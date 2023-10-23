NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 31, Miami Dolphins 17

This Sunday Night Football clash featured two of the best teams in the NFL, and it certainly lived up to the hype, with the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-17.
The win brings the Eagles record to 6-1, while the Dolphins drop to 5-2.
Offensive spotlight: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets the nod for offensive player of the game in this one. In the win, Hurts was responsible for three touchdowns with 300 total yards between passing and rushing.
JALEN HURTS WHAT A PLAY
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2023
Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had the defensive play of the game when he picked off Jalen Hurts for a touchdown to tie the game up in the second half. Baker also led the team in combined tackles, with 11.
Jerome Baker the Touchdown Maker!
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2023
Rookie spotlight: Eagles rookie edge rusher Nolan Smith got his first sack of his NFL career in this game. Though it was one of the easier sacks he’ll get in his career, we won’t take any glory away from him. He finished the game with one tackle and one quarterback hit.
Nolan Smith gets his first career sack! ????
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2023
Box Score
Passing
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|11.3
|23 / 32
|216
|6.8
|1
|1
|3
|87.5
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Jalen Hurts
|25.3
|23 / 31
|279
|9.0
|2
|1
|3
|109.5
Rushing
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Tua Tagovailoa
|11.3
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|0
|-3
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|6.1
|9
|45
|5.0
|0
|21
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|1.3
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|2
|0
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Jalen Hurts
|25.3
|11
|21
|1.9
|1
|12
|1
|D'Andre Swift
|10.5
|15
|62
|4.1
|0
|22
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|7.6
|8
|16
|2.0
|1
|5
|0
Receiving
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Tyreek Hill
|25.8
|15
|11
|88
|5.9
|8.0
|1
|Jaylen Waddle
|12.3
|6
|6
|63
|10.5
|10.5
|0
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|6.8
|3
|2
|48
|16.0
|24.0
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|6.1
|3
|1
|6
|2.0
|6.0
|0
|Braxton Berrios
|1.7
|2
|1
|7
|3.5
|7.0
|0
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|1.4
|1
|1
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|1.3
|2
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|A.J. Brown
|32.7
|15
|10
|137
|9.1
|13.7
|1
|Dallas Goedert
|18.7
|5
|5
|77
|15.4
|15.4
|1
|D'Andre Swift
|10.5
|3
|3
|13
|4.3
|4.3
|0
|DeVonta Smith
|8.9
|5
|4
|49
|9.8
|12.2
|0
|Julio Jones
|1.3
|1
|1
|3
|3.0
|3.0
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0