2025 NFL Draft: What all 32 NFL teams should do

Regardless of what happens at No. 2, the Browns need a quarterback: Cleveland could perhaps trade back into the later part of Round 1 to select a passer, with Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart potentially still available.

The Saints face a tough decision: Derek Carr's 2025 status is reportedly up in the air, leaving New Orleans in limbo at Pick No. 9 and potentially forcing the front office to reach for a quarterback.

What an NFL team should do during the draft won’t always line up with reality; it all depends on who is still on the board, positional value and needs.

Still, we'll try to dissect how each franchise should approach Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with a bias toward the pass game. We'll give more weight to quarterbacks, pass blockers, pass rushers, pass catchers and cornerbacks than running backs, run blockers and run defenders.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Draft a Cornerback

The Cardinals could use an impact cornerback outside. They haven’t spent a first-round pick on a cornerback since 2011, when they took Patrick Peterson at No. 5. Garrett Williams has been stellar playing inside, but none of the team's outside cornerbacks earned a PFF coverage grade above 66.0 in 2024.

ATLANTA FALCONS: Draft an Edge Defender

The Falcons desperately need to improve their pass rush, as they ranked 30th in team PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024. The last time they spent a first-round pick on a defensive lineman was 2017, but this draft class is loaded with edge rushers. Atlanta should be in a good spot to address the need at pick No. 15, potentially with Mike Green (92.4 PFF overall grade in 2024), Donovan Ezeiruaku (90.0) or James Pearce Jr. (87.1).

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Draft a Guard

The Ravens want to run the ball, and selecting a guard should be among their top priorities. The loss of Patrick Mekari in free agency makes their depth at guard a bit thin, leaving Daniel Faalele as the team's highest-graded returning guard (61.8 PFF overall grade). Grey Zabel and Tyler Booker are potential targets.

BUFFALO BILLS: Draft a Cornerback

The Bills need to improve their defense and will likely take a “best defensive player available” approach at Pick No. 30. While there are many directions they could go in, the best position to address is cornerback, as Buffalo earned a 31st-ranked 37.7 team PFF coverage grade in 2024. Trey Amos, Benjamin Morrison and Maxwell Hairston are potential targets at the end of the first round.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Draft a Wide Receiver

The Panthers' top priority should be to add players who can further Bryce Young‘s development. Carolina has invested top-40 picks in wide receivers in each of the past two seasons, but that draft capital has yet to translate to on-the-field production. Tetairoa McMillan would give the Panthers a true No. 1 wide receiver who dominated at all levels of the field in 2024, ranking in the top five among Power Four 2025 NFL Draft prospects in PFF grade on short, intermediate and deep targets.

CHICAGO BEARS: Draft an Edge Defender

While running back is a position of need for the Bears, the position class is also very deep and can be tapped into later in the draft. Chicago should take one of the top edge rushers at Pick No. 10, lacking a defensive player who tallied more than six sacks in 2024. Mike Green and Donovan Ezeiruaku would both be good options.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Draft an Edge Defender

The Bengals' 64.2 team PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 ranked 26th in the NFL, despite their having the top sack-getter last in Trey Hendrickson. The uncertainty around Hendrickson is another reason Cincinnati should draft an edge defender; if he is no longer on the team, no other Bengals front-seven defender earned a PFF pass-rushing grade above 64.0 last season. Shemar Stewart and Mike Green are potential fits at Pick No. 17.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Draft a Quarterback

The Browns need a quarterback, and everyone knows it. Deshaun Watson isn’t the future, Kenny Pickett isn’t the future and Joe Flacco isn’t the future. While it doesn’t necessarily need to be at No. 2 overall, Cleveland could perhaps trade back into the later part of Round 1 to select a quarterback if they take a defensive blue-chip player with the No. 2 overall pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS: Draft a Wide Receiver

The Cowboys should draft a wide receiver, adding a weapon to complement CeeDee Lamb. Since Lamb does most of his work in the slot, the big-bodied Tetairoa McMillan or the speedy Matthew Golden are both potential targets at Pick No. 12. Golden ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash and is coming off a career-best season, with a 75.6 PFF receiving grade, nine receiving touchdowns and 987 receiving yards.

DENVER BRONCOS: Draft a Middle-of-the-Field Receiving Weapon

The Broncos need to add more weapons for promising young quarterback Bo Nix. Head coach Sean Payton likes to attack the middle of the field on offense, and Marvin Mims Jr. was their leading slot target in 2024, with 341 receiving yards from that alignment. While Denver signed Evan Engram in free agency, a receiving tight end like Colston Loveland or a slot receiver like Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III would fit the bill.

DETROIT LIONS: Draft an Edge Defender

The Lions need another edge-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. One option would be to try and trade for a veteran pass rusher, such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or Trey Hendrickson. The other option is to address the position in the first round. Nic Scourton, whose 36 quarterback pressures were a top-15 mark among SEC edge defenders in 2024, is a potential target at Pick No. 28.

HOUSTON TEXANS: Draft a Left Tackle

The Texans should be trying to protect talented young quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. There will be starting-caliber tackle options available in the first round at Pick No. 25, but there will likely be a run on the position before Houston picks again at No. 58, so addressing left tackle in the first round should be the plan. Josh Simmons, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Josh Conerly Jr. are potential fits at Pick No. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Draft a Right Tackle

The Colts could use a tight end, but improving their offensive line would be a better use of their draft capital. Bernhard Raimann has been very good at left tackle for the Colts, but right tackle Braden Smith hasn’t played 750 snaps in a season since 2022. Armand Membou, who logged 800-plus snaps in each of the past two seasons, would be a perfect fit if he falls to the No. 14 pick.

The Packers have a deep wide receiver group, filled with talented complementary players but lacking a true No. 1. Green Bay hasn’t spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver since 2002, and that could change this year. But by trading for George Pickens, who has put together three straight seasons of 800-plus receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns and a 69.0-plus PFF receiving grade, Green Bay could address the need and still use its first-round pick on an edge defender.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Draft an Offensive Tackle

The Jaguars added depth along their offensive line in free agency, but they shouldn't pass on the chance to add an impact offensive tackle. While Walker Little earned a career-high 72.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, his promotion to a starter and the trade of Cam Robinson have left Jacksonville in need of talent and depth at the position. Sitting at Pick No. 5, the Jaguars will likely have a shot to draft either Will Campbell or Armand Membou.

The Chiefs will go as far as Patrick Mahomes takes them, so protecting him should always be the top priority. No returning Kansas City offensive tackle earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 69.5 in 2024, and free-agent addition Jaylon Moore has never played more than 280 snaps in a season. Josh Conerly Jr., Donovan Jackson and Charles Grant could be potential fits at Pick No. 31.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Draft a Cornerback

When you play in a division with the Chiefs, being able to cover their offensive weapons is paramount. The Raiders' 32.0 team PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked last in the NFL. Las Vegas at Pick No. 6 should have its choice of every defensive back not named Travis Hunter. Jahdae Barron and his 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024 would be a good fit.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Draft a Cornerback

The Chargers have spent a first-round pick on offense for five straight years. And yet, they could use another wide receiver. The team hasn’t spent a first-round pick on a cornerback since 2008 but is set to face prolific offenses in the AFC West, so improving the secondary is paramount. While the Chargers had a very good team PFF coverage grade in 2024, the only cornerback to play more than 500 snaps and earn a PFF coverage grade above 70.0 was Tarheeb Still (74.8). Ole Miss' Trey Amos could be a good option at Pick No. 22.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Draft a Quarterback

It’s fair to say that the Rams‘ biggest positional need is cornerback. However, Matthew Stafford is entering his 17th season in the NFL, and the team should start to prepare for a post-Stafford era. It’s better to draft a quarterback a year too early than a year too late. The class is full of depth options, many of which you can read about here. Texas‘ Quinn Ewers is one potential fit.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Draft a Left Tackle

The Dolphins' offense is explosive when Tua Tagovailoa has time to throw downfield. The offensive line was already a problem point, but following Terron Armstead‘s retirement, Miami is without its best lineman and starting left tackle. The Dolphins should be in a good spot at Pick No. 13 to address the offensive tackle position, where a player such as Kelvin Banks Jr., who earned an 86.2 PFF overall grade at left tackle in 2024, could be an option.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Draft an Interior Offensive Lineman

The Vikings should continue to improve their interior offensive line to aid the development of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota did secure help in free agency, but North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel would be a great fit at Pick No. 24. While he played mostly tackle in college, he is expected to move to guard in the NFL after allowing just 10 combined sacks and quarterback hits across 1,137 career pass-blocking snaps.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Draft an Offensive Tackle

Protecting quarterback Drake Maye is paramount right now for the Patriots, whose 52.3 team PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 31st last season. Few things will stunt a quarterback’s development faster than a lack of pass protection. New England should have its choice of offensive linemen at Pick No. 4, with Will Campbell and Armand Membou both being good fits.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Draft a Quarterback

The Saints need to find their quarterback for the future. Derek Carr is entering his 12th season in 2024 and is reportedly dealing with a serious shoulder injury that could force him to miss time in 2025. Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders are possible targets at Pick No. 9. Both have questions to answer at the next level, though.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Draft a Quarterback

If Russell Wilson can help the Giants win a few games, it will only make it harder to draft a starting quarterback in 2026. If New York passes on a quarterback at Pick No. 3, as they are widely expected to, they should look to get back into the first round for a desired signal-caller — perhaps Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders or Jalen Milroe.

NEW YORK JETS: Draft a Pass Catcher

With the Jets giving Justin Fields a two-year contract, the best way to support him is to add another pass-catching weapon. Whether it’s a tight end like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, or a wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, the Jets need another receiver to strike fear in defenses other than Garrett Wilson. Warren and Loveland were among the five highest-graded tight ends in college football in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Draft a Safety

Drafting the best edge defender available at Pick No. 32 would be a solid choice for depth, but the Eagles can fill a bigger hole by drafting a safety. Nick Emmanwori’s size and athleticism would be a fun addition to an already loaded defense.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Draft a quarterback

The Steelers have a glaring hole at quarterback. They traded a second-round pick for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf before signing him to a big contract, but they don’t have a decent starting quarterback in place to throw him the ball. If Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe are available at Pick No. 21, the Steelers should jump at the opportunity. If they don't manage to secure a signal-caller early, they could target a player such as Will Howard, who is capable of making big-time throws with pressure in his face.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Draft a Left Tackle

Trent Williams will be back in 2025, but he will be 37 years old and entering his 15th season. The 49ers should look to draft a left tackle who excels at outside-zone run blocking and pass blocking. Armand Membou or Kelvin Banks Jr. would make a good addition at Pick No. 11.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Draft an Offensive Lineman

The Seahawks have a bridge quarterback in place with Sam Darnold but need to take steps to improve their pass protection. Seattle's 52.9 team PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 28th in the NFL last season. Grey Zabel and Donovan Jackson would be some options possibly available at Pick No. 18.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Draft an Edge Defender

The Buccaneers did add Haason Reddick in free agency, but it’s only on a one-year deal. They could use a young starting edge defender to pair with Yaya Diaby, who earned the highest PFF pass-rushing grade among Buccaneers edge defenders in 2024 (79.4).

TENNESSEE TITANS: Draft Cam Ward

The Titans should draft Cam Ward at No. 1. That’s it.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: Draft an Edge Defender

The Commanders' offense is in good shape. Now, the defense could use more pass-rushing juice to close out games. Tennessee edge defender James Pearce Jr. would be a great fit if he is still available at Pick No. 29. His 23.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranked seventh among all college football edge defenders.