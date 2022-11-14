NFL Week 10 One Up, One Down For All 32 Teams: Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes excel, Russell Wilson struggles

• Russell Wilson‘s struggles continue: The Broncos quarterback earned a 47.0 passing grade on Sunday and now ranks in the bottom-third of NFL starting signal-callers.

• Dexter Lawrence dominates: The Giants defensive tackle set a new career-high with nine pressures Sunday against the Texans.

• Justin Jefferson sets new mark: The Vikings wide receiver pulled in seven contested catches Sunday, the most in a single game since PFF started tracking the stat.

One up: CB Antonio Hamilton

Key grade: 89.0 coverage grade

There were plenty of choices here. Quarterback Colt McCoy, defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, linebacker Zaven Collins and most of the offensive line played well in Arizona’s win over the Rams. Hamilton allowed seven catches on 10 targets for just 38 yards with six defensive stops, two forced incompletions and one dropped interception.

One down: RG Lecitus Smith

Key grade: 27.1 pass-blocking grade

Smith surrendered two quarterback hits and a hurry and was beaten by his defender another two times.

One up: S Richie Grant

Key grade: 91.0 coverage grade

The second-year pro was a monster in coverage, allowing just one catch on four targets for four yards with an interception, three forced incompletions and four total defensive stops in Thursday night’s loss to the Panthers.

One down: C Drew Dalman

Key grade: 18.2 pass-blocking grade

Dalman let up a game-high four pressures, including a quarterback hit. He was beaten by a defender on one more pass-protection snap, as well.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: BYE WEEK

One up: WR Stefon Diggs

Key grade: 84.0 receiving grade

Diggs was overshadowed by Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson but brought in 12-of-15 targets for 128 yards with six first downs and four explosive plays.

One down: S Cameron Lewis

Key grade: 40.9 defensive grade

Lewis missed two tackles and let up three catches — all first downs — on three targets for 67 yards in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

One up: LB Shaq Thompson

Key grade: 83.0 run-defense grade

Thompson finished as Carolina’s highest-graded defender in Thursday night’s win over the Falcons, earning an 85.3 mark. He made six total defensive stops and allowed three catches on five targets for three yards with a dropped interception and a forced incompletion.

One down: QB P.J. Walker

Key grade: 43.1 passing grade

Walker struggled for a second straight week, completing just 10-of-16 passing attempts for 108 yards with two turnover-worthy plays. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said he expects Walker to start in Week 11 against the Ravens but that he would continue to evaluate the position.

One up: QB Justin Fields

Key grade: 76.2 rushing grade

Fields carried the ball 13 times for 147 yards with two rushing touchdowns and completed 12-of-20 passes for 167 yards with two more passing touchdowns and one interception. He didn’t make any big-time throws, but he did have two turnover-worthy plays.

One down: CB Jaylon Johnson

Key grade: 45.5 coverage grade

Johnson is one of the NFL's ascending young cornerbacks, but he relinquished three catches — two of which went for first downs — on five targets for 72 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: BYE WEEK

One up: CB Denzel Ward

Key grade: 78.4 coverage grade

Ward had a tough matchup in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but he yielded just four receptions on five targets for 28 yards while facing a high-powered Miami passing attack.

One down: LB Deion Jones

Key grade: 34.1 coverage grade

Jones had a tough time against that same Dolphins passing game, surrendering catches on all five targets into his coverage for 60 yards and a touchdown.

One up: WR CeeDee Lamb

Key grade: 77.2 receiving grade

Lamb had his best game of the season, hauling in 11 of his 15 targets for 150 yards with two touchdowns, eight first downs and four explosive plays.

One down: CB DaRon Bland

Key grade: 39.6 coverage grade

There were some rough performances in Dallas’ secondary in Week 10. Bland gave up four catches on five targets for 82 yards with a touchdown.

One up: CB Patrick Surtain II

Key grade: 80.3 coverage grade

Teams are smart to target Surtain as infrequently as possible. He gave up just one six-yard catch on two targets with a forced incompletion.

One down: QB Russell Wilson

Key grade: 47.0 passing grade

The Broncos were fortunate this loss to the Titans was buried at 1 p.m. and not in primetime. Wilson was just 21-of-42 for 286 yards with a touchdown, an interception, one big-time throw and three turnover-worthy plays. Wilson's 58.3 passing grade now ranks 35th among 47 quarterbacks who have started games this season.

One up: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Key grade: 90.2 receiving grade

St. Brown accounted for more than half of the Lions’ passing offense, with 10 receptions on 12 targets — one of which was a contested catch — for 119 yards, eight first downs and two explosive plays in Sunday’s win over the Bears.

One down: S Kerby Joseph

Key grade: 27.3 coverage grade

The 2022 third-round pick has been phenomenal this season but had a rare off day by surrendering four catches on four targets — all first downs — for 85 yards with two touchdowns.

One up: S Rudy Ford

Key grade: 86.3 coverage grade

Ford allowed a touchdown on two catches and four targets, but he more than made up for it with two interceptions.

One down: LG Elgton Jenkins

Key grade: 47.2 pass-blocking grade

It was a rare down performance for Jenkins, who gave up a sack and two hurries.

One up: LT Laremy Tunsil

Key grade: 88.0 pass-blocking grade

Tunsil was perfect in pass protection Sunday and didn’t give up a single pressure. He was not beaten by a defender as a pass-blocker.

One down: C Scott Quessenberry

Key grade: 26.4 pass-blocking grade

Quessenberry ran into a freight train named Dexter Lawrence and relinquished five pressures, including one sack and two quarterback hits, in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

One up: CB Stephon Gilmore

Key grade: 80.7 coverage grade

The former Defensive Player of the Year made a game-saving forced incompletion to propel Indianapolis to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Gilmore let up just one 12-yard catch on four targets with two forced incompletions.

One down: RG Will Fries

Key grade: 23.5 pass-blocking grade

Pass protection was an overall strength for the Colts on Sunday, but Fries let up three hurries.

One up: S Andre Cisco

Key grade: 91.1 coverage grade

Cisco was delivering big — but clean — hits in Jacksonville’s secondary. He was targeted once, didn’t give up a catch and hauled in an interception.

One down: LB Devin Lloyd

Key grade: 55.8 coverage grade

The 2022 first-round pick was benched for Chad Muma. He relinquished three catches on four targets for 33 yards with a touchdown and two first downs in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

One up: QB Patrick Mahomes

Key grade: 91.3 passing grade

Mahomes churned out an MVP-worthy performance in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, finishing with two big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play while completing 26-of-35 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He was PFF's highest-graded passer of the week, and he earned PFF's fourth-highest single-game mark of the season.

One down: CB L’Jarius Sneed

Key grade: 53.0 coverage grade

Sneed had a tough time against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, giving up catches on all eight targets for 91 yards with two touchdowns and five total first downs.

One up: WR Davante Adams

Key grade: 84.9 receiving grade

The Raiders lost 25-20 to the Jeff Saturday-led Colts, but Adams dominated for the second straight week and posted over 100 receiving yards for the fifth time this season. He caught eight passes on 12 targets for 114 yards with one touchdown, forced two missed tackles and picked up 57 yards after the catch.

One down: WR Keelan Cole

Key grade: 43.6 receiving grade

The Raiders asked Cole to step up with Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. He dropped one of his two targets and finished with no catches.

One up: QB Justin Herbert

Key grade: 81.1 passing grade

The Chargers fell to the 49ers on Sunday night, but it wasn't through the fault of Herbert, who made three big times throws and no turnover-worthy plays while completing 21-of-35 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception without his two best receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

One down: CB Bryce Callahan

Key grade: 37.5 coverage grade

Callahan struggled, yielding catches on all five of his targets for 81 yards.

One up: LB Bobby Wagner

Key grade: 79.8 defensive grade

Wagner made two run stops and earned an 85.1 run-defense grade in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

One down: C Brian Allen

Key grade: 37.0 pass-blocking grade

The Rams’ offensive line has been leaky all season, and Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals — with quarterback John Wolford filling in for Matthew Stafford — was no different. Allen allowed five total pressures, including two sacks.

One up: QB Tua Tagovailoa

Key grade: 90.7 passing grade

Tagovailoa didn’t slow down in Sunday’s win over the Browns, making three big-time throws without a single turnover-worthy play. He was 25-of-33 for 285 yards with three touchdowns while spreading the ball around to eight different receivers, proving he’s not only the product of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s special abilities.

One down: DT Raekwon Davis

Key grade: 44.1 defensive grade

Davis’ 43.3 run-defense grade was a team-low mark for a squad that allowed 4.7 yards per carry to Cleveland.

One up: WR Justin Jefferson

Key grade: 90.8 receiving grade

Jefferson had a truly special performance in Sunday’s overtime win over the Bills, making one of the most difficult catches imaginable. Overall, he caught 10-of-16 targets for 193 yards with a touchdown and eight first downs. Seven of his 10 receptions were contested catches. That's a single-game record since PFF starting tracking the stat in 2016. He also made five explosive plays (15+ yards) in one game for the third time this season.

One down: CB Akayleb Evans

Key grade: 49.8 coverage grade

Evans played just 21 coverage snaps and relinquished four catches on five targets for 50 yards with a touchdown and three total first downs.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: BYE WEEK

One up: LB Kaden Elliss

Key grade: 94.4 run-defense grade

Across just 15 run-defense snaps, Elliss made three defensive stops and forced a fumble.

One down: LG Lewis Kidd

Key grade: 0.0 pass-blocking grade

Kidd had a rough showing in his first career start, surrendering two pressures on 21 snaps. He was beaten by his defender on an additional five snaps.

One up: DT Dexter Lawrence

Key grade: 91.9 pass-rush grade

Lawrence is a wrecking ball this season. He set a new single-game record for total pressures by a defender over 320 pounds with nine pressures — two sacks, four quarterback hits and three hurries. He beat his blocker on three more snaps, as well, in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

One down: WR Kenny Golladay

Key grade: 43.8 receiving grade

Golladay didn’t catch a pass on two targets and had a drop. Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins wound up out-snapping him.

NEW YORK JETS: BYE WEEK

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: MONDAY NIGHT

One up: EDGE Alex Highsmith

Key grade: 90.9 pass-rush grade

Highsmith was a man possessed, pressuring Saints quarterbacks four times with two sacks and two hurries. He beat his offensive lineman on three more snaps.

One down: LB Robert Spillane

Key grade: 49.8 coverage grade

There wasn’t a ton to complain about in the Steelers’ win over the Saints on Sunday, but Spillane did let up six catches on eight targets for 51 yards and three first downs in coverage.

One up: EDGE Nick Bosa

Key grade: 89.5 defensive grade

Bosa led 49ers defenders with nine total pressures, including one sack and three quarterback hits, in Sunday night's win over the Chargers. He also made four defensive stops.

One down: LB Dre Greenlaw

Key grade: 53.5 defensive grade

Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday night's game for an illegal hit. He let up five catches on eight targets for 34 yards and was San Francisco's lowest-graded defensive player.

One up: LT Charles Cross

Key grade: 84.4 pass-blocking grade

The rookie tackle was beaten by a defender just twice in pass protection. He didn’t allow a pressure in Sunday morning’s loss to the Buccaneers in Munich.

One down: CB Coby Bryant

Key grade: 36.7 coverage grade

Another rookie, Bryant allowed five catches on five targets — all first downs — for 67 yards. Fellow rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen let up two touchdowns but also picked off Bucs running back Leonard Fournette on a target to quarterback Tom Brady on a failed trick play.

One up: RT Tristan Wirfs

Key grade: 81.2 pass-blocking grade

Wirfs didn’t allow a single pressure and was beaten by a defender just once in pass protection during Sunday morning’s win over the Seahawks in Munich.

One down: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Key grade: 29.7 coverage grade

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith attacked Murphy-Bunting to the tune of five completions on five targets for 72 yards with two touchdowns and two first downs.

One up: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Key grade: 84.3 receiving grade

The third-year pro set career highs with 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches. He hauled in two contested catches and picked up five first downs.

One down: QB Ryan Tannehill

Key grade: 54.0 passing grade

There really weren’t many “down” choices for Tennessee. Tannehill was 19-of-36 for 255 yards with two passing touchdowns, no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL