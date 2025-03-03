2025 NFL Draft: One standout at each position from the NFL Scouting Combine

Shemar Stewart steals the show: Stewart measured in at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds with long 34-inch arms. Then, at that size, he was able to run a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, and he added explosive jumps with 40 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-11 in the broad jump.

The NFL Scouting Combine is over, and the draft class is finally starting to take shape. The depth of position groups like edge and running back shined, while others, like the defensive interior group, suffered numerous key defections due to lingering injuries. There were very few standouts in events like the three-cone and 20-yard short shuttle, possibly due to the new surface in Lucas Oil stadium that had prospects frequently slipping throughout their workouts.

While this means we’re likely to see significantly more (and hopefully better) performance testing done during pro days than we typically see from combine participants, we still had several standouts throughout the weekend. Here’s a quick overview of one player from each position group who stood out.

No player has done more to elevate their draft stock this offseason than Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart. At the Senior Bowl practices, Stewart dominated in pass-rush situations, winning four out of five pass-rush one-on-one reps, and he had a strip sack during the team period. Then Stewart arrived in Indianapolis to put together one of the best performances of the combine. Stewart measured in at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds with long 34-inch arms. Then, at that size, he was able to run a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, and he added explosive jumps with 40 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-11 in the broad jump. Stewart was the No. 23 overall prospect on the PFF big board before the combine but should move up into the top half of the first round.

Most of the top-rated defensive interior prospects opted out of Thursday’s workout, which left the door open for the Day 2 and 3 prospects to shine. Ty Robinson did just that, posting the top 40-yard dash time (4.83 seconds) while also finishing top three in 1the 0-yard split, broad jump, three-cone, short shuttle and bench. His fluid athleticism translated into the drill work as well, capping off what was an outstanding night for the former Cornhusker. On the field for Nebraska in 2024, Robinson was at his best when rushing the passer, as he recorded six sacks, 12 hits and 43 total pressures.

Campbell is currently the No. 11 overall prospect on the PFF big board, so he can’t move up too much, but his athleticism and versatility were on full display at the combine. Campbell measured in at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, and his testing numbers put him comfortably in the upper echelon of linebackers at the combine historically, as he ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and posted an explosive 10-foot-7 broad jump. Campbell looked fast and fluid in position drills, and then after the linebackers were done working out for the day, Campbell did additional pass-rush drills and showcased a deadly combination of speed and agility. The extra work showed his versatility to NFL teams in attendance that he can rush the passer and not just play off the ball linebacker.

Measuring 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Darien Porter wowed everyone in Lucas Oil Stadium with his workout on Friday night. His 4.30-second 40-yard dash time was just .02 seconds off the best time of the entire event (established by Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston), and his explosive 1.49-second 10-yard split tied him for the top spot. He also posted the second-best overall times in the three-cone (6.71 seconds) and short shuttle (4.04 seconds), all the more impressive considering his height.

Porter is one of the more unique prospects in the draft class, as he is already 24 years old after staying at Iowa State for six seasons (including a red-shirt year and a COVID year). In high school, he was a wide receiver and didn’t finally transition to the defensive side of the ball until 2022. While his inexperience shows up in run support, his coverage reps in 2024 were outstanding. He allowed just five catches for 70 yards on 18 throws into his coverage, recording three interceptions and a huge 27.8% forced incompletion rate. He currently sits 57th on the PFF big board, but don’t be surprised to hear his name announced even earlier come draft weekend.

Nick Emmanwori entered the combine lore due to his rare combination of size and athleticism. Emmanwori’s 6-foot-3 and 220-pound frame were reminiscent of some of the larger strong safeties that used to patrol NFL fields with the speed of a defensive back and the size of a small linebacker. He then proceeded to have the best workout for a safety in combine history. Emmanwori had explosive jumps of 43 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-6 in the broad jump and then ran a blistering 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

His combine performance isn’t a big surprise to anyone who has watched his film, as his explosiveness and ability to cover ground consistently pops. While his game doesn’t always show a level of physicality his frame suggests he’s capable of, his ability to play the ball in the air is outstanding. Going into the combine, Emmanwori was the No. 51 overall prospect on the PFF big board, but he is likely rated higher on many team boards, especially after his performance on Friday.

While there’s a consensus on who the top two quarterbacks in the class are, there is not yet one for who is No. 3. Ironically, Jaxson Dart was listed as “QB3” at the combine (player numbers for the event are alphabetized by last name and sorted by position group) and made a strong case to carry that designation into the April draft. While he didn’t participate in any of the athletic events, the throwing workout is what matters for quarterbacks, and in this, Dart threw bullseye after bullseye. He flashed both arm strength and touch, and he looked comfortable and in rhythm in his drops without the foot-clicking often seen in young prospects at the position.

As the NFL Network broadcast pointed out, Dart was the most productive deep ball thrower in college football in 2024, but his 94.4 passing grade on intermediate passes (10-19 air yards) also led the nation. He may not have timed at the combine, but turn on the film and his athleticism is readily apparent, and his measurements of 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds are bigger than both Cameron Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Meetings will be critical for him throughout the pre-draft process, as he will need to convince teams he can operate in a pro-style system, but on the field on Saturday, he certainly looked the part.

Wilson ran the two fastest 40-yard dash times for offensive linemen, the best being his 4.84-second 40-yard dash. His 9-foot-4 broad jump was second best among all interior linemen (9-foot-5 from his Georgia teammate Tate Ratledge was the top mark), and he consistently showcased his fluidity and explosiveness during the drill portion of the workout as well. He solidified himself as the top natural center in the draft class on Sunday, which will very likely make him a top 100 selection on Day 2 of April’s draft.

On a day where many top offensive line prospects didn’t show elite size, Ersery stood out. Ersery not only impressed with his sheer size, 6-foot-6, 331 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms, but also in the way he was able to move his massive body around athletically. Ersery ran a 5.01-second 40-yard dash, which is no easy feat at 331 pounds. The same can be said for his 9-foot-3 broad jump, both numbers are historically elite for players of that size.

Ersery’s workout backed up what he showed on film this year, that he was fast enough to be very good outside zone run blocker (Ersey’s PFF run-blocking grade on outside zone runs was 89.2 in 2024), and he was athletic enough at that size to excel as a pass protector, as he only surrendered one sack on 419 pass block snaps in 2024. Ersery is currently the No. 61 overall prospect on the PFF big board, but his performance helped him move up draft boards for teams looking for a tackle early in the draft.

Ferguson measured in at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, which was a win because having a pass catcher of that size presents a mismatch in the offense's favor. Ferguson then posted explosive 39-inch vertical jump, which led the tight end group. Ferguson then ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest of the tight ends in attendance. Ferguson also showed off his soft hands in the gauntlet drill. Ferguson is currently the No. 75 overall prospect on the PFF big board but should move up after his combine performance in addition to the route running ability he showcased in Senior Bowl practices.

Noel had one of the best all-around workouts among Saturday’s wide receiver groups, solidifying his status as a likely early Day 2 selection. His 40-yard dash time came in at 4.39 seconds, while his 1.51-second 10-yard split was among the leaders of the group. He jumped to the top of the group in the vertical with a 41.5-inch jump and an 11-foot-2 broad jump He performed well in agility drills as well, also showcasing his hands, route-running and body control during the field portion of the workout.

The 2025 draft is particularly deep at running back and due to how the group performed as a whole in Indianapolis, it is not easy for any player to try and stick out from the pack and elevate their draft status. However, Tuten did just that with his workout. He led all running backs in attendance with a 4.32-second 40-yard dash, with an eye-opening 1.49 10-yard split. Tuten also showcased elite lower body explosion with his jumps, as he reached 40.5 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-10 in the broad jump. Tuten is currently the No. 180 overall prospect on the PFF big board but should find himself moving up after his stellar workout at the combine.

