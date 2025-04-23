2025 NFL Draft: Best fits for late-round quarterbacks — and how they can quiet critics

Tyler Shough needs to show that age is but a number: Thanks to all of his experience, he has the ability to step into the NFL right away and not look out of place.

Riley Leonard's legs could give him a leg up: He'll need to lean on his run-game ability to create chunk plays while he works on becoming a more consistent passer.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Quinn Ewers, Texas: Use natural talent to make plays

Ever since Ewers was touted as a five-star prospect out of high school, it was evident he had natural talent. The problem throughout his college career was putting forth consistent play.

When he’s at his best, he’s showing off his athleticism and improvisational skills. Ewers ranked fifth in the FBS last season with an 89.2 PFF passing grade on scramble drills, and he also had the second-highest big-time throw rate on such passes. He can use that natural talent when he’s forced to make plays, and that’s where he can find success in the NFL. Be an athlete, and use your arm talent and athleticism to consistently produce at the next level.

Best fit: Los Angeles Rams

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: Use distribution skills to limit size disadvantage

Gabriel’s biggest problem is his size, and unfortunately for him, it’s not something to fix. Despite that size, he still thrived as a college quarterback, logging more than 2,300 dropbacks and enjoying five seasons with a PFF passing grade above 80.0.

The Oregon product found success because of his ball distribution. He makes quick decisions and gets the ball into the hands of his playmakers efficiently. That’s where he can win at the next level. If he gets to a team that utilizes RPO and quick-game concepts often, he can show off his best trait and excel.

Best fit: Miami Dolphins

Will Howard, Ohio State: Continue to produce without being surrounded by elite talent

Before transferring to Ohio State, Howard boasted a career-high PFF passing grade of only 72.7. He then earned an 85.7 PFF passing grade while leading the Buckeyes to a national title. A huge part of that jump came down to his supporting talent.

Ohio State’s offense was loaded, and Howard took advantage by distributing the ball to playmakers. That’s not to say Howard doesn’t deserve his fair share of praise, because he delivered some huge throws and continued to play well even when his pockets weren’t perfect. He did a great job of getting rid of the ball or getting out of the pocket to avoid sacks, and his 73.2% adjusted completion rate when under pressure was the second best in the 2025 draft class.

But Howard will have to prove that his outstanding season wasn’t just a fluke aided by elite players around him.

Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame: Use athleticism to create some consistency

Leonard has always been a great running quarterback. His 82.8 PFF rushing grade this past season ranked third among draft-eligible quarterbacks, and his 611 yards on designed runs were the sixth most. However, he lacked consistency as a passer.

The Notre Dame product is capable of making high-level plays through the air and shows flashes of a strong mental game. At times, he can be a very accurate quarterback. But similar to the mental game, it comes and goes. Leonard will need to find some level of consistency at the NFL level, and one way he can do so is through his athleticism, using his legs to create chunk plays on the ground to make the passing game a touch easier.

Best fit: Cleveland Browns

Kyle McCord, Syracuse: Limit turnovers by not locking in on first reads

McCord put together an incredible final college season in his one year with Syracuse. He had the most dropbacks in the FBS last season and was slinging the ball all over the field. He was a quick distributor but still had the most big-time throws in the FBS. The 22-year-old was willing to make any throw, and while that can lead to spectacular plays, it also leads to turnovers.

McCord seems to have an idea of where he wants to go with the ball pre-snap and locks into that decision far too often. He had the most turnover-worthy throws in the FBS when releasing in less than 2.5 seconds. He isn’t the most athletic quarterback, so he will need to clean up the mental side of his game. To succeed in the NFL, he needs to become an elite processor, to the point where he isn’t making his decisions pre-snap and is reading defenses and understanding what’s open post-snap.

Best fit: New York Giants

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: Use immense talent to clean up accuracy

Milroe seems to be a typical high-ceiling, low-floor quarterback prospect. He’s extremely talented and the best athlete in this draft class. His arm strength and skills as a runner are his calling cards, leading to some incredible plays. His biggest concern right now is simply his accuracy.

The Alabama alumnus struggles to hit the routine throws. His rate of uncatchable passes thrown 5-20 yards downfield in 2024 was 30.1%, fourth lowest among draft-eligible quarterbacks. He doesn’t need to become the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, but he needs to improve enough to become a middle-of-the-pack passer. His throwing motion seems robotic at times. He needs to be an athlete and not seem like he’s overthinking how to make the routine throws. If Milroe can clean that up, he has a shot to be a successful NFL quarterback.

Best fit: Las Vegas Raiders

Tyler Shough, Louisville: Show that age actually helps him

Shough was seemingly in college forever, finishing his career at Louisville with his best season yet. Shough’s 87.7 PFF passing grade was the fifth highest in the nation and by far the best grade of his career. He has a great arm, and his processing is among the best in the class. He saw almost every defense imaginable in college, and that shows in his 1.8% turnover-worthy play percentage.

Because of all that experience, Shough is by far the oldest prospect in this class — four years older than his counterpart Jaxson Dart. While that isn’t something he can fix, he can use it to his advantage. He has the ability to step into the NFL right away and not look out of place. He might not be a team’s answer as a long-term franchise quarterback because of his age, but he can be a good solution for a well-rounded team that needs immediate competent quarterback play.

Best fit: New York Jets