NFL Week 8 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

Storyline of the game: Trade market battle

Thursday night kicks off with a matchup featuring a pair of teams in the Rams and Vikings that have found themselves at the center of swirling trade rumors.

Talk that Los Angeles will be sellers at the deadline has prevailed throughout this week’s news cycle, with news centered around key playmakers Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp potentially being on the move.

Minnesota falls on the other side of the equation, with many expecting Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make a splash at the deadline. Names such as Giants DI Dexter Lawrence, Titans DI Jeffrey Simmons III and Panthers CB Jaycee Horn have all been thrown around as potential trade targets for Minnesota, but it remains to be seen if a deal will get done.

Matchups to watch: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Rams CB Cobie Durant

The Vikings are playing incredible ball through the first half of the year, and that’s due in large part to Justin Jefferson having another fantastic year. The All-Pro receiver has generated 2.87 yards per route run — fourth-most among qualifying receivers — powered by 14 receptions of 15-or-more yards, on his way to a top-10 PFF receiving grade at the position (81.7).

Tasked with slowing down Jefferson will be Cobie Durant, who made a significant turn-around this past week — albeit against the struggling Raiders — following some troubles to start the year. The third-year corner tied the highest single-game overall defensive grade (94.6) of his career last week, credited with forcing a strip sack and hauling in an interception.

Additional news:

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) wasn’t able to return in Week 7, likely to return this week amid reports the Rams may be shopping him ahead of the trade deadline.

Los Angeles has activated WR Puka Nacua ’s (knee) practice window, has 21 days to return to the lineup.

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ’s (knee) return “very much a possibility” this week, per HC Kevin O’Connell.

Storyline of the game: Cleveland turns to Jameis Winston

This AFC North divisional matchup features a Browns team that finds itself amid a transitional period, as Cleveland navigates its immediate future with a new play-caller and signal-caller. Veteran Jameis Wintson steps into the roll of starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury this past week. Additionally, HC Kevin Stefanski has relinquished play-calling duties to OC Ken Dorsey in hopes of catching a spark this offense has sorely lacked this year.

The Ravens, however, continue to look like one of the NFL's most potent offenses, having scored 30-or-more in each of their last four outings. That type of output has helped this offense secure the league’s highest team offensive grade (87.9) behind incredible performances from both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry that, if continued, may net both of these guys some hardware and accolades come awards season.

Matchups to watch: Ravens RB Derrick Henry vs. Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

After another insane performance in Week 7, Derrick Henry has further claimed the crown as the highest-graded running back (91.4) while also vying for the league’s overall top spot among all offensive players — currently standing as the fifth-highest graded qualifying offensive player in the league. This past week, Henry racked up 11.3 yards per carry on his way to over 180 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, marking his third game this season having earned an 80.0-plus offensive grade.

Taking down the bruising back is a team effort, but that spark will surely come from the play of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a leader on this defense and one of the most talented linebackers in the NFL. JOK currently holds a 92.4 PFF run defense grade – the second-highest among linebackers – and if this Browns defense is going to slow down Henry, it starts with him.

Additional news:

Cleveland has signed QB Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Baltimore has activated CB Arthur Maulet off of IR.

Storyline of the game: Detroit starts reign atop NFC North

Following their huge victory on the road in Week 7 over the rival Minnesota Vikings, the Lions now hold first place in the NFC North. That win marked the Lions’ fourth straight victory. Since Week 4, this team has set itself apart as one of the best in the NFL, producing top-two marks in overall team grade on both sides of the ball – 83.6 offense grade & 82.8 defense grade.

On the other hand, the Titans can't manage to get out of their own way. Tennessee squandered a 10-7 first-half lead this past week, just to be outscored 27-0 in the second half, losing a blowout to the Bills. Tennessee’s uninspired effort resulted in six team turnover-worthy plays, including three potential interceptions — two of which were dropped — and three fumbles put on the ground — of which just one landed with the other team. That doesn’t even include the late turnover on downs and eight penalties assessed.

Matchups to watch: Titans QB Mason Rudolph vs. Lions FS Brian Branch

In making his first official start of the season this past week, Mason Rudolph may have proven the issues aren’t just limited to Will Levis, after he too struggled to find any footing in Week 7. The veteran backup looked chaotic with the football, putting it in danger even on routine interactions, including a botched snap under center and a muffed handoff exchange.

That won’t bode well going up against the NFL’s overall highest graded safety (91.7) heading into Week 8, Brian Branch. The second-year safety has generated a 94.7 overall defensive grade over the last two weeks, which is the highest-mark among any defender with 50 or more snaps. With how well Branch is flying around the field in all facets, this game could turn sideways very quickly if Rudolph isn’t careful and calculated with the ball.

Additional news:

Lions WR Jameson Williams suspended two games for PED violation.

Tennessee has agreed to multiple trades, sending WR DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City and LB Ernest Jones IV to Seattle in exchange for LB Jerome Baker .

Numerous Titans defenders are rumored to be available as the NFL trade deadline nears, including DI Jeffery Simmons , Edge Harold Landry and Edge Arden Key .

Storyline of the game: AFC South divisional matchup

Despite questions of offensive consistency, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position, the Colts have managed to string together four wins in their past five matchups, even without undoubtedly their best player in running back Jonathan Taylor for most of it. Now with Taylor and Anthony Richardson both healthy, this offense may be able to start building the chemistry the Colts been seeking after for nearly two seasons.

Houston has made a living off of close contests this season, having finished five of its seven matchups as one-score games. When you live that close to the edge, sometimes you slip, which is what happened to the Texans this past week when they fell to the Packers after a last-second field goal in Green Bay secured the lead as time expired.

Matchups to watch: Texans RB Joe Mixon vs. Colts DI DeForest Buckner

The Texans’ veteran running back returned from a three-game absence due to injury to put up a pair of excellent performances in each of his past two outings. Mixon produced a pair of 100-yard rushing performances — his third in four total games — to go with four total touchdowns since his return, resulting in a cumulative 79.6 overall offensive grade over that span.

The Colts are expected to return key defensive leader DeForest Buckner to the lineup this week after missing the last five games due to an ankle injury. Adding the veteran to the interior of this defense will be a welcome boost to a group that already has defended the run well, ranking sixth in EPA per rush allowed since Week 3.

Additional news:

Colts DI DeForest Buckner (ankle) expected to return from IR this week.

Storyline of the game: Jacksonville’s quick turnaround following international play

After a pair of back-to-back games in London, the Jags have a quick turnaround back to the United States in order to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence’s resurgent performance is a huge driving force behind this offense’s renewed success over the last three games. Since Week 5, Lawrence has generated the second-highest PFF passing grade (88.3) in the NFL.

However, the Packers hold a three-game winning streak following their close victory over Houston at home, a game in which their defense played extremely well, holding Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to just 86 yards through the air and a 59.5 PFF passing grade. Those proved season-low marks for one of the league’s best passers.

Matchups to watch: Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Packers CB Jaire Alexander

The Jags’ first-year receiver has been on an absolute tear this year, and no game stands as a better example than this past week. Against the Patriots, he earned a 92.1 PFF receiving grade, the highest of his young career, plus his third outing having earned an 80.0-plus grade over his last four games. Over that span, Thomas has amassed 3.03 yards per route run, the fifth-most in the NFL.

Playing opposite Thomas will be veteran corner Jaire Alexander, who has played decently well in his return from an injury that sidelined him for two weeks. The Packers corner holds a top-15 coverage grade at the position (76.4), due in part to his pair of interceptions in the first three games. After starting this week’s practices as a limited participant, it remains to be seen if Alexander’s groin will be slowing him down.

Additional news:

Jacksonville opens practice window for LB Foye Oluokun (foot) and S Andrew Wingard (knee).

Storyline of the game: Tua Tagovailoa set to make his return

The Miami Dolphins’ franchise passer is slated to return to the lineup this week after missing the previous five weeks due to suffering another serious concussion back in Week 2. This offense has sorely missed its quarterback, having generated the 30th-ranked EPA per pass play since Week 3 behind Tyler Huntley’s 57.5 PFF passing grade.

Coming off a narrow home victory on Monday night over the Chargers, Arizona now heads on the road for the third time in October, hoping to close out the month with a third win. It would serve this team well to continue getting the ball to James Conner on the ground after his excellent performance this past week, having earned the highest single-game rushing grade of his career (91.1).

Matchups to watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. Cardinals pass rush

Miami’s primary focus moving forward has to be protecting its quarterback, but part of that responsibility falls on the Dolphins quarterback himself. Albeit on a limited sample, Tagovailoa was responsible for 20% of his pressures this season, tied for the 11th-most at the position. Protecting himself will go a long way to keeping the talented passer on the field.

That will prove to be crucial this week against this resurgent Cardinals pass rush. While Arizona’s group possesses modest marks in terms of season totals, recent metrics have positioned this pass rush near the top of the league. Over the past three games, this defense has generated the sixth-most pressures. However, this defense will need to find a way to continue that output after losing Edge Dennis Gardeck for the year.

Additional news:

Cardinals Ege Dennis Gardeck (knee) to miss the remainder of the season.

Tagovailoa opts not to wear guardian cap in return following multiple concussions.

Storyline of the game: Struggles continue heading into AFC East battle

Despite making the blockbuster acquisition of Davante Adams, the Jets were only able to muster 15 points — albeit against a strong Pittsburgh defense — resulting in their fourth straight loss. Passing game inefficiency continues to plague this team, as the Jets and Aaron Rodgers lay claim the the third-most off-target incompletions thrown (35) this season.

On the other side, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made comments this week about his defense playing “soft,” which inevitably drew a response from former head coach Bill Belichick, who praised his former players. Belichick’s praise came despite this team having dropped six straight matchups and ranking in the bottom-five in EPA per play allowed.

Matchups to watch: Patriots RT Mike Onwenu vs. Jets EDge Haason Reddick

It may have taken eight weeks and firing his agent, but Haason Reddick has finally ended his holdout and will return to the New York Jets. That should come as a welcome boost to this Jets pass rush that has struggled a bit to win its pass-rush reps over this losing streak, standing with the seventh-lowest pass-rush win rate as a team since Week 4. While this pass rush wasn’t devoid of talent, adding a big name to the mix tends to free up everyone around to face more one-on-one protections.

Although the Patriots’ difficulties in pass protection are well-documented, RT Mike Onwenu has been perhaps their lone bright spot, having surrendered zero sacks and earning a respectable 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade this season.

Additional news:

Jets WR Mike Williams rumored to be a trade target for multiple suitors following Davante Adams trade.

Storyline of the game: Divisional rematch at the top of NFC South

For the second time in the month of October, these two NFC South rivals are set to do battle for first place in the division. In their Week 5 primetime matchup, the Falcons escaped with a six-point overtime victory off of a record-breaking night from Kirk Cousins. They’ve since dropped their most recent outing against Seattle at home by three scores, raising more questions regarding the Falcons’ consistency.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, they come into this defense of their home field without two of their best players after losing receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin this past week against Baltimore.

Matchups to watch: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White vs. Falcons ILB Kaden Elliss

White returned to the lineup in Week 7 to make a pivotal impact in this receiving game following the injuries to his talented teammates on the outside. The dynamic back caught all six of his targets for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his way to a 78.3 PFF receiving grade on the week.

The ability in the receiving game will cause some issues for Elliss, who has earned just a 44.6 coverage grade this season, often matched up with backs. This past week, he totaled a 60.7 coverage grade after giving up separation in coverage on numerous plays, including the 17-yard wheel route that Kenneth Walker III pulled in for a touchdown that made its way into highlight packages almost immediately.

Additional news:

Bucs WR Mike Evans (hamstring) likely to miss multiple weeks.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin (ankle) underwent surgery, expected to miss the remainder of the year.

Storyline of the game: Similar paths led these teams to this week

Both the Eagles and Bengals carry a 2-0 record over their last two games going into this one. But to make matters more interesting, those wins came against the same two opponents, with both having matched up with the Browns and Giants. That makes for a rare opportunity to cross-examine two teams' performances against like opponents, as well as recent trends.

Philly put together a rout of the Giants in New York this past week, coming off an incredible day from Saquon Barkley against his former team to the tune of 10.4 yards per carry and an 85.2 PFF rushing grade.

On the other side, Joe Burrow has willed this Bengals team to its recent success, having racked up eight big-time throws to just a single turnover-worthy play over the last four weeks.

Matchups to watch: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Eagles CB Cooper DeJean

Another week, another shoutout to the incredible play from the dynamic receiving corps in Cincinnati. After his performance this past week in Cleveland, Chase holds the league lead in receiving yardage (620) and touchdowns (6). His 10 missed tackles forced on receptions and 14 explosive catches rank in the top-two at the receiver position in 2024.

Given Chase will often move inside to attack defenses from the slot, first-year corner DeJean will be responsible for checking him. This past week, the young corner earned his highest coverage grade of his career (87.4), having recorded a trio of coverage stops.

Additional news:

Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. ’s injury (calf) not considered major.

Storyline of the game: Chargers coming off heartbreaker, Saints looking for answers

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers suffered a tough defeat on Monday night in Arizona, 17-15, after a few calls from the officials drew the ire of fans. Despite the perception of calls on the field, this Chargers offense was left without a touchdown in the game, settling for five field goals. While coming away with points is valuable, taking just a single trip to the red zone is troubling.

New Orleans is facing a catastrophic slide that has seen the team lose five consecutive games. The past two games have looked particularly bad, with this team ranking in the bottom-five in EPA/play marks on both sides of the ball. Those metrics also came while playing at home, so one could only imagine what may happen playing on the road with their rookie backup Spencer Rattler under center.

Matchups to watch: Chargers TE Will Dissly vs. Saints LB Demario Davis

This past week marked one of the best outings veteran TE Will Dissly has seen in his career, hauling in eight of his 11 targets for 81 yards. That breakout was a welcome boost to this Chargers receiving game that has lacked consistency through the first half of the year. Unfortunately, Dissly opened the week as a DNP at practice with a shoulder injury.

This Chargers offense could really use Dissly this week going up against Demario Davis at the heart of this Saints defense. The veteran linebacker has particularly struggled in coverage this year, earning a 58.9 grade while having allowed six receptions of 15-or-more yards and 9.1 yards per coverage target.

Additional news:

New Orleans and RB Alvin Kamara agree on a two-year, $24.5 million extension.

Saints CB Paulson Adebo (leg) was placed on IR, and signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling .

Storyline of the game: Things looking up for both franchises

After three straight losses, Seattle broke the streak this past week with a commanding road victory over Atlanta. While it was a solid all-around win, it was the defense that came to life by forcing three fourth-quarter turnovers, including a sack fumble leading to a scoop-and-score that effectively slammed the door shut.

The Bills also answered back with an emphatic home win against a struggling Titans team. The 24-point victory was exactly what this team wanted to see after a touch-and-go stretch of games on the road. The trade for Amari Cooper has already started to net the results Buffalo was hoping for, with the receiver earning a team-leading 89.9 receiving grade on the week.

Matchups to watch: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Bills CB Taron Johnson

With the news that D.K. Metcalf is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in this past week, Smith-Njigba should see an increased target share. Despite totaling just nine yards on three receptions last week, Smith-Njigba generated an 87.5% separation rate, tied for the third-highest of Week 7.

Covering Smight-Njigba in the slot will be CB Taron Johnson, who has struggled in coverage since his return to the lineup following a forearm injury that knocked him out for four weeks. Johnson has surrendered 9.1 yards per target into his coverage, contributing to his 58.9 PFF coverage grade.

Additional news:

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf (knee) considered week-to-week with Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Seattle has acquired LB Ernest Jones IV from Tennessee in exchange for LB Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick.

Storyline of the game: Will injury to Jayden Daniels derail rookie QB matchup?

This matchup was supposed to net fans a face-off between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 draft, with Daniels’ Commanders playing host to Caleb Williams’ Bears, but that’s looking unlikely after Daniels’ injury. If he’s unable to go, another former No. 2 overall pick will be under center in Marcus Mariota.

On the other side, the Bears are coming into this one well-rested and on a high note following three straight wins prior to their Week 7 bye. Their young quarterback has taken strides over their win streak, having generated a 75.7 PFF passing grade since Week 4 — a top-10 mark.

Matchups to watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Without Daniels at the helm, it will be up to Mariota and McLaurin to repeat the performance they put together last week. McLaurin caught five of his six receptions from Mariota — all of which went for 15-or-more yards — on his way to an impressive 85.2 PFF receiving grade. It’s consistency regardless of who’s throwing the ball that has given McLaurin his reputation and the seventh-highest receiving grade (84.0) in 2024 at the receiver position.

McLaurin will draw the coverage of one of the league’s premier corners in Jaylon Johnson. The Bears corner owns the seventh-highest coverage grade (81.0) at the position, powered by his two interceptions and 31.1 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage.

Additional news:

Commanders first-year QB Jayden Daniels (rib) considered week-to-week, hopeful to play this week.

Washington has released former first-round pick Jamin Davis .

Storyline of the game: Former No. 1 pick Bryce Young set to return as starter

The Panthers have made the decision to go back to Bryce Young at quarterback after Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident — luckily, no one was seriously harmed. While it’s unclear if this change is one the team may explore moving forward, it’s clear that this Panthers offense has struggled regardless of who is under center, holding the 25th-ranked EPA per play offense since sitting Young down.

Denver is coming off extra rest, having last played in New Orleans last Thursday night, where Sean Payton’s team captured a commanding win in his old home. This Broncos defense has put this team into position to win, having allowed the second-fewest offensive points and generated the second-most defensive points scored.

Matchups to watch: Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Broncos LB Cody Barton

Cody Barton was all over the field this past week on his way to earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. His 93.2 overall defensive grade last week led all linebackers in Week 7. Barton was all around the ball, having recorded a strip sack, a dropped interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

In Young’s time as the starter, he threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times on his way to earning a 38.9 PFF passing grade on the season. If Young is to somehow recapture the job he lost, it will start with limiting his mistakes. That looks to be a difficult task when facing down this Broncos defense.

Additional news:

Panthers QB Andy Dalton involved in car crash with his family; emergency medical treatment not required.

Reports suggest Carolina is expected to move WR Diontae Johnson , among others, prior to the trade deadline.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II (concussion) returned to practice after missing Week 7.

Storyline of the game: Will DeAndre Hopkins be ready for Week 8?

The news of Kansas City acquiring WR DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee for a conditional fifth-round pick grabbed everyone’s attention to start the week, but now the focus turns to if the talented receiver can get up to speed in time for this week’s matchup. Given the immediate impact he would bring to this system, it would be reasonable to expect Andy Reid to get Hopkins comfortable in limited packages and bring him along as the season goes.

The Raiders come into this divisional matchup with troubles following their third straight loss. The team sat down Gardner Minshew in favor of Aidan O’Connell, just for the latter to subsequently injure his thumb and land on IR, leaving this team right back where it started.

Matchups to watch: Raiders QB Gardner Minshew vs. Chiefs secondary

Minshew’s troubles with turning over the ball were what led to the change at quarterback: he produced the league’s highest turnover-worthy play rate (8.2%) since Week 5. He had three this past week, including his interception with under 2 minutes left in a one-score game.

That’s dangerous territory to be in with the Chiefs coming to town after the performance they put on in San Francisco. Kansas City forced 49ers QB Brock Purdy, a top-five graded quarterback, into three turnovers that had a huge effect on the outcome.

Additional news:

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson (ankle) may miss the remainder of the season.

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell (thumb) has been placed on IR.

Chiefs are the last undefeated team for the third time under Andy Reid.

Raiders Edge Maxx Crosby shuts down trade rumors.

Storyline of the game: Cowboys & 49ers facing challenges

Dallas heads into this Sunday night matchup rested coming off of its Week 7 bye, but the taste of their blowout loss at home to Detroit the week prior is still fresh in its mind. Struggles offensively have been at the forefront for this team, ranking in the bottom-five in successful plays (28th), turnovers (29th) and total offensive touchdowns (T-27th). However, the Cowboys carry a 3-0 record on the road this season heading into San Francisco.

The Niners also suffered a crushing defeat in their last outing, falling in the Super Bowl rematch to the Chiefs this past week. To add to their woes, the 49ers will be left to navigate without Brandon Aiyuk after he was lost for the year, as well as possibly Deebo Samuel (illness) and George Kittle (foot), who were absent from practice to start the week. With just one game standing between San Francisco and its bye week, getting through this one without further injuries is crucial.

Matchups to watch: 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall vs. Cowboys CB DaRon Bland

Given the rash of injuries to the 49ers’ key playmakers in the passing game, this offense will have to lean more heavily on their first-year receiver, fresh off his own return from injury. The 49ers’ young receiver will need to find a way to win after tallying the ninth-lowest separation rate on the week in his debut.

The hope in Dallas is that Bland will be able to return this week after suffering a minor setback, hindering his return. However, he was notably unable to practice to start the week. If Bland does manage to return, it will provide a much-needed spark to a secondary that’s been lacking, as the group has totaled just three interceptions on the year.

Additional news:

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee) to miss the rest of 2024 after tearing ACL & MCL.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel released from hospital after suffering from pneumonia with fluid in his lungs, unclear if he will be available this week.

Cowboys Edge Micah Parsons (ankle) DNP to start the week of practice.

Storyline of the game: Quarterback controversies heating up

Monday night will feature two franchises in the thick of questions at the game’s most important position.

After a big win on Sunday night, Pittsburgh faces more difficulty regarding who will lead this offense — Russell Wilson or Justin Fields — as the team heads into the back half of the year. While Wilson didn’t blow anyone away in his regular season debut, earning just a 60.7 PFF passing grade, he didn’t give the game away with any turnovers, posting a clean zero turnover-worthy plays.

Over on the Giants’ sideline, questions swirl around the quarterback position after HC Brian Daboll sat down Daniel Jones in favor of Drew Lock during their rout at the hands of Philadelphia this past week, New York’s second straight outing without a passing touchdown.

Matchups to watch: Steelers C Ryan McCollum vs. Giants DI Dexter Lawrence

The Steelers were without their standout first-year C Zach Frazier (ankle) this past week and may again be forced to go without him again this week. That turns the spotlight back onto backup C Ryan McCollum, who struggled while filling in last week, earning just a 48.1 overall offensive grade.

McCollum will have his work cut out for him in this one, facing off with All-Pro DI Dexter Lawrence, who finds himself at the center of various teams’ trade deadline wishlists. That’s understandable given this is his third-straight season of domination, putting up a 90.0 overall defensive grade this season.

Additional news: