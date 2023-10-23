Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 31, Miami Dolphins 17

2T33A30 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Trevor Sikkema
Oct 23, 2023
Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

This Sunday Night Football clash featured two of the best teams in the NFL, and it certainly lived up to the hype, with the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-17.

The win brings the Eagles record to 6-1, while the Dolphins drop to 5-2. 

Offensive spotlight: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets the nod for offensive player of the game in this one. In the win, Hurts was responsible for three touchdowns with 300 total yards between passing and rushing.

Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had the defensive play of the game when he picked off Jalen Hurts for a touchdown to tie the game up in the second half. Baker also led the team in combined tackles, with 11.

 

Rookie spotlight: Eagles rookie edge rusher Nolan Smith got his first sack of his NFL career in this game. Though it was one of the easier sacks he’ll get in his career, we won’t take any glory away from him. He finished the game with one tackle and one quarterback hit.

 

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 11.3 23 / 32 216 6.8 1 1 3 87.5
Philadelphia Eagles
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Jalen Hurts 25.3 23 / 31 279 9.0 2 1 3 109.5
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Tua Tagovailoa 11.3 1 -3 -3.0 0 -3 0
Raheem Mostert 6.1 9 45 5.0 0 21 0
Salvon Ahmed 1.3 2 3 1.5 0 2 0
Philadelphia Eagles
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Jalen Hurts 25.3 11 21 1.9 1 12 1
D'Andre Swift 10.5 15 62 4.1 0 22 0
Kenneth Gainwell 7.6 8 16 2.0 1 5 0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Tyreek Hill 25.8 15 11 88 5.9 8.0 1
Jaylen Waddle 12.3 6 6 63 10.5 10.5 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 6.8 3 2 48 16.0 24.0 0
Raheem Mostert 6.1 3 1 6 2.0 6.0 0
Braxton Berrios 1.7 2 1 7 3.5 7.0 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 1.4 1 1 4 4.0 4.0 0
Salvon Ahmed 1.3 2 1 0 0.0 0.0 0
Philadelphia Eagles
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
A.J. Brown 32.7 15 10 137 9.1 13.7 1
Dallas Goedert 18.7 5 5 77 15.4 15.4 1
D'Andre Swift 10.5 3 3 13 4.3 4.3 0
DeVonta Smith 8.9 5 4 49 9.8 12.2 0
Julio Jones 1.3 1 1 3 3.0 3.0 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
