NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Are the Bengals are back?

• Only the Chiefs remain undefeated: The Chiefs are the last remaining undefeated team and hold onto the top spot.

• What will happen in Cleveland?: The Browns are 1-6 and have lost their starting quarterback for the season, but now what?

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key

Strength of Schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 32 is easiest.

Projections: Probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations, given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

The fact that the Chiefs are this good despite looking this bad on offense is a testament to their championship chutzpah. Despite all of the gripes, the Chiefs are the last remaining undefeated team and are cruising to the postseason, while also facing the 29th-toughest remaining schedule. The defense is 10th in EPA per play allowed (-0.085).

The Ravens rolled to victory against the Buccaneers and have now won five straight games. There’s every chance they’re the best team in the AFC, and Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level. Oh, and so is Derrick Henry. The offense is second in EPA per play (0.190).

Despite facing the 27th-toughest schedule to date, the 49ers are 3-4 after losing to the Chiefs, 28-18. They’ll likely be down Brandon Aiyuk for an extended period, and Deebo Samuel also left Sunday’s game early. The vibes are not good in Santa Clara, but the offense is still sixth in EPA per play (0.062).

The Lions handed the Vikings their first loss of the season and rightly stake their claim as the best team in the NFC now, maybe even the entire NFL. They’re now 5-1 and have a 38% chance of winning the NFC North — but they have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule. The offense is on fire though, and is third in EPA (0.135).

The Bills’ Week 7 win against the Titans wasn’t as easy as the box score suggests, but they’re 5-2 and cruising to another AFC East title. Only the Chiefs have a better chance of making the playoffs right now, and the Bills offense and defense are both top-10 in EPA per play.

The Eagles smashed the Giants to move to 4-2 and establish themselves in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles have the 26th-hardest remaining schedule. The Jalen Hurts–A.J. Brown dynamic is back with a bang, and Brown’s 91.6 receiving grade is the second-highest among all receivers in the NFL.

The Russell Wilson era got off to a strong start in Pittsburgh with a 37-15 rout of the New York Jets. The Steelers are 5-2 and have a 79% chance of making the postseason, but they have the third-toughest remaining schedule. The defense, which is top-five in EPA per play allowed (-0.107), will have to be at its best.

The Packers are rolling after winning their third straight game against a very good Houston Texans team. They’re now 5-2 and still well in the race for the NFC North title but face the fourth-hardest remaining schedule. Having a top-10 offense and defense in EPA per play will help.

The Texans dropped to 5-2 after their loss to the Packers, but still sit comfortably atop the AFC South. They still have a 72% chance of winning the division, but have the eighth-hardest remaining schedule. The defense is 11th in EPA per play (-0.070).

The Vikings are no longer undefeated but, boy, did they go blow for blow against the Lions in one of the games of the week. The offense has lost some of its early-season shine, but the defense is still third in EPA per play allowed (-0.173), and Minnesota has the 27th-toughest remaining schedule. The Vikings will be fine.

The Bengals had lost six straight games on the road vs. Cleveland heading into Week 7 but ended that streak in a tough 21-14 win over the Browns. Cincinnati is now 3-4 and has a 37% chance of making the playoffs, and also owns the eighth-best offense in EPA per play (0.036).

The Buccaneers suffered a big blow losing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans against the Ravens. Godwin is likely out for the season with an unfortunate ankle injury, and the whole dynamic of the offense will shift without him. The offense was fifth in EPA per play (0.100).

The Broncos, with Bo Nix at quarterback, are 4-3. Denver knocked off the Saints on Thursday night in convincing fashion, and is helped along by the second-best defense in the NFL in EPA per play allowed (-0.176). They’ve got a 51% chance of making the playoffs.

The Cowboys' bye week came at the perfect time after a humbling loss to the Lions in Week 6. They’ll look to regroup in Week 8 against the reeling San Francisco 49ers but have the ninth-toughest remaining schedule. Things won’t be easy for the Cowboys, nor for a defense that ranks 29th in EPA per play allowed (0.097).

Despite losing Jayden Daniels to an early injury, the Commanders still blew the barn door of the Panthers in a 40-7 win with Marcus Mariota under center. This team is fun on both sides of the ball, and at 5-2, carries a 62% chance of making the postseason. It helps that the offense still leads the league in EPA per play (0.222).

The Bears had a bye week in Week 7 after a victory in London a week earlier. They’ll take on the Commanders in a late-window spot on Sunday and have a 38% chance of making the playoffs. The defense is first in EPA per play (-0.186).

The Chargers drop to 3-3 after losing on the road to the Arizona Cardinals and are still being carried by a great defense as the offense struggles to score points. However, they have a 54% chance of making the playoffs with the 24th-toughest remaining schedule. Their top-five defense in EPA will have to remain at a high level.

The Seahawks' three-game losing skid came to an end with a blowout win against the Falcons, and now they’re back to 4-3 with a 40% chance of making the playoffs. The potential dip from the 49ers could be to their benefit too, as they lead the NFC West. Seattle’s offense is up to 15th in EPA per play (-0.002).

The Colts are 4-3 after defeating the Dolphins in a game that should be left in the archives. Anthony Richardson…played football again, and his rushing helped the team to victory, but his passing still leaves a lot to be desired. However, the Colts’ offensive line leads the NFL in pass-block and run block grades. They’re a unit.

The New York Jets are the New York Jets of New York Jets. The Aaron Rodgers experiment feels like it’s on its last legs, and the defense has taken a step back in the two games without Robert Saleh as they dropped to 2-5. The offense, which is 22nd in EPA per play, needs to get its foot on the pedal.

The Falcons' momentum stalled after being blown out by the Seahawks at home on Sunday. They’ll be buoyed by the fact that the rest of the division lost, and that they still own all of the tiebreakers, but there’s a long way to go. The offense is ninth in EPA per play (0.031).

The Miami Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa back next week! So, that’s something, right? There’s not a lot of goodwill in the Dolphins’ building right now, and they have just a 17% chance to make the playoffs. But at least the offense, which is dead last in EPA per play (-0.240), will get better.

The Rams defense carried them to a Week 7 victory against the Raiders. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua’s returns on the horizon, there’s a feeling of hope looming at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have the 21st-toughest remaining schedule — could they make a push for the playoffs? Jared Verse has a 79.6 overall grade, 15th among all edge rushers. The rookie has been a difference-maker.

The Saints have lost five straight games, and the walls have totally fallen off. Injuries are ripe within the team, but there just seems to be a distinct lack of substance here — where is the heart? The offense, which was a top-10 unit for the first four games of the season, now languishes down in 23rd in EPA per play.

The Jaguars got a win against the Patriots in London, and Trevor Lawrence had his best game of the season, but they’re still 2-5 and directionless. The defense is dead last in EPA per play allowed (0.133), and the Jaguars have just a 9% chance of making the playoffs.

The Giants were stomped by the Eagles in Week 7 and fell to 2-5 in yet another lost season for Big Blue. They’re projected for 5.8 wins, which would potentially mean significant changes to the roster and coaching staff. Thank God for Dexter Lawrence, though. His 90.0 overall grade is second among defensive tackles.

Arizona got the win against the Chargers in Week 7 thanks to a last-second field goal, and are now 3-4 in a division where everything feels up for grabs. They’ve got the 30th-toughest remaining schedule the rest of the way, and the offense is 11th in EPA per play (0.016). Dare they dream?

What now for the Cleveland Browns? They dropped to 1-6 after losing to the Bengals, and Deshaun Watson’s season is over with a torn Achilles. Jameis Winston will likely try to ignite some goodwill around the city, but things are bleak once again in Cleveland. The offense is 31st in EPA per play (-0.220) and the team is truly in “blow it up” territory.

The Titans played the Bills better than the box score suggested, but all that matters is they’re 1-6 and heading for a top-five pick in the NFL Draft. What they do with that pick is a question, but a quarterback is seemingly on the table. The offense is 28th in EPA per play (-0.192).

The Raiders are 2-5 and have lost three games straight. Gardner Minshew is back at quarterback, and the offense is 30th in EPA per play (-0.219). There isn’t much to be excited about here, except for Brock Bowers. The rookie tight end leads the position in catches, yards and overall grade (88.3). He’s a star.

The Patriots are 1-6 after losing to the Jaguars in London, but Drake Maye looks like a barrel of fun and, if handled right, has a path to being the team’s franchise quarterback. They’ve got to put more around him, though. The offense is 27th in EPA per play (-0.156).

The Panthers have allowed more than 30 points on five separate occasions this season. They’re a bottom-five unit in EPA per play on both sides of the ball.