2025 NFL Draft: 8 players with classic upside

Football is constantly evolving, but there are still prototypes at every position that teams target in their quest to find superstars. And several of those players exist in the 2025 NFL Draft class. We’ll look at a few of those prospects in preparation for this year’s draft.

PFF Big Board Rank: 3

There’s certainly a lot to like about the smooth-moving 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of Arizona. McMillan's size will give him a significant advantage over just about any defensive back in the NFL. His route running and ability after the catch improved this past season. Of course, he has a penchant for acrobatic catches that make him a dangerous red-zone threat.

McMillan led all FBS wide receivers with a 98.6 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets over the past two seasons. He also ranked second in the Power Four with 29 missed tackles forced in 2024. Unsurprisingly, he paced all wide receivers with 24 contested catches over the past two seasons. McMillan is the full package with WR1 potential, which should make him worthy of a top-10 selection.

PFF Big Board Rank: 8

Nolen has always had an incredibly high ceiling as the top-ranked player in the 2022 high school class. After an underwhelming couple of seasons at Texas A&M, he found his stride and dominated SEC competition at Ole Miss. If his 2024 performance is any indication, the best is yet to come for Nolen.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Nolen is a classically built 3-technique who is a dynamic force in the run game. He trailed only Mason Graham in 2024 with an elite 91.6 PFF run-defense grade. He also set career highs in PFF pass-rush grade (75.0) and quarterback pressures (35). If Nolen further unlocks his athletic potential and becomes a two-way playmaker at the next level, he could develop into one of the NFL's best defensive tackles.

PFF Big Board Rank: 12

Membou has the requisite tools to be a star tackle in the NFL. He weighed in at 332 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan and ran an outstanding 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also earned 70th-percentile marks or better in the broad and vertical jumps. Few players at his size have tested that well.

The Missouri product was also outstanding on the football field in 2024. He ranked third among all qualified tackles with a 90.6 PFF overall grade and was one of just two tackles to earn 85.0-plus grades as a run blocker and a pass protector. Membou also did not allow a sack or quarterback hit.

He could make an impact at right tackle immediately and should be athletic enough to switch to the left side or inside to guard if needed.

PFF Big Board Rank: 33

Stewart is another player who put together a historic NFL Scouting Combine performance, testing in a stratosphere with players such as Myles Garrett and Mario Williams. He is an incredibly well-built prospect with ridiculous length and power. The only question is whether Stewart can refine his pass-rush technique at the next level.

Stewart set the edge well in 2024 with an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade that ranked among the elite players at his position. His pass-rush production didn’t quite match, as he posted a more pedestrian 67.2 PFF pass-rush grade. Some of that lack of production stemmed from the variety of alignments he was utilized in, but he still had a hard time applying consistent pressure to quarterbacks. If he can bridge that gap, he could be a terrific NFL edge defender with his prototypical size and explosiveness.

PFF Big Board Rank: 44

Armed with a 6-foot-2 frame and a near-80-inch wingspan, Revel carries a rare build for the cornerback position. He also reportedly ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, which confirms his excellent speed, despite recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

Revel earned an outstanding 83.5 PFF coverage grade with nine pass breakups in 2023, his first season as a starter. Through three games in 2024, he carried an even better 85.4 PFF coverage grade and was likely on his way to a first-round selection. A knee injury suffered in practice ended his season, but his tools and man-coverage ability offer massive potential at the next level if he can refine his reads and anticipation.

PFF Big Board Rank: 67

Emmanwori's 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame is already monstrous for a safety, but he combined that with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 43-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-6 broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. Few players in the history of the combine can match his athletic profile.

The question for Emmanwori is whether he can find the right role in the NFL. He earned an excellent 86.8 PFF coverage grade during his final season at South Carolina, but there are concerns about his change of direction and anticipation in coverage at the next level. If he can somewhat improve those two facets of his game, he could blossom into one of the league’s best safeties.

PFF Big Board Rank: 100

Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in this year’s class. His howitzer arm and blazing speed can both lead to touchdowns on any given play. He ranked among the nation’s elite quarterbacks with a 7% big-time throw rate over the past two seasons. He also led all Power Four quarterbacks with 65 explosive runs in that span.

The bigger questions with Milroe lie with his accuracy, timing and ability to handle pressure. His 72.8% adjusted completion rate since 2023 ranked well below the other top quarterbacks in the class. He also earned just a 51.6 PFF passing grade against the blitz this past season. Milroe has the tools and the corresponding upside, but he needs to refine the details that go into playing quarterback at the next level.

PFF Big Board Rank: 178

Wide receivers standing at 6-foot-5 who run 4.3-second 40-yard dashes don’t grow on trees. Those tools allowed Tennessee’s Dont'e Thornton Jr. to lead the FBS with an absurd 25.5 yards per reception this past season.

At worst, Thornton is a vertical home-run threat who could add an explosive element to any team’s receiver room. The lack of targets throughout his career — just 94 across four seasons — could make some teams wonder if there is more to unlock. He lacks nuance in his route running but wouldn’t need to improve his tools much. Thornton will be one of the more interesting high-upside receivers likely to be drafted on Day 3.