to much fantasy success.

Wright has been a journeyman kicker throughout his career, playing four games or fewer for two teams in 2022, one team in 2023 and three teams in 2024. He will compete with undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald for the Panthers' kicking job. Fitzgerald was the highest-ranked kicker on our big board heading into the season. The winner of the Panthers' job will likely rank higher than this, but this should be one of the closer kicker competitions.

Gano has been the Giants‘ kicker for the last five seasons, which gives Gano more security than other kickers in this range. However, he’s only made 20 of 28 field goals while missing 16 games over the last two seasons combined. The Giants are also expected to have one of the lowest scoring offenses this season. Gano is 38 years old and is unlikely to see significant improvement after playing very well earlier in his career. Gano is competing with Jude McAtamney for the kicking job.

Borregales was the Patriots‘ sixth-round pick this season. Typically, rookie kickers struggle in their first year. The Patriots are expected to have a below-average offense, and they only play one indoor game all season. During the fantasy playoffs, the Patriots play in Boston, Baltimore and New York. There is also a chance Borregales loses the kicking job to veteran Parker Romo, who spent time on the Patriots' practice squad last year.

The Jets have invested the least in kickers. There will be a competition between 2025 undrafted rookie Caden Davis and 2024 undrafted rookie Harrison Mevis. Whichever candidate wins the job will spend 16 of their 17 games outdoors. There is a chance the Jets will end up picking up a kicker released by another team rather than using either kicker on the roster.