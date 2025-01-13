Statistical Review of NFL Wild-Card Weekend

PFF broke down the advanced metrics immediately after every game of the Wild-Card Weekend slate, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest.
For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.
Click here to jump to a game:
LAC@HOU | PIT@BAL | DEN@BUF | GB@PHI | WAS@TB | MIN@LAR
Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12
Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14
Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7
Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10
Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams
Coming soon!