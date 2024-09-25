2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 4

• The Bills enter the top three: Buffalo is arguably the hottest team in the NFL, and the offensive line is propelling that success by providing clean pockets for quarterback Josh Allen.

• The Eagles fall to No. 5: An uncharacteristic drop for a usually dominant unit, Philadelphia is down three spots from last week.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Projected Week 4 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

The Colts' offensive line was again playing at a high level in the team’s Week 3 win over the Bears. The unit allowed just four pressures — one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries — on 22 dropbacks.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann surrendered one quarterback hurry in Week 3, and his 83.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked sixth among left tackles. The third-year player is allowing pressure on 5.8% of dropbacks this season, which is tied for the best rate in his career.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

Nelson sports the fifth-highest overall grade among guards, and his 90.1 PFF pass-blocking grade leads all NFL offensive linemen after three weeks.