2025 NFL Mock Draft: The PFF College Football Show dueling mock

Estimated reading time: 22 minutes

With the 2025 NFL Draft about two weeks away, we decided to give you a two-for-one mock draft.

Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman from the PFF College Football Show give you their own versions of how the draft might shake out, excluding trades.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

You can pretty much write this one in ink. Ward is the clear favorite to go No. 1 after tying for second among FBS quarterbacks with 31 big-time throws last year. Tennessee hasn’t had a true franchise quarterback since the late Steve McNair 20 years ago. It’s hoping Ward can become that next savior of the franchise.

Tennessee’s selection of Ward is nearly written in stone at this point after the Titans canceled private workouts with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The team that ranked dead last in passing grade in 2024 will make college football’s highest-graded quarterback their new franchise passer with the hopes of rejuvenating a team that hasn’t seen the postseason since 2021.

The Browns had the second-worst receiving grade and fourth-worst coverage grade last season. They need to drastically improve at both wide receiver and cornerback. Cleveland is able to do that in one pick by grabbing the Heisman Trophy winner here, who’s the best player in this year’s class.

Much of the recent noise surrounding Cleveland has paired them with Abdul Carter, but they have greater needs at wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter is an unprecedented athlete who ranked seventh in receiving grade and third in coverage grade in the FBS in 2024. Even if he became an elite player at just one position, he would be worth this selection.

While the Giants don’t have a long-term answer under center, I doubt they’d select Shedeur Sanders here after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. Instead, New York grabs one of the draft’s best players in Carter, who was the most valuable edge in the nation according to PFF’s wins above-average metric. He’ll form a lethal pairing with Brian Burns and allow the Giants to try to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux after the former top-five pick has had a disappointing start to his career.

I don’t believe that Sanders is off the table for the Giants. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston both signed extremely affordable contracts that don’t carry any long-term weight. Selecting Sanders with those two in tow simply means that New York won’t feel forced to start him in Week 1. The Giants need a long-term solution at quarterback and don't currently have one on their roster.

With Hunter and Carter off the board, New England will likely use this pick to support its blossoming franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, as much as possible. Campbell’s tape throughout his career is as clean as it gets, and while his length isn’t ideal, he is worth a shot at tackle.

New England needs offensive weaponry and may focus on that throughout the rest of the draft, but Mike Vrabel would have a hard time passing on Carter’s talent. He ranked second in the FBS in pass rush grade and pressures this past season while racking up 13 sacks. The Patriots also tied for the fourth-worst pass rush grade in the NFL, so Carter would bring immediate improvement, along with their free-agent additions.

When asked why Jacksonville didn’t address its glaring hole at defensive tackle in free agency, new general manager James Gladstone replied, “We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for [draft picks] to insert.” That points to the Jaguars targeting Graham here, whose 92.5 career PFF grade is the best of any FBS interior defender since 2022.

Graham has easily been the best defensive tackle in college football over the past two seasons. Jacksonville’s defensive interior ranked 28th in overall grade and 31st in pass rush grade in 2024, and they didn’t sign a single defensive tackle in free agency. If Travis Hunter isn’t on the board, Graham should be the pick for the Jaguars.

The Raiders are likely going to be using this pick on an offensive weapon, whether it be Jeanty or Tetairoa McMillan. I’ll side with the former, as Las Vegas posted the worst rushing grade in the league last year (56.5), while Jeanty’s 99.9 career rushing grade is as close to perfection as we’ve ever seen.

The Raiders have a tough choice between Tetairoa McMillan and Ashton Jeanty. There’s no wrong answer, but I’ll side with McMillan due to the idea that he would be the perfect downfield target for Geno Smith. Over the past two seasons, McMillan’s 98.6 receiving grade on 10-plus yard targets led all FBS wide receivers.

Membou has been skyrocketing up big boards lately, and I believe he should be in play here for the Jets. He was one of two FBS tackles this past season to earn 85.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass blocker and as a run blocker. Membou would slot in perfectly at right tackle and give New York long-term stability at nearly every offensive line spot.

The Jets are devoid of legitimate pass-catchers aside from Garrett Wilson. That’s particularly true of a tight end room consisting of Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt, and Zack Kuntz. Warren’s two-dimensional talent would help in the passing game and support the offensive line in Tanner Engstrand’s rushing attack.

The Panthers are desperate for some juice off the edge after placing last in pass-rush grade in 2024 (51.9). Walker has tweener concerns as a hybrid linebacker/edge defender, but he did post a strong 19.4% pass-rush win rate over the past two years.

Walker doesn’t rank quite this high on PFF’s big board, but there’s been a lot of noise about this pairing in recent days. Walker’s athletic traits are without question, but his fit in an NFL defense has been under greater scrutiny. With needs at edge defender and linebacker, perhaps Ejiro Evero can find a hybrid role for Walker as he used to with Frankie Luvu.

While it’s certainly possible that this is where Shedeur Sanders lands, it feels like the Saints are content with waiting until 2026 to grab their next franchise quarterback as they focus on rebuilding their roster this year. Warren led all Power Four tight ends in overall grade (91.2), receiving yards (1,230), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards after the catch (693) in 2024. He’d be a favorite weapon for Derek Carr and whoever New Orleans decides is its next signal-caller.

Dalton: OT Will Campbell, LSU

New Orleans needs to prioritize the trenches on both sides of the ball. They start on the offensive line with Campbell after the team ranked last in pass blocking grade this past season. While this may create some positional fluidity, adding Campbell’s talent at left tackle, right tackle or left guard will be a major boon to their offense.

With Jeanty and Warren off the board, the Bears instead look to improve their defensive line and take a swing here with Stewart. While his collegiate production isn’t that of a top-10 pick (67.2 pass-rushing grade in 2024), he dominated the Senior Bowl and turned in one of the most impressive combines ever seen by an edge defender.

The Bears spent the majority of their offseason building a potentially elite offensive line. The only thing missing is a workhorse to put behind it. Jeanty is that player. He posted a perfect 99.9 rushing grade and a combined 325 missed tackles forced during his three years at Boise State. With Ben Johnson calling the plays for Jeanty and his new offensive line, the Bears complete a terrific offseason designed to make Caleb Williams’ life a lot easier.

Jahdae Barron has been a popular pick here for the 49ers, but I believe that Johnson fits defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s man-heavy scheme better. Johnson earned a 91.3 career PFF coverage grade at Michigan, ranking fifth among FBS cornerbacks since 2022.

Membou’s athleticism and outside zone blocking prowess are perfect for the 49ers. He could start immediately at right tackle, which would create a potentially dominant right side along with Dominick Puni. Membou was one of just two FBS tackles that graded inside the top 10 in pass-blocking and run-blocking grade in 2024.

If McMillan falls this far on draft night, Dallas should sprint this card in. He’d complement CeeDee Lamb very well. The 6-foot-4 wideout has drawn comparisons to Drake London and led the FBS with 35 contested catches over the past two years. He’s also more than just a big target, placing second in the nation with 29 forced missed tackles after the catch. Dallas halted Lamb’s draft freefall in 2020, and it worked out beautifully for them. Doing the same with McMillan could produce similar results.

The Cowboys have plenty of depth options at linebacker, but they lack a true difference-maker at the position. Campbell, one of just six GBS linebackers with an 80.0-plus grade in run-defense and coverage grade in 2024, would set a different tone for the Cowboys’ defense.

Now that Terron Armstead is retired, Miami needs to address the left side of its offensive line. Patrick Paul is an unproven second-year player at left tackle, while left guard Liam Eichenberg has struggled mightily throughout his career. Banks is my top offensive lineman in the draft and was the most valuable Power Four tackle this past season, according to PFF's wins above average metric. He’s also an ideal fit in Mike McDaniel’s zone-heavy scheme and can play either tackle or guard for the Dolphins.

Terron Armstead has now officially retired, and major questions are looming about Miami’s offensive line. The Dolphins are currently slated to start Patrick Paul and Liam Eichenberg on that side. Whether he plays left tackle or left guard, Banks’ pass protection skills and outside zone run blocking talent would be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

As a unit, Colts tight ends had the fourth-worst collective receiving grade in the NFL (53.7) while combining for the second-fewest yards (467). Loveland would immediately help fix that issue as he runs routes like a wide receiver at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds.

The Colts don’t return a single tight end who collected more than 200 receiving yards last season. Loveland would give them another dynamic option in the passing game after he posted an elite 90.8 receiving grade over the past two seasons. Whoever is playing quarterback for the Colts this fall certainly won’t be short of receiving options.

Atlanta’s edge group has earned bottom-three PFF grades in four of the past five seasons. Green fits Raheem Morris’ defense as a standup rusher and leads all edge defenders in this draft with a 93.6 grade over the past two seasons.

Raheem Morris loves his standup edge rushers, which means Mike Green is the exact fit they need to catalyze the league’s second-lowest graded pass rush unit. Green led the FBS with a 92.4 overall grade and 17 sacks in 2024. He was also the only FBS player to record 90-plus grades as a pass rusher and as a run defender.

Barron is an ideal fit in Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy defense and would be a nice value here for Arizona at No. 16. He was the most valuable cornerback in the nation this past season, according to PFF’s wins above-average metric, even beating out Travis Hunter.

A defensive lineman could be in consideration here, but the Cardinals spent a lot of money on that unit in free agency. Instead, they opt to fill their cornerback needs, particularly on the outside. Arizona’s outside cornerbacks ranked last in zone coverage grade this past season. Barron led all FBS cornerbacks with a 91.5 zone coverage grade in his final year at Texas.

Click here to download PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide, loaded with three-page draft profiles on hundreds of prospects.

Max: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Even if Trey Hendrickson returns, the Bengals need to improve at edge defender. Williams still needs serious development as a pass-rusher, but he has great tools and will at least provide a much-needed boost to Cincinnati’s run defense, earning 80.0-plus run-defense grades in each of the past two seasons.

The Bengals are in a tough spot defensively, regardless of whether or not they keep Trey Hendrickson. Stewart is the type of high-ceiling player that they need to take a chance on due to their salary cap dollars being so consolidated in a handful of players. At worst, Stewart provides a necessary run defender. If he lives up to his athletic potential, he could change the look of the entire defense.

Neither of Seattle’s current projected starters at guard, Anthony Bradford and Sataoa Laumea, were even among the 70 highest-graded guards last year. And center Olusegun Oluwatimi appears to be, at best, an average player for his position. Simply put, the Seahawks cannot afford to ignore their interior offensive line if they want any chance at Sam Darnold succeeding. Zabel fits new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s outside zone-heavy scheme far better than Tyler Booker and earned a 90.6 PFF grade this past season while also performing well at the Senior Bowl.

If the Seahawks want to keep Devon Witherspoon in the slot, they will need to find an upgrade to their outside options alongside Tariq Woolen. Will Johnson, owner of a 91.3 coverage grade across three college seasons, would combine with Witherspoon and Woolen to create one of the league’s best cornerback trios.

Max: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

The Buccaneers will likely look to find their future at the linebacker position with Lavonte David on just a one-year contract at 35 years old. Campbell is the consensus top linebacker in the draft and was one of only five FBS players at the position to earn 75.0-plus PFF grades as a run defender, a pass-rusher and a coverage defender this past season.

Dalton: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Tampa Bay edge defenders tied for 23rd in the NFL in run-defense grade in 2024. Williams is a versatile, high-floor run defender who the Buccaneers can afford to develop as a pass-rusher, particularly if they are going to give him more chances in wider techniques.

Max: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

The Broncos are most likely going to use this pick on some sort of offensive weapon, whether it be Golden or Omarion Hampton like Dalton’s selection. I’ll side with the former, as Golden is coming off a breakout junior year after transferring from Houston, and he turned heads at the combine with a 4.29-second 40-yard dash.

Dalton: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Sean Payton is likely to use this draft to diversify his offensive arsenal. A workhorse like Hampton would fill a big hole in a Denver running back room that lacks top-end talent. Last season, Denver ranked 28th in rushing grade and 29th in yards after contact per attempt.

Pittsburgh is heavily rumored to be willing to reach for a quarterback like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe with this selection, so Sanders falling into their lap is a dream scenario. He’s my top quarterback in the draft, and his 91.4 passing grade since 2023 is fourth among all quarterbacks in America.

Assuming for now that Aaron Rodgers will be their quarterback, the Steelers can take advantage of filling a different hole on their roster. Pittsburgh’s current options at safety and nickel all earned coverage grades under 65.0 in 2024. Whichever position the Steelers decide to deploy him, Malaki Starks’ talent would be a nice addition to their secondary.

After Poona Ford left the Chargers for their cross-town rival in the Rams, nose tackle suddenly became a priority for Jim Harbaugh’s squad. Who better to replace Ford than the best nose tackle in the draft, a player Harbaugh coached at Michigan and once called “a gift from the football gods?” Grant ​​placed fifth among Power Four interior defenders in PFF overall grade over the past two years (86.8).

The Chargers aren’t particularly deep on the defensive line, especially after losing Poona Ford in free agency. Jim Harbaugh replenishes that group with his old friend from Michigan, Kenneth Grant. The monstrous 340-pounder earned an outstanding 87.6 run-defense grade in his final season in Ann Arbor.

The Packers need to find a viable running mate for Rashan Gary, as 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has been a bust so far, while Kingsley Enagbare has proven to be more of a rotational piece than a worthy starter. Pearce was one of the best pass-rushers in college football over the past two seasons, leading all FBS edge defenders in pressure rate (22.4%) over that span.

Jaire Alexander’s potential departure looms over an already-thin cornerback room. Even if he somehow sticks around, the Packers need reinforcements if they are going to make a leap defensively. Amos was one of just two SEC cornerbacks, along with Jahdae Barron, who earned 80-plus grades in coverage and run defense in 2024

Safety has become an even bigger need for Minnesota with Cam Bynum signing with the Colts and Harrison Smith recently turning 36 years old. Starks would be an ideal replacement whenever Smith hangs up his cleats and ​​has earned an 87.5 PFF overall grade across his three years at Georgia.

The Vikings could very well trade out of this pick when all is said and done. If they do stay, an interior run stopper could complement Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave well. Nolen’s 91.6 run-defense grade was the second-best among qualified FBS defensive tackles, trailing only Mason Graham.

Help along the offensive line was a need for the Texans entering the offseason, and then they traded away one of the game’s best pass-protectors in left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Simmons is a boom-or-bust prospect, but he seemed to have made serious progress in 2024 before his season-ending knee injury. His 0.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024 led all FBS tackles, and he didn’t surrender a sack or a quarterback hit.

Many mock drafts lately have force-fed the Texans an offensive lineman, but they have multiple other needs to remedy before they can contend for a championship. Chief among those is wide receiver, where they lost Stefon Diggs in free agency and Tank Dell’s health is in question for 2025. Golden has been one of the biggest risers in this draft class, thanks to his blazing speed, clean route running and excellent body control.

None of the Rams’ current cornerbacks were even among the 50 highest-graded players at the position last season, making this the biggest need on the roster. Hairston is more of a Day 2 prospect, but he’s an ideal fit in Chris Shula’s zone-heavy scheme and ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any player at this year’s combine with a time of 4.28 seconds.

Cornerback and linebacker are greater needs for the Rams, but they could opt to find solutions at those positions on Day 2. Pearce would add another talented piece to an edge unit that lost some depth in free agency. Over the past two seasons, he’s racked up 107 pressures and 21 sacks at Tennessee.

With Patrick Mekari signing with the Jaguars, Daniel Faalele is the only guard on Baltimore’s roster who played 300 snaps last year. Booker might not be for everyone, but he fits Baltimore’s downhill run scheme and is an excellent pass protector. He didn’t allow a single sack last season.

Booker’s stock has fallen a bit since a poor combine showing, but his sturdy frame and high floor in pass protection could lead Baltimore to see him as its next left guard. His 83.5 true pass-blocking grade was the second-highest among qualified Power Four guards in 2024.

Detroit’s top priority in the draft should be to find a partner for superstar edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. Ezeiruaku fits the billing and was named a PFF All-American this past season after posting a 90.0 grade.

From Week 7 through the end of the 2024 season, Detroit tied for 27th in team pass-rush grade. Obviously, that comes about as a result of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury, but the Lions need one more dynamic pass-rusher to complete their defensive line. Ezeiruaku racked up 60 pressures and 14 sacks while generating an elite 90.5 pass-rush grade during an outstanding final season at Boston College.

Washington certainly needs to improve its defense, but it’s hard to envision the Commanders passing up Hampton here. He has an ideal size/speed combination for the position and trailed only Ashton Jeanty in rushing yards (3,160) and yards after contact (2,294) over the past two seasons. Hampton, along with Jayden Daniels, would form a potent rushing attack for the Commanders.

Edge defender and cornerback stand out as two massive needs for Washington. Scourton offers a solution up front despite a dip in pass rush production in his lone year at Texas A&M. One doesn’t need to search too far to find his capabilities in that department, as he recorded an elite 90.9 pass-rush grade at Purdue in 2023.

The Bills simply need to add impact defensive players. Emmanwori should help as a freakishly athletic box safety. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash despite being 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.

Buffalo has to improve its defense at several spots to compete for a championship. In his lone season at Oregon, Harmon led the nation in pressures while joining Mason Graham as the only Power Four defensive tackles with 80.0-plus grades as a run defender and as a pass-rusher.

The Chiefs have the game’s best defensive tackle in Chris Jones but not much else at the position. Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen in quarterback pressures (55) last year and would take some of the burden off of Jones’ broad shoulders.

Considering Jaylon Moore, Kingsley Suamataia and Jawaan Taylor, the Chiefs would be wise to add talent on the offensive line. Simmons’ athletic talent is evident on tape, and he was in line to have his best college season before suffering a season-ending injury in 2024.

The Eagles are always among the league’s best drafting teams because they rarely force a pick for need, instead often adapting for a best-player-available approach. Nolen fits that billing here after placing third among Power Four interior defensive linemen in PFF overall grade last season (88.9), and his 91.6 PFF run-defense grade trailed only Mason Graham in the FBS.

The Eagles ranked 30th in the NFL in slot receiving grade in 2024. Granted, there wasn’t much emphasis on getting the ball to slot weapons, but Burden’s ability with the ball in his hands would add a new dimension to Philadelphia’s offense. Burden’s 1,102 yards after the catch since the start of 2023 are the fourth-most in college football.