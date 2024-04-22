2024 NFL Mock Draft: PFF analysts pick for all seven rounds

It's only right to attack a seven-round mock draft with the real 2024 NFL Draft just days away, and we're doing it in style. Thirty-two PFF analysts drafted for all 32 teams, with team-analyst assignments listed below. Mock trades are noted in the blurbs.

Here is our all-analyst seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft.

ROUND 1

The first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is a no-brainer. Chicago needs a new signal-caller, and Williams is one of the cleanest prospects in recent memory. With 72 passing touchdowns and 59 big-time throws since 2022, Williams brings the necessary passing skill set to revitalize the Bears' offense.

Washington has been looking for its franchise quarterback for decades now, and the new regime takes its next swing with Drake Maye. Maye has all the tools to become an NFL franchise quarterback. He was elite over the middle of the field in 2023, earning a 94.8 passing grade on throws in between the college hashes, the best in the FBS.

Mock Trade: Broncos receive Pick No. 3; Patriots receive Pick Nos. 12 and 76 and a 2025 first-round pick

With many quarterback-needy teams potentially looking to move up to secure a signal-caller, Denver could get aggressive here. Daniels has the sound mechanics and touch to attack all levels of the field in Sean Payton's offense, as well as the out-of-structure ability to take the system to the next level the Broncos had hoped for when acquiring Russell Wilson.

The Cardinals will likely receive plenty of calls from teams looking to move up for J.J. McCarthy, but they stay pat here and take a once-in-a-decade type of prospect in Harrison. Not only is he a special talent, but he also fills the team’s biggest need following the offseason departures of Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore.

The Chargers have a big hole in their wide receiver room following an offseason during which both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen departed. Nabers will give the Chargers an alpha WR1 who can also stretch the field, as evidenced by his 19 deep catches and 624 deep receiving yards in 2023.

There is no need to panic and reach for a quarterback in this scenario, and with Jermaine Eluemunor backstopping Evan Neal at right tackle, the Giants take what they do need: a true WR1. Odunze, Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson form one of the league's most promising wide receiver trios, showcasing a blend of youthful talent and immense potential.

The Titans could trade back for an additional top-100 pick. If they stay at No. 7, drafting Joe Alt is an easy decision. Tennessee's left tackles allowed a league-high 152 pressures over the past two seasons. Alt, a three-year starter, gave up only five pressures and registered a 91.6 pass-blocking grade in 2023.

We're all-in on Kirk Cousins being the missing piece for the Falcons' offense, so a defensive playmaker makes sense here. Latu is the guy who can make the biggest impression from day one and gives the Falcons a talent along the edge that they've been missing for a long time.

Mock Trade: Raiders receive Pick No. 9 and a 2025 third-round pick; Bears receive Pick Nos. 13 and 44

With the top three quarterbacks gone, the Raiders move up to secure their future. J.J. McCarthy ranked 11th in non-play-action passes and passes beyond the sticks in 2023, and he maintained a 90.8 clean-pocket grade throughout his time at Michigan.

The top three receivers are off the board, so the Jets take the best available weapon in Bowers. He is arguably the greatest college tight end of all time, providing elite ability after the catch. The Jets pair their revamped offensive line with a loaded skill group that includes Bowers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.

Minnesota didn't love the quarterbacks at the top of this draft after Caleb Williams but was willing to grab McCarthy if he fell. With the Raiders having jumped them, the Vikings choose to grab the best cornerback in the draft instead, one with elite man coverage traits.

Mock Trade: Patriots receive Pick Nos. 12 and 76 and a 2025 first-round pick; Broncos receive Pick No. 3

After netting a 2025 first-round pick, the Patriots are in position to continue the search for their franchise quarterback next year, if necessary. Penix will get his shot after a high-end final season at Washington where he continued to prove his health while firing lasers to all levels of the field.

Mock Trade: Bears receive Pick Nos. 13 and 44; Raiders receive Pick No. 9 and a 2025 third-round pick

With the Bears having only four draft picks, and the top three receivers gone by the ninth pick, accumulating draft capital via a trade-down makes sense. Brian Thomas Jr. steps into a situation where he doesn't have to be the team's top receiver immediately. He can develop his route running while still aiding Caleb Williams‘ transition to the NFL.

The Saints finished with the 23rd-ranked offensive line in 2023, dealing with issues at left tackle, left guard and right guard. While the Saints are still hoping for development from 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning at left tackle, Fuaga can come in and start at either guard position and boost the team's run blocking. He earned a 90.8 run-blocking grade in 2023 and could develop into an NFL tackle in the future.

Mock Trade: Lions receive Pick Nos. 15 and 117; Colts receive Pick Nos. 29 and 61 and a 2025 third-round pick

The Lions are clearly in “win now” mode and make a move here by trading up for PFF's 10th-ranked player in the draft class. Over the past two seasons, Mitchell surrendered just 56 receptions on 140 targets into his coverage with eight interceptions and 36 forced incompletions.

Turner posted a top-10 pass-rush win rate among edge defenders in 2023, and he brings top-end measurables. He should be a solid piece alongside Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu.

Is DeJean a safety? A cornerback? NFL teams may view him differently, but the Jaguars simply need secondary help, and DeJean is a DB1 type of player. He allowed a 37.6 passer rating into his coverage in 2023, lower than if a quarterback threw incomplete into the ground on every attempt.

Following the loss of DJ Reader in free agency, the Bengals need to shore up their interior defensive line. You couldn't ask for a better fit with Murphy, who was the second-highest-graded interior defender (91.1) in college football last year. Murphy, given his strength and explosiveness off the line, brings more of a pass-rushing presence than most interior defender prospects.

Tackle isn't the Rams' most pressing need, but it would be difficult to pass on a talent like Fashanu here for a franchise that values building an elite offensive line. Fashanu ranked in the 98th percentile of NCAA qualifiers over the past two seasons in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

Pittsburgh selects a West Coast player with its top pick for the first time since taking David DeCastro in 2012. While he might lack the height some like to see in a tackle, Fautanu has good length for the position. His physical play style should endear him to Steelers fans, and his impressive athleticism offers Pittsburgh some positional flexibility.

Mock Trade: Texans receive Pick No. 21; Dolphins receive Pick Nos. 42 and 86 and a 2025 third-round pick

The Texans continue their “win in 2024” mentality with a trade-up for a top-10 prospect. Houston has added several defensive tackles in free agency, but defensive tackle is still arguably their biggest need. Head coach DeMeco Ryans dominated with the 49ers thanks to his defensive line, and this moves the Texans' unit one step closer to being elite.

Lane Johnson, 34, isn't getting any younger and has dealt with injuries in three of the past five seasons. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Mims is raw but an impressive pass blocker, allowing just one pressure on 168 such snaps last year. A season of him developing behind Johnson should set up the Eagles' offensive line nicely for the next several years.

Jared Verse continues to be overlooked in this class despite his body of work being better than Dallas Turner‘s and close to rivaling Laiatu Latu‘s, without the medical red flags. The Vikings get a top-10 talent at No. 23 overall.

With Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith wearing different threads next year, the Cowboys desperately need starting-caliber talent on their offensive line. Barton, who played primarily at tackle with the Blue Devils, would slide to center in Dallas. He would be the most talented Cowboys center since Travis Frederick.

The Packers get a lengthy, athletic outside cornerback to pair with Jaire Alexander in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s system. Wiggins consistently improved his coverage ability in college, and his combination of size and speed gives the Packers an intimidating duo to challenge on the perimeter.

With Carlton Davis no longer on the team, the Buccaneers need a potential CB1. McKinstry gives them the ability to get as aggressive as they want as one of the best press-man defenders in the class.

Arizona's edge unit has graded outside of the top 20 in each of the past two seasons, so it needs an injection of talent. While still unpolished, Robinson might have the highest ceiling of any pass rusher in this class with his freakish athletic traits.

Wide receiver was already a position of need before the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans, but now it has become an even more obvious target for Buffalo in the first round. In Adonai Mitchell, the Bills get a 6-foot-4 prototypical X receiver to pair with two smaller, shiftier wide receivers in Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir.

Mock Trade: Colts receive Pick Nos. 29 and 61 and a 2025 third-round pick; Lions receive Pick Nos. 15 and 117

It's a cliché to go “best athlete available” for the Colts, but Payton Wilson certainly ticked that box at the NFL scouting combine. Wilson was exceptional in his final season at NC State, earning grades above 75.0 in all three facets of defense, led by his 90.0 coverage grade with three interceptions and four forced incompletions.

After trading away Morgan Moses, the Ravens seeing one of the top right tackle prospects in the draft fall to them would be an ideal scenario. Latham earned PFF pass- and run-blocking grades of 81.7 and 79.6, respectively, and would be a plug-and-play starter on the right side.

Mock Trade: Dolphins receive Pick No. 31; 49ers receive Pick Nos. 42 and 86

The Dolphins make two Day 1 trades, ultimately landing one of the top players on their board and acquiring a 2025 third-round pick in the process. Powers-Johnson is the best center in this class but can slide in at guard as a rookie to solidify a major weakness on the roster. He is a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s zone-blocking scheme.

McConkey's college production won't wow anyone, but his film and efficiency numbers tell a different story. McConkey's 3.26 yards per route run figure ranks fourth in the class, and 86.5% of his targets in 2023 were deemed “open.” McConkey slots in as a quarterback-friendly option for Patrick Mahomes who can win on the money downs when Travis Kelce draws too much attention.

ROUND 2

Mock Trade: Giants receive Pick No. 33; Panthers receive Pick Nos. 47 and 107

With Nix still available at the top of the second round, the Giants seize the opportunity to walk away from this draft with a starting-caliber quarterback who provides them critical optionality at a position that can at best be described as precarious. Nix recorded the lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the nation last season.

Mock Trade: Steelers receive Pick No. 34; Patriots receive Pick Nos. 51, 98 and 119

With the top two centers off the board already, the Steelers move up (overpay?) to get their center of the future in Zach Frazier. He is another physical presence to pair with Fautanu, and the coaches will love his core strength that stems from a wrestling background. The experienced West Virginia product (2,584 snaps) should project to be an opening-day starter.

The Cardinals ran zone coverage on 68% of their defensive snaps last season, one of the highest rates in the league. Rakestraw fits Jonathan Gannon's scheme perfectly after posting an 85.3 grade in zone last year, the fifth-best mark among FBS cornerbacks.

Washington is looking to get younger at the tackle position, and they could look to trade up to do so, depending on their board. However, they stay put here and take Tyler Guyton. Guyton earned a 72.9 pass-blocking grade this past season and allowed just 12 quarterback pressures.

The Chargers need a slot cornerback, and Mike Sainristil can fill that need right away. An integral part of the nation's best defense in 2023, Sainristil has a ton of flexibility and will allow new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to play him all over the field. Sainristil earned back-to-back 81.0-plus PFF grades at Michigan and tallied six interceptions in his final year.

Denico Autry‘s departure leaves the Titans thin in the trenches. Robinson helps fill that void as a versatile defender who can make an impact from the interior to the edge. In 2022, he posted a 77.6 overall grade while being primarily used as a defensive tackle. In 2023, he moved to edge defender and recorded an 83.1 overall grade.

After trading away Brian Burns in the offseason, Carolina lands its next premier edge defender in Braswell. The Panthers ranked last in team pressure percentage in 2023, and Braswell should provide a much-needed boost.

New head coach Dan Quinn will look to bolster a secondary that struggled last season. Tyler Nubin could be the player to step in for departing safety Kamren Curl. Nubin is the top-rated safety on the PFF big board and posted a 90.1 coverage grade in 2023, the highest at the position.

Another piece for Green Bay's defensive back group, Bullard can step in and play safety or in the slot. He provides physicality as a smaller player and strong coverage instincts to make an impact on the field, regardless of alignment.

Mock Trade: 49ers receive Pick Nos. 42 and 86; Dolphins receive Pick No. 31

After trading out of the first round, San Francisco is getting a player who the front office would have considered at Pick No. 31 anyway. The already talented 49ers can afford to draft longer-term projects like Suamataia. He is already a solid pass protector, allowing just two sacks over 700-plus pass-blocking snaps in his college career.

This is a position of need and the top remaining player on the board. The Falcons are happy to add to a secondary that is short on numbers, with Tampa afforded the opportunity to compete from day one.

Mock Trade: Bears receive Pick Nos. 13 and 44; Raiders receive Pick No. 9 and a 2025 third-round pick

Offensive line isn't a glaring need for Chicago, but there's no such thing as too many offensive linemen. Morgan played left tackle at Arizona but possesses the ability to move to guard at the next level. Whether it's providing depth along the interior or competing for the starting left tackle job, Morgan provides value to a rookie quarterback-led offense.

The Saints here could address another positional need and make a plus-value pick. Apart from Chris Olave, the team's receiver room lacks talent. Franklin would provide a deep-ball threat to open up medium-distance targets for Olave, who earned an elite 93.6 grade at that range in 2023.

The Colts need more weapons in the passing game, and Legette gives them a versatile and athletic option to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. on the outside. Legette's 33 receptions of 15-plus yards tied for the sixth most among FBS wideouts in 2023.

Mock Trade: Panthers receive Pick Nos. 47 and 107; Giants receive Pick No. 33

Despite finishing his college career with only one interception, Lassiter should do well in the NFL. In his final season at Georgia, Lassiter allowed only five first downs and no touchdowns in coverage with 10 forced incompletions.

Kneeland has boosted his stock during the pre-draft process through solid agility drill testing and an impressive Senior Bowl. The Jaguars add to what is becoming a formidable edge group with a player who earned an 89.7 PFF grade and tallied 37 quarterback pressures in 2023.

Dealing with question marks at receiver, the Bengals desperately need to add a couple of pass catchers in this draft. Wilson would be the perfect slot receiver for Cincinnati, able to make an immediate impact. He dropped only one pass last season and finished with a terrific 84.5 receiving grade.

Beyond A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles lack a third receiver who defenses have to pay attention to. Pearsall lined up primarily in the slot at Florida and is a shifty route runner who should be another dynamic option for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Mock Trade: Patriots receive Pick Nos. 51, 98 and 119; Steelers receive Pick No. 34

The wide receiver run is unideal in this scenario, but Coleman has big-play potential with his size, ball skills and after-the-catch ability. He'll compete for playing time right away in a weak New England receiving corps.

After passing over the available edge rushers in Round 1, the Rams circle back to take one of the most productive pass rushers in college football over the past two seasons. Trice's 149 pressures since 2022 were over 20 more than any other FBS pass rusher.

The Eagles' current starting linebackers are the inconsistent Devin White and the injury-prone Nakobe Dean. Cooper was the second highest-graded linebacker in the country last season (90.8) and should provide a presence in the middle of the field that the Eagles haven't had in a long time.

Mock Trade: Falcons receive Pick No. 54; Browns receive Pick No. 74 and a 2025 third-round pick

Atlanta needs to get to quarterbacks quicker, especially on obvious passing downs, and Fiske should help massively there while offering some depth on early downs.

Worthy broke the NFL combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash and, naturally, the connections to Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins began. Worthy presents yet another matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and gives the Miami offense a much-needed third option in the passing game behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tony Pollard opted to sign with Tennessee, leaving Rico Dowdle as the only Cowboys running back with legitimate NFL experience. In a typical draft, Brooks would be off the board by this point, but a torn ACL that ended his season at Texas early has dropped his stock to where Dallas can grab the draft's most talented back late in the second round.

Cade Otton has been fine for Tampa Bay over the past two years, but the team could use more of a focal point in the passing game from the position. Plus, the Buccaneers will have to make a decision on Chris Godwin‘s long-term future soon. Sanders is a legit receiving option who could make that choice easier for the front office.

Isaiah McDuffie earned the first crack at a starting job after stepping up last year for the injured linebackers ahead of him. However, he isn’t necessarily the long-term option in Green Bay. Colson has the experience, leadership and talent to be a long-term answer next to former first-round pick Quay Walker.

The Texans' offensive line should be much better after projected starters Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs and Tytus Howard combined to play in just 12 games last season. Amegadjie provides some much-needed security and could push for a starting job in year one.

After taking a wide receiver in the first round, the Bills address another premium position of need in the second round by drafting Khyree Jackson. The 6-foot-3 cornerback earned a 77.4 coverage grade at Oregon last season and proved he's not afraid of tackling in space, evidenced by an 84.3 tackling grade.

Mock Trade: Colts receive Pick Nos. 29 and 61 and a 2025 third-round pick; Lions receive Pick Nos. 15 and 117

The Colts doled out new contracts to Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, so they are set on defensive interior starters in the short term. But the team can still add quality depth to the unit. Jenkins was a top-notch run defender over multiple seasons at Michigan (23 run stops in 2023) and also increased his pass-rush win rate to a career-high 11.0% in 2023.

After a failed attempt to move up to grab Xavier Worthy, the Ravens stick at Pick No. 62 and land another good value against the PFF big board. Isaac is not the biggest edge defender around, but he flashed enough in college and racked up 33 total pressures, including nine sacks, from 208 pass-rushing snaps.

The 49ers stick to the trenches, picking up one of the more versatile defensive linemen in the draft. Orhorhoro is a solid run defender, with a run-stop rate of 7.0% last season in college. If he can develop as a pass rusher, he could become an important piece of an already strong 49ers defensive line.

Whether Kansas City brings back Donovan Smith or not, the team could use some competition at left tackle. Paul moves very well despite his massive frame and posted three straight years of 80.0-plus pass-blocking grades. He does need to clean up some hand usage issues in both phases, but his robust athletic profile and solid grading are enough to bet on at the end of Round 2.

ROUND 3

Bryce Young would gladly welcome the much-needed elite deep ability that Polk offers. Polk in his college career tallied 10 touchdowns on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield with zero drops.

Mock Trade: Vikings receive Pick No. 66; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 108 and 157 and a 2025 third-round pick

Spencer Rattler has starting NFL tools and is the last remaining player in this draft with that kind of resume at quarterback. Minnesota rolls the dice for 2024 on Rattler without being committed to him beyond that point.

Washington continues to get younger and adds to its offensive line by selecting Christian Haynes. Haynes was a four-year starter at UConn and put together two straight years of 80.0-plus overall grades.

Booker is a high-upside edge defender, albeit on fewer than 600 career snaps in college. He is disruptive as a pass rusher and against the run and is a worthwhile project as part of New England's rebuild.

While Hall doesn't fit the mold of defensive tackles that Jesse Minter employed at Michigan, the Chargers desperately need help on the interior of their defensive line. Hall was one of the best interior pass rushers in college in 2023, ranking in the top 3% in pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate.

Giants get a steal here, selecting a versatile defensive back who can play both inside and out. Melton allowed just a 65.7 passer rating last season when targeted and was a stand-out at the NFL scouting combine.

Elijah Wilkinson posted just a 46.2 grade last year, so the Cardinals can certainly look to upgrade at left guard. Beebe was arguably the best guard in college football over the past two seasons, leading the FBS with a 91.8 pass-blocking grade over the span. His 82.2 run-blocking grade since 2022 ranks seventh among Power Five guards.

Mock Trade: Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 72 and 111; Jets receive Pick Nos. 90, 104 and 138

The Cardinals had far and away the lowest-graded linebacker unit in the league last year, earning a measly 45.7 mark. While Trotter lacks size and athleticism, he's the smartest linebacker in this class. He was the only Power Five linebacker with 80.0-plus grades as a run defender, a pass rusher and in coverage over the past two seasons.

Brad Holmes' search for a legitimate X receiver is finally over with the selection of Jerry Rice's son here. For a player of his size, Rice is a technical route runner while also offering upside as a blocker. He made big improvements in reliability in 2023, dropping just two balls all season.

Mock Trade: Browns receive Pick No. 74 and a 2025 third-round pick; Falcons receive Pick No. 54

Browns add a potential future replacement for Jedrick Wills Jr. Fisher would need to adjust from right tackle to the left side but can learn and develop. He already has the power to play in the NFL but will need to become a more polished pass protector.

Head coach Matt Eberflus receives more defensive line help with this pick, as Dorlus provides inside-outside versatility. With 160 career pressures, he'll provide solid depth with the athletic upside to become an impact player.

Mock Trade: Patriots receive Pick Nos. 12 and 76 and a 2025 first-round pick; Broncos receive Pick No. 3

After taking Keon Coleman in the second round, the Patriots double up at receiver and take advantage of the class' depth. Baker was a big-play threat at UCF, averaging more than three yards per route last season.

Green may not be a ball hawk (one career interception), but he is sticky in coverage and could see significant time right away. Green ranked fourth in man-coverage grade in 2023, breaking up eight passes and forcing 10 incompletions. Since 2022, Green has 17 pass breakups and a 22.9% forced incompletion rate.

Washington has brought in some veteran edge rushers but will look to get younger at the position with Chase Young and Montez Sweat out of the picture. Jonah Elliss is coming off a season in which he earned a 90.1 pass-rush grade and recorded a 17.7% pass-rush win rate.

Mock Trade: Browns receive Pick No. 79 and a 2025 fifth-round pick; Falcons receive Pick No. 85 and a 2025 fourth-round pick

Corley is a weapon with the ball in his hands. A converted running back, he'll need to continue to develop as a route runner. Early in his career, the Browns will need to find ways to get the ball in his hands, as he racked up the most screen yards in this class and forced 15 missed tackles in 2023.

Off-field issues lowered the stock of this dominant 362-pounder, but he is still arguably a first-round talent on the field. His pairing with Texas teammate Byron Murphy II formed an elite defensive line in college that should translate well to the NFL. Sweat was the nation's best run defender in 2023, earning a 92.0 grade in that category.

Hicks is a versatile player who played in the box plenty and took his fair share of reps at free safety in college. He is not afraid to get his nose dirty in the run game, ranking in the 96th percentile in run-stop percentage for safeties.

Quenton Nelson is the Colts' only starting interior offensive lineman under contract beyond 2024. McCormick was a key cog in back-to-back FCS championships for South Dakota State and brings a mean streak to the Colts' offensive line. His 90.8 run-blocking grade was the highest of any FCS guard over the past four seasons, including Patriots 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange.

Cooper Kupp is on the wrong side of 30, and the Rams' third and fourth options at wide receiver, Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell, are slated to be free agents in 2025. Burton is an explosive athlete (11-foot-1 broad jump) whose 1,210 receiving yards on passes 20-plus yards downfield led all SEC wide receivers over the past four years.

Having added some beef, the Steelers now gain some speed with the selection of one of the fastest players at the NFL scouting combine. Walker gives Pittsburgh an outside presence that cannot be ignored, bringing a knack for scoring touchdowns, something the now-traded Diontae Johnson struggled with. The North Carolina product has a good catch radius and is great on contested targets.

Mock Trade: Falcons receive Pick No. 85 and a 2025 fourth-round pick; Browns receive Pick No. 79 and a 2025 fifth-round pick

Murphy reunites with college teammate Laiatu Latu as Atlanta looks to get more production off the edge. With their first four picks all targeting defenders, it's clear the Falcons are throwing mud at the wall and hoping that some playmaking sticks.

Mock Trade: 49ers receive Pick Nos. 42 and 86; Dolphins receive Pick No. 31

Rumors of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk wanting out of San Francisco continue to swirl, so the 49ers use this pick to snag a receiver who could help soften the blow of losing Aiyuk. McMillan is a very strong route runner who understands how to win at a high level. He could be a great fit for a 49ers team that schemes receivers open better than any team.

After grabbing Barton to solidify the interior, the Cowboys draft a solid tackle option to help replace Tyron Smith here in the third round. Rosengarten doesn't have much exercise at left tackle, but he should be able to make the transition with a full offseason of work.

After shoring up the defense, the Packers turn their attention to the offensive line, grabbing the top interior player available in Mahogany. He didn’t allow a single sack in 2023 and can take a season or two to develop before stepping in as a potential starter to protect Jordan Love.

With Shaq Barrett gone and no proven pass rusher on the roster, the Buccaneers will look to upgrade that position as early as the first round. Thomas is a high-caliber athlete when it comes to explosiveness off the edge, something Tampa Bay could use more of with Yaya Diaby having a little breakout as an athlete edge rusher last year.

Mock Trade: Jets receive Pick Nos. 90, 104 and 138; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 72 and 111

Puni gives the Jets immediate depth up front and is a potential future starter at left tackle. He finished 2023 with a 90.4 pass-blocking grade and did not allow a sack during his time at Kansas. His experience at guard could also help this season, given the Jets' traditionally poor injury luck across the board.

This is more interior offensive line help for Green Bay with expiring contracts after this season (Josh Myers) and question marks (Sean Rhyan) projected to start right now. Van Pran didn't allow a single sack over the past two years across nearly 1,000 pass-blocking snaps for Georgia.

Rachaad White tallied 990 rushing yards in 2023, but his forced missed tackles and yards after contact averages were still relatively low. White is a solid back who can be a nice one-two committee member with a guy like Corum, who really knows how to handle early-down work and short-yardage situations.

Wilson is a huge target at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds. He's an explosive athlete, and his timed 40-yard speed of 4.52 was good enough for a player of his size. While dropping 12.8% of his college targets is a concern, along with being a size outlier, he is a solid value based on the remaining prospects.

The 49ers use their second pick in the third round to take a physical cornerback they hope can develop into a solid role player. Phillips made 14 solo coverage stops last season, which was a top-15 mark in college football. If he can gain some confidence in zone coverage, he could find himself getting playing time as a rookie.

Capable of playing over the top as a single-high or split-field safety, as well as holding his own in the slot, Taylor-Demerson provides yet another chess piece for Steve Spagnuolo. With some impressive ball skills (10 interceptions over the past three seasons) and a willingness to defend against the run, he could be a valuable rotational piece in year one.

Cowing is small but quick, and although Christian Kirk mans the Jaguars' slot spot, the Arizona product can be a Swiss Army knife weapon for the team in various roles, including as a returner and on end-arounds, while he adjusts to the NFL.

A team can never have too much secondary depth, especially for a unit that was depleted a season ago. Jones has good size and is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the draft, thriving in man coverage. When targeted, Jones allowed a measly 25.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in 2023, which ranked seventh best in the nation.

Mock Trade: Patriots receive Pick Nos. 51, 98 and 119; Steelers receive Pick No. 34

One of the most athletic tight ends in the draft, Sinnott is a receiving weapon who can line up all over the formation. He can hold his own in the run game, especially from the backfield or on the move as an H-back.

Kyren Williams played 81% of the Rams' offensive snaps when healthy last season. At the bottom of the third round, Benson is a back with more size and explosiveness, joining Los Angeles' backfield rotation to complement Williams and help keep him fresh.

The Commanders could look to add another pass-catching threat for their rookie quarterback. Jamari Thrash’s 78.4 receiving grade and 2.35 yards per route run are both top-20 marks in this draft class.

ROUND 4

Mock Trade: Jets receive Pick Nos. 90, 104 and 138; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 72 and 111

Mock Trade: Panthers receive Pick Nos. 47 and 107; Giants receive Pick No. 33

Mock Trade: Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 108 and 157 and a 2025 third-round pick; Vikings receive Pick No. 66

Mock Trade: Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 72 and 111; Jets receive Pick Nos. 90, 104 and 138

Mock Trade: Lions receive Pick Nos. 15 and 117; Colts receive Pick Nos. 29 and 61 and a 2025 third-round pick

Mock Trade: Patriots receive Pick Nos. 51, 98 and 119; Steelers receive Pick No. 34

Mock Trade: Titans receive Pick No. 128; Bills receive Pick Nos. 146 and 242

Mock Trade: Browns receive Pick No. 130 and a 2025 seventh-round pick; Ravens receive Pick No. 156 and a 2025 sixth-round pick

132. San Francisco 49ers: CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, CFL

ROUND 5

Mock Trade: Jets receive Pick Nos. 90, 104 and 138; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 72 and 111

Mock Trade: Bills receive Pick Nos. 146 and 242; Titans receive Pick No. 128

Mock Trade: Lions receive Pick Nos. 153 and 236; Jaguars receive Pick Nos. 164 and 201

Mock Trade: Ravens receive Pick No. 156 and a 2025 sixth-round pick; Browns receive Pick No. 130 and a 2025 seventh-round pick

Mock Trade: Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 108 and 157 and a 2025 third-round pick; Vikings receive Pick No. 66

Mock Trade: Jaguars receive Pick Nos. 164 and 201; Lions receive Pick Nos. 153 and 236

ROUND 6

Mock Trade: Cardinals receive Pick No. 185 and a 2025 sixth-rounder; Jets receive Pick Nos. 186 and 226

Mock Trade: Jets receive Pick Nos. 186 and 226; Cardinals receive Pick No. 185 and a 2025 sixth-rounder

Mock Trade: Jaguars receive Pick Nos. 164 and 201; Lions receive Pick Nos. 153 and 236

ROUND 7

Mock Trade: Jets receive Pick Nos. 186 and 226; Cardinals receive Pick No. 185 and a 2025 sixth-rounder

Mock Trade: Bills receive Pick Nos. 146 and 242; Titans receive Pick No. 128

250. Baltimore Ravens: T Bayron Matos, International Player Pathway Program

