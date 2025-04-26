2025 NFL Draft: Grades for every Day 2 pick

The Bears are loading up on offense: One day after drafting tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, Chicago gets an “elite” grade for adding another playmaker for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Will Johnson lands in Arizona: After sliding due to injury concerns, Johnson — the 14th-ranked player on PFF's big board — joins the Cardinals and provides a needed boost to their secondary.

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, and with it has come a flurry of exciting additions to NFL franchises.

The PFF Live Draft Tracker has been grading and analyzing every pick in real time, and now it’s time to break down the results with full evaluations for all 70 Day 2 selections.

For more on each prospect, check out the PFF Draft Guide and PFF Big Board, and you can get a head start on Day 3 by heading over to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to start at Pick 103.

Stay tuned for Day 3 coverage on the PFF Draft Show, streaming live on YouTube, X and FuboTV all weekend.

Round 2

Pick Grade: Average

After moving back to select Mason Graham in Round 1, Cleveland selected another defender at the top of Round 2 in Schwesinger. The UCLA linebacker is a high-end athlete who was the highest-graded blitzer in the draft class at the position (90.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024). The Browns continue to add talented players into the middle of their defense, which was already their projected strength heading into 2025.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Higgins was one of the few receivers at the top of this draft class with ideal X-receiver size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and he added to that physical profile with strong testing across the board at the NFL Combine. He profiles as a reliable possession receiver who dropped just three of his 209 targets over the past two seasons at Iowa State. It’s not the Texans’ biggest need, but adding another weapon for C.J. Stroud makes a lot of sense, given Stefon Diggs’ departure and Tank Dell coming off a major injury.

Pick Grade: Good

Emmanwori certainly has areas of his game that will need to improve in the NFL, but a 6-foot-3 and 220-plus-pound safety with sub-4.4 speed and a 43-inch vertical was only going to slide so far. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career in coverage, grading out in the 89th percentile at safety in box coverage grade. His fit in Mike Macdonald's defense is intriguing as part of a young, talented secondary.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Browns were getting linked to the other Ohio State running back, TreVeyon Henderson, at the top of the second round, but instead, they took his running mate four picks later. Judkins is a powerful north-south runner with good contact balance and tackle-breaking ability, coming off a 2024 season where he earned a 90.0 PFF rushing grade and broke 43 tackles on 193 carries.

Pick Grade: Average

After adding some size to the interior defensive line in Round 1, Miami turns around and moves up to improve the offensive line. Savaiinaea has starting experience at both tackle and guard across three seasons at Arizona and makes sense as a fit in the Dolphins’ zone rushing scheme. He graded in the 88th percentile among qualifiers in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Henderson is an explosive back (88th percentile or higher in 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump) who should bring some big-play ability to the Patriots’ backfield. He’s one of six running backs in the Power Four with 100-plus carries of at least 10 yards since 2021. Henderson profiles as a nice complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, who is under contract through 2028.

Pick Grade: Elite

Chicago is doing everything in its power to set Caleb Williams up for success, giving him two pass-catching weapons with its first two selections. Burden wasn’t able to match his 2023 production (1,212 yards and nine touchdowns) last year at Missouri, but he still has a strong case for being the most dangerous wide receiver in this class after the catch (ranked third among Power Four wide receivers in yards after the catch over the past two seasons).

Pick Grade: Below Average

After passing on a quarterback in the first round, the Saints make Shough the third quarterback off the board. Shough is an older prospect — turning 26 years old in September after entering college in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields — after working through multiple injuries in his collegiate career. He has NFL size and an NFL arm, coming off a 2024 season at Louisville where he earned a career-best 87.7 PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Good

The Bills get a 3-technique who has the ability to shoot gaps with an explosive first step and lateral quickness. Sanders improved his PFF pass-rushing grade in each of the last three seasons at South Carolina, culminating in an 81.9 pass-rush grade in 2024 and 33 quarterback pressures. He’ll fit nicely into a Bills defense that relies on its front four to get home.

Pick Grade: Average

Taylor played more than 2,300 snaps across three seasons at LSU, and he doesn’t turn 21 years old until May. His receiving production (1.09 yards per route run) wasn’t overly impressive across those three seasons, but he has enough traits to get excited about his ability to continue to develop into a more productive player in the NFL. The Jets needed a tight end and, more generally, young pass catchers with upside behind Garrett Wilson.

Pick Grade: Above Average

With Robert Saleh back at the helm of this 49ers defense, San Francisco has renewed focus on the trenches with its first two picks. Collins has incredible length and versatility to play anywhere from 0- to 5-technique. His pass-rush profile leaves room for improvement, but his high floor as a run defender (85.0 PFF run-defense grade) will allow him to contribute to the rotation early.

Pick Grade: Elite

Situated at No. 17 on the PFF Big Board, Ezeiruaku profiles as a significant value for the Cowboys here. The Boston College standout maintains a solid grading profile, particularly against true pass sets, where he clocked the most snaps of any edge rusher in the 2025 class (196), earning a 90.7 PFF grade and a 25.8% pass-rush win rate.

Pick Grade: Average

After losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Colts had a void to fill off the edge. Tuimoloau profiles as a high-floor defender with strong leg drive and a fearless approach to playing the run. His 87.3 PFF run-defense grade will fit in well with a Colts defense that produced the third-highest team run-defense grade (75.8) in the NFL last season.

Pick Grade: Average

With Tyler Higbee entering a contract year and coming off a tough injury, the Rams make a play toward the future with Ferguson. The Oregon tight end has the body type teams like to see out of the position, and although he is limited as a blocker, his overall athleticism gives him potential as a receiver (77.0 PFF receiving grade).

Pick Grade: Elite

A tough injury cut Johnson’s 2024 campaign short and sent his draft stock tumbling. However, he did prove his level of talent across his tenure at Michigan. His 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the past three seasons charted in the 94th percentile. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams will upgrade a coverage unit that allowed the sixth-highest EPA per dropback.

Pick Grade: Good

The Texans’ offensive line offseason overhaul continues here with the Ersery addition. Over the past two seasons, Ersery showcased an explosive first step and quick feet, allowing him to significantly impact zone-blocking schemes, where his 89.5 PFF grade charted in the 84th percentile.

Pick Grade: Average

The Bengals continue to invest in their defense after struggling to keep teams out of the end zone this past season. Although Knight is one of the oldest prospects (25 years old), he showcased maturity at the linebacker position with good processing speed and sound tackling. He’s an all-around linebacker, evidenced by his 74.0-plus PFF grade against the run (85.4), in coverage (74.9) and as a pass rusher (78.5).

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Seahawks add an excellent receiving threat at tight end for Sam Darnold in Arroyo. While Arroyo doesn’t profile as much of an in-line player, he can be a dynamic threat as a wingback and big slot, with plus athleticism. His notable ability to run the seam can open up an offense, as he earned a 73.6 PFF receiving grade.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Panthers trade up the board for an opportunity to add much-needed firepower on the defensive side of the ball. Scourton, the 29th-ranked player on the PFF Big Board, has an alluring combination of size and pass-rush moves, as well as the versatility to play in 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. Over the past two seasons, his 91.7 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets charted in the 94th percentile.

Pick Grade: Average

Oladejo started his college career as an off-ball linebacker before moving to the edge. While he remains a raw, inexperienced pass-rusher, he impressed at Senior Bowl practices due to his athleticism, length and explosiveness. He has to further develop as a pass rusher, but his solid effort against the run (78.6 PFF grade) will provide a solid floor.

Pick Grade: Very Good

A hip injury cut Morrison’s 2024 campaign short, but in his time on the field, he showcased his ability in man coverage with good awareness, a high football IQ, and smooth movement skills. Over the last two seasons, Morrison generated an 84.3 PFF coverage grade in single coverage looks, charting in the 87th percentile. He should provide an instant boost to this Buccaneers secondary.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Belton is a large and powerful offensive tackle who spent his first few seasons at the JUCO level before transferring to NC State. A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, he shows good ability to reach the second level and uses his size and strength to anchor well against bull rushes. His 87.3 pass-blocking grade ranked among the best in the nation, as he allowed just 11 total pressures in 2024.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Harris caught seven touchdown passes from first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart and topped 900 receiving yards in three straight seasons. His 95.0 receiving grade against man coverage is the best in the class, and he is also one of the top vertical threats. His size and length give the Chargers a strong red-zone target as they look to complement Ladd McConkey out of the slot.

Pick Grade: Average

Trapilo started at left tackle for Boston College in 2022 before moving to right tackle for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He brings massive length and size to the position and has NFL bloodlines, with his father having played in the league. Trapilo allowed just two sacks over the past two years and earned an 80.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

The Lions beef up their already stellar offensive line with three-year starter Ratledge. He fits Detroit’s style as a powerful downhill blocker who also shows good, light feet in pass protection. Ratledge allowed just two sacks over three years and gave up only seven total pressures in his senior season. His 77.3 pass-blocking grade ranked above the 70th percentile nationally.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The star of the Senior Bowl game, Bech is another weapon for newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith. He brings excellent hands, having dropped just one pass in 2024. He was also efficient, averaging 2.44 yards per route run. Bech showed good potential as a freshman before injuries derailed his next few seasons, but he broke out as a senior with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Green’s off-the-field concerns led to his slide in the draft, but from an on-field perspective, he has the talent to be one of the biggest steals. He earned 90.0-plus grades in each of the past two seasons and dominated a lower level of competition. Green recorded 17 sacks in 2024, posting a 20.2% pass-rush win rate and a 9.4% run-stop rate.

Pick Grade: Average

Head coach Sean Payton gets his Alvin Kamara in Harvey. The dynamic back shows incredible contact balance and forced 69 missed tackles as a runner in 2024. With elite change-of-direction ability and a great first step, Harvey earned a PFF grade of 82.3 or better in three straight seasons while racking up 43 touchdowns over the past two years.

Pick Grade: Elite

Amos brings elite speed and strong movement skills to the Commanders’ defense. He earned an 85.6 coverage grade in 2024, forcing 13 incompletions and recording three interceptions. A standout at the Senior Bowl, Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Turner graded better in 2023 — a trend that applied to the entire Texas A&M defensive line. He earned a 76.6 overall grade that season and showed positional versatility, playing across multiple defensive line spots in college. Turner plays with a high motor and active hands, and his 7.9% run-stop rate was a bright spot during the 2024 season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Norman-Lott was arguably the best true pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class. His 18.9% pass-rush win rate led the nation, and his 88.3 true pass set pass-rush grade ranked above the 95th percentile. Norman-Lott plays with violence and speed and should provide the Chiefs with another pass-rushing force to rotate into their lineup.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Eagles find their replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the athletic Andrew Mukuba. The Texas product showed great progress in his college career, culminating in a 90.0 overall grade in 2024, with an excellent grade in coverage (89.7). He forced an incompletion on 26.1% of his targets, an incredibly high rate. Mukuba showed terrific ball skills, intercepting five passes and allowing a paltry 12.1 passer rating last season.

