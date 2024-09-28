2025 NFL Draft: Updated needs for all 32 teams, including QB for the Browns and Giants

• Browns, Giants aren't getting what they need out of their starting QBs: Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones continue to flash high-end play, but the lows are far too common and consistent for Cleveland and New York, respectively, to not address the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

• The 3-0 Bills have everything working for them: Although the Bills are thin on paper at wide receiver and cornerback — two likely targets for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft — they look like the NFL's top squad through Week 3.

Estimated Reading Time: 19 minutes

Arizona Cardinals: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, INTERIOR DEFENDER, OFF-BALL LINEBACKER

The Cardinals are playing well to start the 2024 season. thanks to a healthy Kyler Murray and an infusion of young talent acquired over the past two offseasons.

While Paris Johnson Jr. mans one tackle spot, the other was occupied by a now-injured Jonah Williams, who is cuttable after this season. A 35-year-old Kelvin Beachum is now starting in his place. The Cardinals also desperately need more top defensive tackle talent, and with Zaven Collins now a full-time edge player, they could look to upgrade at off-ball linebacker, too.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE DEFENDER, INTERIOR DEFENDER, LINEBACKER

We’re only three games into the 2024 NFL season, but the Falcons' edge rushers have collectively earned the lowest PFF pass-rushing grade in the league (51.0). Third-round edge defender Bralen Trice tore his ACL in the preseason and won't get a chance to bolster this group in 2024, so the position remains a priority for 2025.

The Falcons also drafted both Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro to be versatile players in their three-man odd front, but until they prove to be starting-caliber players, making a big splash at that position is in the cards. Plus, starters David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett are 31 years old and on expiring contracts after next season.

Off-ball linebacker and potentially more depth wide receivers were tied for a third need; it depends on which position Atlanta has a better opportunity to upgrade.

Baltimore Ravens: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, OFFENSIVE GUARD, EDGE DEFENDER

The Ravens' offensive line has not come together yet in 2024. There is still plenty of time for that to change, but as it stands, they need better play up front. Not to mention, long-time left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be a free agent at 31 years old next offseason. With rookie Roger Rosengarten waiting in the wings, right tackle Patrick Mekari has yielded the most pressures (nine) and the highest pressure percentage (10.3%) on the team. The guard play has been sub-par between Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele.

At edge defender, Baltimore has notable names, but Odafe Oweh will be playing on his fifth-year option, David Ojabo has yet to break out after injuries and Kyle Van Noy is 33 years old. That could be a sneaky need.

Buffalo Bills: CORNERBACK, WIDE RECEIVER, INTERIOR DEFENDERS

The Bills are 3-0, and everything seems to be working around quarterback Josh Allen having an MVP-caliber start to the year.

A cornerback could be a primary target for the team if they have the chance to get a potential CB1. While Christian Benford is playing well, sporting an 81.6 PFF overall grade this season, Rasul Douglas is 30 years old and will be a free agent this offseason.

The Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman in the early second round and Khalil Shakir has emerged in a “sum of its parts” type of receiving room, so perhaps Buffalo will be happy enough with that position by the season's end.

Greg Rousseau, DaQuan Jones and A.J. Epenesa all have expiring contracts after 2025, so the Bills may want to get ahead of the curve on their depth there through the draft, though they did just select interior defender DeWayne Carter in 2024.

Carolina Panthers: QUARTERBACK, EDGE DEFENDER, WIDE RECEIVER

The hope is that Bryce Young’s story in Carolina doesn't end this way, but it is difficult to see a path where this isn’t his final year with the Panthers — whether or not he starts again.

Edge defender is a dire need for this team after trading away Brian Burns, as the unit ranks 30th in PFF pass-rushing grade (56.0) and 28th in total pressures (18) through Week 3.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is in the last year of his deal, but I think he’ll be back on a reasonable price tag. That, however, does not mean Carolina won't pursue a high-impact rookie receiver. The team could also target a linebacker after losing Frankie Luvu and with Shaq Thompson in the last year of his deal at 30 years old.

Chicago Bears: OFFENSIVE GUARD, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, INTERIOR DEFENDER

The Bears have transformed their roster over the past few years but are still looking to turn that into wins. Three games into the 2024 campaign, their offensive line remains a big question mark.

Teven Jenkins, Matt Pryor and Nate Davis have been too inconsistent at the guard spots, and Jenkins and Pryor are upcoming free agents. Right tackle Darnell Wright likely won't be replaced, and left tackle Braxton Jones should remain, too, as he is still under his rookie contract in 2025, but they need to play better.

The Bears could use a primary pass-rusher along the interior, although Andrew Billings is having a nice start to his season with an 81.1 PFF pass-rushing grade, seven pressures and a 14.5% pass-rush win rate.

Cincinnati Bengals: INTERIOR DEFENDER, EDGE DEFENDER, WIDE RECEIVER

After losing D.J. Reader in free agency last offseason, the Bengals are in desperate need of interior help, with rookie Kris Jenkins having played only 23 snaps this season.

The edge defender group remains the Trey Hendrickson Show, as Sam Hubbard and Joseph Ossai have PFF overall grades of 46.0 and 46.9, respectively.

And with Ja’Marr Chase still looking for an extension, Tee Higgins not under contract long-term and rookie Jermaine Burton not able to get on the field, wide receiver has to be on the table for Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns: QUARTERBACK, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, RUNNING BACK

Quarterback Deshaun Watson ranks 22nd in PFF passing grade (59.9) and 32nd in expected points added per pass (-0.287) through Week 3. This is a team needs article, and the Browns need a new quarterback, Watson's contract notwithstanding.

Offensive tackle is also a major issue. Jedrick Wills has missed the first two games of 2024 rehabbing his knee but made his debut in Week 3. He and fill-in offensive tackle Dawand Jones struggled with Jack Conklin out, though.

The Browns could also be looking for a new RB1, depending on whether Nick Chubb can effectively return from the devastating knee injury he suffered last year.

Deshaun Watson's PFF Grades Through Week 3 | 2024

Dallas Cowboys: INTERIOR DEFENDER, OFF-BALL LINEBACKER, RUNNING BACK

The Cowboys' season thus far has been defined by poor run defense. That starts with their interior, which has a 27.7 PFF run-defense grade through Week 4, with no defensive tackle sporting a PFF run-defense grade above 45.0 right now.

Dallas is OK at off-ball linebacker with Eric Kendricks as their veteran in the middle, but he is a free agent after this season at 32 years old. DeMarvion Overshown has shown promise as a hybrid chess piece at the position.

The Cowboys' running back room also feels very pieced together, with aging veteran Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott as the notable names and Rico Dowdle receiving most of the carries so far. The team's 67.2 PFF rushing grade through Week 4 ranks 24th in the league.

Denver Broncos: WIDE RECEIVER, TIGHT END, INTERIOR DEFENDER

Denver's wide receiver was already thin before the team traded away Jerry Jeudy this offseason. Meanwhile, their WR1, Courtland Sutton, will be a free agent in two years. Tight end Greg Dulcich missed most of last season due to injury and ranks poorly in target share and PFF receiving grade despite being a TE1.

The Broncos could also stand to find an impact interior defensive lineman to pair with Zach Allen, who is having a nice start to the 2024 season, with 18 pressures and a 17.4% pass-rush win rate.

Detroit Lions: CENTER, OFFENSIVE GUARD, EDGE DEFENDER

The Lions overall are a deep and complete team.

Center Frank Ragnow said this offseason he wasn’t considering retiring, but he has dealt with injuries in every season since 2020 and is now working through a partially torn pectoral muscle in 2024. Guard Kevin Zeitler is also 34 years old and a free agent after this season. If the Lions want their offensive line to remain a strength, they may need to consider those spots.

While edge defender Aidan Hutchinson is having a Defensive Player of the Year-type start to this season, Detroit may target a consistent presence to work opposite him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, INTERIOR DEFENDER, CORNERBACK

The Packers are playing good football to open 2024, and that’s been mostly without starting quarterback Jordan Love, who is coming back from a knee sprain. They drafted offensive lineman Jordan Morgan last year to be a versatile long-term starter, but offensive tackle is worth keeping an eye on since both Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker are free agents after the 2025 season.

Tedarrell Slaton is a free agent this offseason, so the Packers could opt for a younger, big-bodied presence at interior defender.

Cornerback Eric Stokes is also a free agent in 2025, although the Packers have some young players at the position who they might believe in enough to not make that a priority.

This is a tough team to find needs for.

Houston Texans: OFFENSIVE GUARD, RUNNING BACK, INTERIOR DEFENDER

The Texans' interior defensive line is one of the lower-graded units on the team through Week 3 of 2024, with veteran Tim Settle earning the top overall grade thus far (64.3). Foley Fatukasi is also a free agent in 2024.

Houston signed running back Joe Mixon to a three-year deal this offseason, although the next two years of his deal are flexible for the team to move on from an aging veteran. I don’t think they will do so this offseason, but drafting a young back in a stacked 2025 running back class could be in the cards.

On the offensive interior, guard Kendrick Green is a pending free agent and guard Shaq Mason is 31 years old. The need is clear.

Indianapolis Colts: CORNERBACK, TIGHT END, OFF-BALL LINEBACKER

JuJu Brents, before suffering a season-ending knee injury, was scheduled to be a starting cornerback for the Colts this season. While Jaylon Jones is an ascending outside starting cornerback, Indianapolis will need to address the unit with Brents coming back from a major injury.

The Colts could also use a ceiling upgrade at tight end, and the 2025 class features a potentially deep group of tight ends. Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are also pending free agents.

As for linebacker, Zaire Franklin signed a three-year extension but E.J. Speed is an upcoming free agent.

Jacksonville Jaguars: OFFENSIVE GUARD, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, CORNERBACK

It appears we'll be front-row viewers for some wholesale changes in Jacksonville.

Whoever is calling the shots, the offensive line must be a priority. Anton Harrison at right tackle is young but has struggled. Left tackle Cam Robinson and right guard Brandon Scherff are pending free agents this offseason, and both could be replaced through the draft. Robinson has yielded the most pressure of any tackle in the league through Week 3 (13).

Andre Cisco being a free agent in 2025 potentially puts safety on the table, but upgrading at outside cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell is a greater need.

Kansas City Chiefs: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, TIGHT END, INTERIOR DEFENDER

The Chiefs’ defense is carrying the team through good starters and depth players, so it’s hard to see any of those spots being a major priority — even with safety Justin Reid and linebacker Nick Bolton set to enter free agency.

The biggest issues are at offensive tackle, but rookie Kingsley Suamataia — a 2024 second-round selection — could very well keep the team from making a major investment in the position.

Travis Kelce‘s production has been minimal through three weeks after he signed a two-year extension in the offseason. I like Jared Wiley, but the Chiefs could still target a tight end.

Chris Jones is still a monster on the inside, but with Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi set to test free agency, there could be new names in that interior rotation for 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders: QUARTERBACK, CORNERBACK, INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The Gardner Minshew roller coaster never stops. One week after his big-time throws helped the Raiders upset the Baltimore Ravens, his poor performance in a bad loss against the Carolina Panthers has his QB1 status in question. It is clear that neither Minshew nor Aidan O’Connell has done enough to earn the starting job with trust, so expect the front office to have eyes on a new quarterback next offseason.

Jack Jones flashed at cornerback in the preseason, but his lack of effort in the run game is concerning. Outside of Nate Hobbs manning the slot, the Raiders don’t have much else to hang their hat on at that position, as Jakorian Bennett has struggled to a 47.4 PFF coverage grade through three weeks. He is only in his second year and could certainly improve.

Whether it’s at guard or center, the Raiders' offensive line needs more from its players outside of tackle Kolton Miller and guard Dylan Parham.

Los Angeles Chargers: INTERIOR DEFENDER, EDGE DEFENDER, TIGHT END

While interior defender Poona Ford has played well for the Chargers, a Jim Harbaugh team likes to be deeper than that. Look for that to be a point of emphasis in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa have played well to start the season, but Bosa has a hip injury and Mack is on the last year of his deal. Tight end is also a staple of Jim Harbaugh’s teams of the past, so an upgrade there over Hayden Hurst could be in the cards.

Los Angeles Rams: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, CORNERBACK, OFF-BALL LINEBACKER

Decimated by injuries, especially along the interior, the Rams need offensive line help. Rob Havenstein is 32 years old and has two years left on his deal, plus Joe Noteboom is a free agent in 2024.

Los Angeles is also trying to piece together its secondary, with Tre'Davious White on a one-year deal and the rest of the room consisting of very young players. It feels like they’ll be on the hunt for a top cornerback in the upcoming draft.

The team inexplicably traded away Ernest Jones — who has a solid 68.5 PFF overall grade for the Titans through Week 3 — this offseason and could thus use more talent at off-ball linebacker.

Miami Dolphins: QUARTERBACK, OFFENSIVE GUARD, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Until Tua Tagovailoa is cleared to play again after another concussion, a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft has to be in the conversation for the Dolphins. Backup Skylar Thompson has made three turnover-worthy plays and no big-time throws in two appearances.

Liam Eichenberg has graded out quite poorly throughout his career, but his 73.8 PFF overall grade through Week 3 in 2024 would be a career-high figure. At offensive tackle, Terron Armstead is once again banged up and could retire soon, and Austin Jackson is on pace for another sub-60.0 season-long PFF overall grade.

Minnesota Vikings: CORNERBACK, OFFENSIVE GUARD, RUNNING BACK

Three Vikings starting cornerbacks are pending free agents: Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin. Murphy and Griffin sport poor 48.4 and 60.2 PFF overall grades, respectively, through Week 3, though.

Running back Aaron Jones has been a great signing for the team, but he is 30 years old and will be a free agent again this offseason.

It’s hard to find a third need for Minnesota, as the team is playing well at 3-0, but making more investments at guard to push Ed Ingram and Blake Brandel is a possibility.

Vikings' CBs Through Week 3 | 2024

New England Patriots: OFFENSIVE GUARD, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, CORNERBACK

The Patriots seem to know that first-round quarterback Drake Maye would not be able to progress and learn the way he needs to be behind their current offensive line, having yet to let him start a game.

The Patriots drafted tackle Caedan Wallace and guard Layden Robinson in 2024, both of whom have seen significant snaps already. But until the group, as a whole, improves, those two positions — as well as center for a potential replacement for the aging David Andrews — will be on this list.

Christian Gonzalez is a stud for New England at cornerback, but Jonathan Jones is a pending free agent this offseason.

New Orleans Saints: OFFENSIVE GUARD, INTERIOR DEFENDER, EDGE DEFENDER

The Saints' offensive line — and offense, in general — has been the talk of the league through three weeks. Unknowns clouded the unit heading into the season, but New Orleans is playing well nonetheless was playing well.

Still, right guard Cesar Ruiz has struggled in his career, and he continues to do so even after getting a contract extension. While left guard Lucas Patrick is excelling thus far in 2024, he is a pending free agent this offseason.

The Saints' defensive line also lacks star power. Cameron Jordan is in the twilight years of his career, and Chase Young, with a 62.8 PFF overall grade, hasn't popped for the team yet. The same can be said for the interior players.

New York Giants: QUARTERBACK, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, RUNNING BACK

The Giants have an out in Daniel Jones’ contract where they can save more than $20 million if they cut him after this year. We may be trending in that direction, although he did earn a season-high 80.9 PFF overall grade in Week 4.

New York this offseason signed Jermaine Eluemunor as insurance for Evan Neal at right tackle if he didn’t progress, and Eluemunor has played all the snaps at right tackle so far this season. The Giants could dip into the tackle class for a long-term answer there.

Running back might not be the team's biggest priority, but with the 2025 class shaping up to be special, the Giants could look to make an addition there.

New York Jets: WIDE RECEIVER, TIGHT END, CORNERBACK

With receiver Mike Williams and tight end Tyler Conklin both set to hit free agency this offseason, and with wide receiver Allen Lazard having no guaranteed money on his deal after 2024, the Jets could be looking at upgrades in both areas of their passing game for what might be Aaron Rodgers’ final season.

Sauce Gardner is still one of the top cornerbacks in the league, but his running mate, D.J. Reed, is a pending free agent.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE RUSHER, OFF-BALL LINEBACKER

There aren’t many areas for the Eagles to improve on paper, but edge defender stands out. Trading Haason Reddick for Bryce Huff hasn’t been as smooth of a swap as expected, and Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are pending free agents. Brandon Graham is likely retiring after this season, too.

Zack Baun has played well as an off-ball linebacker, but he is also a pending free agent. The Devin White signing hasn’t worked out so far, as he was a healthy scratch for Weeks 2 and 3 after missing Week 1 due to an injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, WIDE RECEIVER, OFF-BALL LINEBACKER

First-round offensive tackle Troy Fautanu played only 55 snaps in his rookie campaign before it was abruptly cut short by a dislocated kneecap. The Steelers' other promising young offensive tackle, Broderick Jones, has struggled on the right side, recording a 47.0 PFF overall grade through three games. Veteran tackle Dan Moore Jr. is also a free agent this offseason.

It’s the George Pickens Show at wide receiver right now, and depending on how whether rookie Roman Wilson can get involved in the rotation this year, wide receiver might be a big need for Pittsburgh come 2025.

The team did just draft linebacker Payton Wilson, but free-agent signing Patrick Queen has graded poorly (45.5) through three games.

San Francisco 49ers: CORNERBACK, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, OFFENSIVE GUARD

Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are both pending free agents this upcoming offseason, and rookie Renardo Green remains unproven. The team needs more talent in the secondary this offseason.

Trent Williams is a stud, but on the other side of the line, Colton McKivitz is tied for the most pressures allowed through three weeks (13). Rookie guard Dominick Puni has shown tons of promise as a first-year starter, but fellow guard Aaron Banks is a pending free agent.

Seattle Seahawks: OFF-BALL LINEBACKER, TIGHT END, OFFENSIVE GUARD

First-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knows the power of a great linebacker in the middle of a defense from his time in Baltimore. And with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker set to hit free agency this offseason, that becomes the team's top draft need.

There is an out in Noah Fant’s contract after this season, so a new player could man the top tight end spot for the Seahawks next season.

After losing Damien Lewis in free agency, Seattle may target an interior offensive line upgrade. Guard Anthony Bradford has struggled to start the season (46.1 PFF overall grade), and Laken Tomlinson is on just a one-year deal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE RUSHER, CORNERBACK, TIGHT END

Edge rusher, once again, feels like the biggest need for Tampa Bay. The defense is making do with Yaya Diaby and a committee, but both Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson are pending free agents and haven't been high-impact edge rushers.

Jamel Dean is responsible for CB1 duties with Carlton Davis III now in Detroit, and Zyon McCollum has flashed as their other starter early. However, the Buccaneers lack depth beyond them at outside cornerback.

The 2025 NFL Draft will feature a strong tight end class, so Tamp Bay might look to upgrade there despite Cade Otton being a solid player.

Tennessee Titans: QUARTERBACK, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, WIDE RECEIVER

I am still intrigued by Will Levis and believe the Titans should give him most, if not all, of the starting snaps in 2024 to see if he can be their quarterback of the future. But Levis' risky play style is a concern, so the position should be addressed if that doesn’t improve.

Despite drafting offensive tackle JC Latham in the first round in 2024, the Titans haven't gotten good play out of the other side in Nicholas Petit-Frere, who has recorded just a 52.4 PFF overall grade through Week 3 in 2024.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley signed a long-term deal this offseason, but both DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd are pending free agents.

Washington Commanders: EDGE DEFENDER, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, CORNERBACK

After trading away both Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season, and failing to truly replace them in the offseason, Washington needs edge defender help. That group ranks 26th in the NFL in PFF pass-rushing grade with just 21 pressures through Week 3.

The Commanders' cornerbacks have earned a league-low 41.8 PFF coverage grade through three weeks, with a league-high 475 passing yards allowed.

Their offensive line is playing well, but offensive tackle could be a focus for the team once again in 2025.