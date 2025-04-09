2025 NFL Mock Draft: All skill player edition 2.0

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

This is a mock draft with a twist — only skill players are considered available. As PFF’s lead fantasy football analyst, I aim to find which players teams might be targeting in either a trade-down or future draft rounds.

While some mock drafts try to predict what teams would do, this is done as if I were each team in this hypothetical situation while considering PFF's big board, the consensus rankings, team fit and team needs.

This is the second version of this mock, as there are significant changes after free agency in addition to Travis Hunter being included after more indication some teams are considering him primarily a wide receiver.

The Titans opted not to address the quarterback position meaningfully in free agency, increasing the odds they will use the first overall pick on a quarterback. While there are a few great skill players the Titans could utilize, it makes sense for them to attempt to add a new franchise quarterback. Ward is the clear top quarterback in both our and the consensus rankings.

The Browns’ only meaningful move at quarterback was a trade for Kenny Pickett, making a quarterback a clear need. However, there are too many excellent options among the skill players to reach for a quarterback. While Cleveland could make good use of Hunter or Ashton Jeanty, Hunter is the pick as the top player on our big board. The Browns lost Amari Cooper via trade during the season and haven’t re-signed Elijah Moore, making wide receiver a significant need for Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders seemed like the natural player for this pick a month ago, but a quarterback appears less likely after the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. The coaching staff needs to win this year, and Jeanty is the top playmaker remaining in the draft. While the Giants have Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary, that shouldn’t stop New York from drafting a running back at some point during the draft.

The top remaining skill player on our big board falls to the Patriots. McMillan is an X receiver who could be a target hog and deep threat paired with Drake Maye. The Patriots' wide receivers had the lowest team grade last season, while Maye had an above-average deep and intermediate ball accuracy percentage at 46.2%. The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs, but Diggs has the versatility to play any of the wide receiver spots, so he can co-exist with McMillan. The Arizona wide receiver would be a fine pick for the Patriots at fourth overall in the regular draft and an even better pick in this skill-player draft.

The Jaguars' wide receiver depth chart includes Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. Burden would immediately be the Jaguars’ second receiving option in the offense. New head coach Liam Coen has stated he wants Thomas to move around in the offense. Burden could play either the Z or slot receiver roles, depending on where Thomas lines up.

While the Raiders need a running back and quarterback, they also need more wide receivers beyond Jakobi Meyers. It makes sense for them to pick the best available player among those three positions. Coincidently, the top player can reunite with his college offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, which would only help his development into an NFL offense. Egbuka primarily played in the slot last season, and the Raiders gained the second-fewest yards to slot receivers last season, making this a clear need that can be filled.

Warren landed with the Jets at the seventh pick in Dalton Wasserman’s most recent mock draft. Tyler Conklin left in free agency, leaving the team with Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt. Warren is the fourth-highest-ranked skill player on our big board, but the previous three teams have invested heavily in a tight end recently in either the draft or free agency.

The Panthers could be set at wide receiver for next season with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Thielen and Coker had PFF grades in the 70.0s, while Legette was the 32nd overall pick in last season’s draft. That trio shouldn’t stop Carolina from investing in more wide receivers, either as injury insurance, as an eventual replacement to Thielen, or if Legette doesn’t work out. A Day 2 wide receiver is more likely for Carolina, but in this case, Golden is the best option on the board.

Most of the players who will get picked in the first round have been selected at this point. If the Saints miss out on a quarterback in the first round, they could pick one with the 40th overall pick. Sanders falling is the best scenario for the Saints, who have no apparent need at any skill position. Derek Carr had his best season by PFF grade since 2016, but injuries cut his season short, and he recently turned 34 years old. The Saints could use a quarterback of the future, as well as some immediate injury insurance.

The Bears will need a new running back after adding Ben Johnson as head coach. In the one season where D’Andre Swift had Johnson as his offensive coordinator, he set a career low in rushing attempts and first downs. The Bears have their choice of several running backs ranked in very different orders, depending on who you ask. Hampton can fill the David Montgomery role in Johnson’s offense and potentially play more than Montgomery did.

A month ago, this draft had the 49ers picking a wide receiver. Since then, the team paid Brandon Aiyuk his roster bonus, making it clear he wouldn’t be traded. They added Demarcus Robinson to give them depth at wide receiver, and they traded away running back Jordan Mason. Christian McCaffrey will be 29 years old before the start of the season, and he’s missed most games in three of the last five seasons. Backup Isaac Guerendo averaged 5.0 yards per carry. Still, he was also helped by an offensive line that allowed him 2.0 yards before contact per attempt, which ranked seventh-best among 70 qualifying running backs. Henderson is the closest thing to McCaffrey remaining in this draft and would complement Guerendo's work.

Most mock drafts included Ashton Jeanty landing with the Cowboys earlier in the year. Now, most mocks have Jeanty selected in the top 10. The Cowboys added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but that shouldn’t stop them from adding a lead back in the draft. Judkins might be more of a two-down back, but the Cowboys had the sixth-fewest targets to running backs last season, so his lack of receiving ability won’t be as significant of a problem for the Cowboys as it would for other teams. The Cowboys wanted Ezekiel Elliott to be the best version of himself last year, and with Judkins, they can finally have someone who can better fill that role.

Trade rumors around wide receiver Tyreek Hill haven’t disappeared. Even if Hill remains on the roster, he’s 31 years old and isn’t a long-term solution. The rest of the wide receiver depth chart consists of Jaylen Waddle, free-agent addition Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Malik Washington. While Ayomanor is a bigger wide receiver than the typical Mike McDaniel wide receiver, Ayomanor has plenty of speed relative to his size, including a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

The vast majority of mock drafts have the Colts picking Tyler Warren if he’s available and Loveland if he’s not. Luckily, most teams picking ahead of the Colts either have an established tight end or have more significant needs in other areas. The Colts had the fewest receptions by tight ends last season (39) with no clear starter. Loveland could lead the team in receptions in his rookie season.

Atlanta is set at quarterback and running back, and it’s too early to consider any other tight end. Bond is a versatile receiver with experience lining up at different spots in college. He finished inside the 81st percentile in receiving grade (70.1) this past season. The Falcons frequently changed the alignment of their three receivers, so Boyd would fit right in. While a few other wide receivers are ranked higher, Bond is the correct scheme fit.

The Cardinals need a new slot receiver. Greg Dortch‘s playing time declined as the 2024 season progressed. This left Michael Wilson taking more snaps from the slot and Zay Jones playing more snaps out wide. Jones wasn’t very productive, and Wilson graded better from an outside spot. Restrepo is the only wide receiver in this mock draft who lined up in the slot on over 90% of his snaps last season.

The Bengals made it clear at the combine that they don’t want Chase Brown to handle as many touches as he did last season, given his size. While the team added Samaje Perine to take third downs, they still need a back to complement Brown better. Johnson is the perfect candidate as a bigger back with big-play ability, ranking in the 90th percentile in breakaway rate (28 breakaway runs, 0.12 breakaways per attempt) last year. The Bengals have a more zone-heavy offense, and Johnson is mainly experienced in zone runs.

The Seahawks completely reworked their wide receiver room, keeping Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their lead receiver while bringing in Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, both on the wrong side of 30 years old. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has consistently been in offenses where the wide receiver roles are more interchangeable than most teams. The mix of Bech’s size and athleticism allows him to play at the X receiver spot as well as Z and the slot, allowing him to fit right into the Seahawks offense. Bech's receiving grade (83.1) finished in the 98th percentile last year.

The Buccaneers continue the run at wide receiver with Williams. The Buccaneers offense is well-rounded with no apparent need if they can re-sign Chris Godwin. Mike Evans will be 32 years old before next season begins, which means his time in the NFL will likely end in the next few seasons. Williams is a physically gifted athlete who was a dual-threat weapon in college. The best-case scenario is that Williams sits for two or three seasons and develops into a long-term X receiver, as he did post an impressive 88th percentile separation rate (84.3%) last year. If not, he can at least be used as a gadget and special teams player, adding another element to the Buccaneers’ already dangerous offense.

When Sean Payton was the New Orleans Saints‘ head coach, he had dynamic receiving running backs who could also excel as runners, including Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. Skattebo is one of the most unique running backs in the class, as he has great receiving numbers for a player of his size (81st percentile receiving grade; 79.8). Payton has made the most out of unique players in the past, making Skattebo an interesting fit.

The Steelers have two receivers who are best at the X position and can beat man coverage. The current assumption is that the Steelers will add Aaron Rodgers, who has a great history with wide receivers who can play in the slot. Noel ran over 70% of his routes from the slot in college and averaged 2.28 yards per route run from that position. Noel could immediately be the Steelers’ third receiver and fill a void they are missing.

The Chargers‘ offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, has a long history of successful receiving tight ends, from Vernon Davis to Charles Clay to Mark Andrews. While Colston Loveland would be the ideal tight end pick here, he’s off the board in this hypothetical draft, leaving Taylor, who posted a 70th percentile separation rate (78.2%) in 2024, as the next-best option. The Chargers added Tyler Conklin in free agency as their receiving tight end, but he is only a short-term option. Conklin could allow Taylor to sit for a year before becoming the Chargers' primary receiving tight end.

Christian Watson has been among the few rare, tall and deep-threat wide receivers. Watson has an 18.3-yard average depth of target when lined up out wide over the last three seasons, which is three more yards than any other receiver who is 6-foot-4 or taller and has run at least 100 routes. Watson has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year career and is expected to miss most of next season. While Higgins doesn’t quite have the same speed as Watson, he has the size and deep-threat ability to help replace Watson.

The Vikings are among the few teams with no apparent need, as they have a relatively young skill player group where all starters and most primary backups are set. A wide receiver is the closest thing to a need due to a potential Jordan Addison suspension looming. A team can always find a use for a fourth or fifth wide receiver, more so than they can find a use for a third running back or tight end. Harris could be a direct backup to Addison, filling the deep role threat in the Vikings' offense.

The Texans hired former tight end coach Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator, so adding to their tight end room makes sense. Arroyo is a receiving weapon (99th percentile receiving grade against single coverage; 99.7) who could overtake Dalton Schultz as the primary tight end on passing downs sooner rather than later. While the Texans invested a fourth-round pick in Cade Stover last season, Stover is a more well-rounded player who would complement Arroyo, and it couldn’t hurt to have multiple young options.

Most of the teams picking in the second half of the first round are set at quarterback for both the short and long term. While Matthew Stafford is the Rams’ quarterback of the present, they need a quarterback of the future, as Stafford is 37 years old. Milroe's landing with the Rams would give him time to develop and give Sean McVay time to reinvent the offense for the future with a more physically gifted quarterback.

While most of Milroe's statistics are merely average, Milroe did rank in the 77th percentile in PFF grade when targeting receivers at or beyond the sticks (93.9), offering a glimpse of Milroe's potential as a quarterback.

The Ravens are one of the top Super Bowl contenders, but their window could close sooner than they would like. It would be best to find someone who can contribute this season despite already having a lot of talent on offense. The 5-foot-10 and 160-pound Johnson is unlikely to be an every-down starter in the NFL due to his size, but he’s in the top tier of quickness and gaining separation (99th percentile in separation rate in 2024). The Ravens utilize multiple personnel groupings, and they could expand on their diverse offense with a package of plays that includes Johnson.

The Lions are set with their skill players for this season, but their third and fourth wide receivers on the depth chart are Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond. Both will be 31 years old by the start of the season. They have both served as X receivers for the Lions, while Jameson Williams was a prototypical Z receiver and Amon-Ra St. Brown was in the slot. Royals fit the description of an X receiver, who might not have the best separation but can make contested catches (72nd percentile in contested-catch rate; 53.3%).

The Commanders spent free agency working on their wide receiver room, trading for Deebo Samuel Sr. while re-signing Noah Brown and reuniting him with fellow former Dallas Cowboy Michael Gallup. This makes running back the most significant need for the Commanders among their skill players. Brian Robinson Jr. has dealt with injuries and has only averaged 4.1 yards per carry in his career, while Austin Ekeler is entering his ninth NFL season and also missed time due to injury last season. The Commanders ran more gap schemes than zone, and Sampson ran more in gap schemes at Tennessee, where he averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

The Bills are similar to Detroit, primarily set with their skill players. The Bills added Joshua Palmer to replace Mack Hollins as the team’s Z receiver, but they lack a second X receiver, which they had in Marquez Valdes-Scantling to start the season and Amari Cooper to end the year. Giving Keon Coleman some young competition also can’t hurt his development. Horton finished in the 94th percentile in yards per route run (3.45) in 2024, displaying the talent that could make a strong addition to Buffalo‘s receiver corps.

The Chiefs' run game was ineffective throughout the playoffs and nonexistent during the Super Bowl. While many top running back options from this draft are off the board, this class is deep at the position, so Giddens should improve them instantly, as his 90th percentile mark in yards after contact per attempt (4.16) signifies his ability to generate more yards than what is blocked for him.. Giddens can fill Isiah Pacheco‘s role if Pacheco doesn’t rebound from his down 2024 season.

The Super Bowl Champions spent free agency primarily focusing on their core players, bringing back linebacker Zack Baun and giving extensions to Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson. They also signed cheaper free agents from other teams to one-year contracts, including tight ends Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant. Starting tight end Dallas Goedert could be traded, and even if he isn’t, the Eagles will need a long-term solution at tight end. General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles took a chance on Goedert out of South Dakota State in 2018, so they shouldn’t have a problem taking a chance on another tight end from a non-Power 5 school in Fannin.