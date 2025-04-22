2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders lands with Saints, Eagles snag James Pearce Jr.

Four quarterbacks go in the first round: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders come off the board early in the first round, before Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart hear their names called soon after.

Teams target the trenches: Sixteen of the 32 first-round selections play on either the offensive or defensive lines.

It’s 2025 NFL Draft week, featuring big boards, final mock drafts and endless analysis.

Mock drafts, regardless of what we intend, usually end up as a blend of what we think will happen and what we would do. So that’s exactly what this is.

I’ve leaned into the betting favorites for the top nine selections in the draft, before aiming toward what I would do away from the chalkier selections.

The Titans are seemingly locked in on Ward with the top selection in the draft, and I understand the logic, with his 6.3% big-time throw rate ranking second among quarterbacks in this draft class. I do worry about his 3.3% turnover-worthy play rate, but it’s worth noting that, while it’s higher than five of the six quarterbacks who went in the first round last year, it’s lower than Caleb Williams‘ 3.6% clip in his final season at USC.

The mere possibility that Hunter could even provide a full workload on defense and 20% of offensive snaps is why he should be the first player off the board in this draft class. His 1.10 PFF Wins Above Average over the past two seasons was higher than any other cornerback or wide receiver in college football.

If this were exclusively a “what I would do” mock draft, then this is where Shedeur Sanders would come off the board. Betting odds suggest that’s not the case, though, and if the Giants are not going to select a quarterback here, getting a player like Carter, who led all edge defenders in this class with a 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024, is perfectly acceptable.

The Browns and Giants not drafting quarterbacks is the worst-case scenario for the Patriots, who at one point looked set to land one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. The fall-back option makes a lot of sense, though, as they can simply select their preferred offensive lineman.

The question mark for Campbell is if he’s a tackle or a guard, but he could comfortably start at either for New England in 2025, having earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 77.0 in each of his three college seasons.

This should be relatively simple for the Jaguars, with the fourth-ranked player on the PFF big board still available when they come on the clock with the fifth selection. Graham led all interior defenders in college football with a 91.1 PFF overall grade last season and would improve Jacksonville's defensive interior from Day 1.

I’d rather Jeanty land behind a better offensive line than that of the Raiders — and also think Las Vegas would be better off drafting an offensive lineman or a wide receiver here. It’s obvious why they would like Jeanty, though, with the Boise State standout setting a PFF record with 152 missed tackles forced in 2024.

This is another potential Shedeur Sanders spot, but I like the Jets addressing the offensive line. Membou earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade that ranked fifth among all offensive tackles in 2024. He would be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle and pair well with 2024 first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu.

This has been the most common landing spot for Walker throughout the draft process, and while I understand the attraction of adding a chess piece who can rush the passer and play off-ball linebacker, this feels like too much of a luxury for the Panthers right now. I’d prefer for them to get a target for Bryce Young in the form of Tetairoa McMillan.

Ironically, while I really like Sanders, I don’t love this landing spot. He is elite at avoiding turnovers, with a turnover-worthy play rate of just 1.3% that was tied for the third lowest in college football last year. But he had a 20.1% pressure-to-sack rate in 2024, and pairing that with a work-in-progress New Orleans Saints offensive line doesn't seem wise.

Ashton Jeanty is the favorite at No. 6 and No. 10, so this is the point where I deviate from what I think will happen to what I would do. I understand the concerns about drafting someone who tallied just two sacks in each of the past three seasons as a top-10 pick, but I’m willing to bet on a player with the athletic profile that normally goes No. 1 overall who earned an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season.

The 49ers wouldn’t need Banks to start at left tackle right away, with future Hall of Famer Trent Williams still in the fold. Instead, he can start inside at guard before potentially replacing Williams down the line. Banks earned PFF pass- and run-blocking grades above 80.0 in 2024.

The NFL seems to be lower on McMillan than we are at PFF, but I love the fit of him landing with the Cowboys. His 18 contested catches were tied for the seventh most among all wide receivers in college football last year, and he could be the ideal pairing with CeeDee Lamb as an X receiver.

The Dolphins have needs along the offensive line, but with three offensive linemen already off the board, there is better value in attacking the defensive line, where they are also thin. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant could be a fit, but Nolen, who earned a 91.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, has a higher ceiling.

This is the expected selection at this point, and for good reason. The Colts have a huge need at tight end, and Warren, who ranked second among all tight ends with 19 missed tackles forced last season, is the logical fit. He has the versatility to line up all across the formation wherever he lands in the NFL.

The Falcons still badly need help off the edge, and Green feels like a steal from a production standpoint. He earned elite 90.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender in 2024.

I really like the Cardinals' draft slot, as they can simply see which of the top defensive linemen fall to them. Grant, who earned an 87.5 PFF run-defense last season, could anchor the middle of their defensive line for the next decade.

Cris Collinsworth slotted Georgia’s Jalon Walker to the Bengals in his mock draft on the PFF NFL Show last week. Walker could rush the passer and act as a spy for the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, whom he would see at least twice a year. I like that in theory, but Campbell, who earned PFF coverage, run-defense and pass-rush grades above 75.0 in his final season at Alabama, would be an even better fit for that role.

An offensive lineman like North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel would make a lot of sense here, too, but Barron is simply too good a value at this spot. His ability to play both on the outside and in the slot, and the fact that he earned an 83.4 PFF run-defense grade to go along with a 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024, would allow him to contribute right away in Seattle.

Ezeiruaku is one of the quickest pass rushers in this class and blurs past offensive linemen at times. He earned a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets and produced an 18.2% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2024. He could make an impact as a pass-rush specialist right away for the Buccaneers.

The Broncos should be looking to add more targets for Bo Nix in 2024, and I think they would ideally like to find a player whom they can move across the formation. Burden was at his best in 2023, when he earned an 88.8 PFF overall grade, and can be that player for Denver.

I already liked Milroe as a fringe first-round prospect, but I was convinced by Cris Collinsworth’s mock draft on the PFF NFL Show last week to make this the landing spot. Milroe has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class, and his rushing ability gives him a higher floor than he gets credit for.

He earned an 88.7 PFF passing grade with no pressure in 2024, so he has enough to develop there as a passer for a team to gamble on him succeeding in the NFL. More importantly, I just don’t believe the Steelers will be bad enough to select a quarterback early in the draft next year, so taking a chance on a high-ceiling prospect like Milroe makes sense.

Sometimes, you need to let your quarterback play on easy mode. And while the Chargers tried to do that in addressing the offensive line in Round 1 last year, they can do even more by getting Justin Herbert a target like Loveland over the middle this year. Loveland averaged 2.67 yards per route run and dropped just 3.4% of his catchable targets in 2024.

My thinking behind Johnson in Green Bay has more to do with the uncertainty about Jaire Alexander’s future with the team. I like Johnson’s fit in the Packers' zone scheme, but even more so, I like that he didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage in each of the past two seasons.

Trade Terms: Browns receive Pick No. 24; Vikings receive Pick Nos. 33 and 67

There is a steep drop-off after Dart among the quarterbacks in this class, so with Milroe off the board at Pick No. 21, the Browns may see the value in moving up into the backend of the first round for Dart, rather than risk someone else beating them to it before their second-round pick. While he still needs to develop, Dart recorded a 7.1% big-time throw rate in 2024 — the best of any quarterback in this draft class.

The Texans added Cam Robinson as a replacement for Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, but that shouldn’t stop them from securing a long-term solution in the draft. Simmons could be the best left tackle to come out of this class if he checks out injury-wise, as he didn’t allow a single sack or hit from 158 pass-blocking snaps last year.

As the Rams get ready for one last run with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, keeping him upright should be their top priority. Zabel, who earned an 86.4 PFF run-blocking grade and a 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, could help them out at either center or guard as a rookie.

Four quarterbacks coming off the board in the first three quarters of the first round is the ideal scenario for the Ravens, because they can wait and see which of the top cornerbacks, safeties and edge defenders fall to them. Starks spent 271 snaps in the slot, 215 in the box and 400 at free safety in 2024, so he would offer Baltimore a lot of versatility on the backend.

The Lions drafting an edge defender in the first round is another obvious fit in mock drafts, so this is more about the specific edge defender. They could definitely be a spot for James Pearce Jr., but my preference is Scourton. He had just four sacks in 2024 but also earned an 82.3 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets and produced a 17.0% pass-rush win rate.

I could see the Commanders going after an edge defender here, but I also like getting an outside cornerback so that Mike Sainristil can move inside to the slot. Amos earned an 85.6 PFF coverage grade and an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, showing that he’s a valuable coverage defender but also more than capable of helping against the run.

Harmon could easily hear his name called much earlier than this, but the Bills would likely be thrilled to see him fall to Pick No. 30. Harmon generated PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades above 80.0 and produced a 17.6% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

Offensive tackle is the trendy pick for the Chiefs, but I’m far more concerned about the team's left guard spot. Jackson started 2024 at left guard before kicking outside to left tackle after Josh Simmons‘ injury. While he struggled with the move at first, he allowed just two pressures from 126 pass-blocking snaps over the course of the College Football Playoff. He can start inside as a rookie, with his long-term position still to be determined.

Given the expectation that Pearce, once the favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in this draft, slides on draft day, this would be a perfect landing spot. He still needs some development to become an every-down player in the NFL, but he could contribute right away for the defending Super Bowl champions as a situational pass rusher, coming off a season in which he produced a 23.0% pass-rush win rate.

Trade Terms: Vikings receive Pick Nos. 33 and 67; Browns receive Pick No. 24

I’m adding a bonus here for two reasons. First, every team deserves to see a selection in a mock draft. Second, the Vikings' trade-down lands them the first pick in Round 2.

This is very much what I would do, and I know others are lower on Collins, so this pick could easily be Ohio State's Tyleik Williams. While I don’t think Collins will ever become anything more than an average pass rusher in the NFL, he has the tools to be an elite run defender, earning an 85.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. I also love the versatility he offers along the line, having played at least 120 snaps each in the A gap, B gap and over the offensive tackle in his final season at Texas.