NFL scores and recaps for every Week 7 game

Offensive spotlight: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was questionable with a knee injury coming into this game, but he ended up leading the team in rushing yards with 59 from eight carries. Lawrence finished 20-of-29 for 204 yards and one touchdown, with one big-time throw and zero turnover-worthy plays.

Defensive spotlight: The Ravens made Goff uncomfortable with pressure for much of the game. Kyle Van Noy picked up two sacks, his second and third on the season, while Justin Madubuike and Arthur Maulet added one each. The defense's final sack came from edge defender Odafe Oweh, who forced a fumble on the play.

Rookie spotlight: Tight end Dalton Kincaid had one of the best games of his young NFL career. He caught all eight targets thrown his way for 75 yards. He recorded four first downs and broke four tackles with the ball in his hands. On the other hand, guard O’Cyrus Torrence had a rough day, particularly against Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Offensive spotlight: Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans gets the nod for offensive player of the game in this one, as he not only had the most impressive stat line but also the best play. Evans finished the game with eight targets, six catches, 82 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Offensive spotlight: Deshaun Watson struggled early, going 1-of-5 for five yards and an interception before leaving the game with an injury. P.J. Walker replaced him, finishing 15-of-32 for 178 yards with an interception of his own.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor got going again, rushing 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and picking up another 45 yards on three receptions. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew went 15-of-23 for 305 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He made one big-time throw and three turnover-worthy plays, pending review, and also added a pair of scores on the ground.

Defensive spotlight: Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had a very impactful day in this one, making some of the game's biggest plays. Lawrence finished the game with six tackles, two sacks, four QB hits and a tackle for loss.

Rookie spotlight: Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer was getting open throughout the game, but Hoyer either didn’t look his way or missed him. On a positive note, rookie first-round edge defender Tyree Wilson had the best game of his young career in a favorable matchup with Bears swing tackle Larry Borom, with three quarterback pressures and his first NFL sack.

Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott may have worked a lot with Bagent over the offseason, as the two learned the playbook and the NFL game together. Bagent looked his way early and often, with the rookie receiver hauling in two receptions for 19 yards, but he earned targets with solid separation throughout.

Offensive spotlight: Diontae Johnson returned to the Steelers’ lineup after a four-week stint on injured reserve, finishing second on the team in receiving yards (79), behind only George Pickens, who went over 100 yards receiving (107) for the third time this season and the fourth time in his career. It was Kenny Pickett, Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris providing the scores on the ground for the Steelers, though, helping to finish off drives.

Defensive spotlight: The Seahawks' defense held the Cardinals' offense to just 150 yards passing, and eight different players broke up eight passes. Darrell Taylor added 1.5 sacks to the team’s strong defensive effort, marking the first time this season he was able to get home and take down the opposing quarterback.

Rookie spotlight: Six different rookie skill position players saw playing time for the Packers in this game, and they combined to make some of the biggest plays for the team in a losing effort. Receiver Jayden Reed caught a touchdown on a deflected pass off a drop from Romeo Doubs, while Luke Musgrave’s four targets and three catches tied for the team lead.

Offensive spotlight: Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer tallied five receptions for 133 yards, including a 60-yard catch-and-run that set up a touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett. Palmer made a contested catch and accounted for two more explosive receptions. Backup running back Josh Kelley made the most of his seven carries, recording 75 yards and a score while working behind a dinged-up Austin Ekeler.

Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker made the defensive play of the game when he picked off Jalen Hurts for a touchdown to tie the game up in the second half. Baker also led the team in combined tackles, with 11.

