NFL scores and recaps for every Week 5 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 5 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Quarterback Justin Fields silenced the noise that has surrounded him and his team for most of this season, at least for now. Fields went 15-of-29 for 282 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 69.8 passing grade on first review. He was exceptional in the quick game, completing nine of his 11 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns when he took less than 2.5 seconds to throw.

As impressive as Fields' performance was, this night belongs to D.J. Moore. The first-year Bear finished the game with eight catches for a career-best 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. More impressively, 141 of those receiving yards came after the catch, with the Bears receiver averaging 17.6 yards after the catch per reception on the night.

Defensive spotlight: A.J. Epenesa made multiple big plays for the Bills on defense, notching a pair of sacks, one of which forced a fumble with the Jaguars in scoring territory late in the first half, and a batted pass.

Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams has been one of the best cornerbacks in football, if not the best, so far this season. He was ranked number one on PFF’s cornerback rankings heading into this week and once again had a big play. With the Bills looking to capitalize on a turnover by the Jaguars early in the fourth quarter, Williams battled with Stefon Diggs and was able to beat him to the ball at the catch point to give the ball straight back to the Jaguars.

Rookie spotlight: Rookie running back Kendre Miller got plenty of work for the Saints later in the game, rushing for 37 yards on 12 carries and adding 53 yards on four receptions.

Offensive spotlight: Jonathan Taylor was back for the Colts after his injury and contract negotiation, but Zack Moss showed he’s not ready to just hand back the spotlight. Moss had 165 yards at 7.2 yards per carry, taking advantage of some nice running lanes opened up by the Colts' blocking. Some 30% of his carries went for a first down or a touchdown, and he had five explosive runs. Taylor finished with six carries for 18 yards as he eased himself back into action in his season debut.

Defensive spotlight: T.J. Watt was a game-changer for the Steelers on defense, causing issues both as a run defender and a pass-rusher. He notched a huge sack in the first half where he blew past Ravens backup right tackle Patrick Mekari, and he came up big at the end of the game with a sack and fumble recovery in the final moments.

Rookie spotlight: It was another rough game for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. He played better in the second half, but the contest was out of reach for most of that time. He went 25-of-41 with 247 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions, making two big-time throws but also two turnover-worthy plays on first review.

Offensive spotlight: Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had the best game of his Houston tenure, hauling in seven receptions for 65 yards, including a touchdown to take the lead with under two minutes to go. Schultz did drop a pass earlier in the game but made a few key grabs to keep drives alive.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London got off to a slow start with zero receptions in the first half but burst onto the scene when it counted with six receptions for 78 yards, two contested catches and a forced missed tackle. London also had a nice pass to tight end Jonnu Smith for 22 yards to get Atlanta into scoring position for their only first-half points.

Defensive spotlight: The New York Giants‘ Jason Pinnock made the defensive play of the day, one that will likely be the longest touchdown of the season — a 102-yard interception return.

For the Dolphins, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel combined for 13 quarterback pressures on first review.

Rookie spotlight: Bengals rookie safety Jordan Battle has only been a part-time player in his rookie year, and that continued this week. Battle was able to make an impact with his opportunities, however, leading the team with two passes defended.

Offensive spotlight: Cooper Kupp returned to the Rams’ lineup and immediately went back to being Matthew Stafford’s favorite target, leading the team with 12 total targets that led to eight receptions for 118 yards. Kupp’s return didn’t keep Puka Nacua from being a key piece of the offense, as he added 11 targets that went for seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles offense got the job done thanks to A.J. Brown (127) and Dallas Goedert (117), as both went over the century mark in receiving yards. Jalen Hurts threw for 303 yards with one touchdown and a patented “brotherly shove” into the end zone for a rushing touchdown as well.

Defensive spotlight: Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was everywhere in this game, finishing with two tackles for loss or no gain and six more defensive stops. In coverage, Mosley allowed just 28 total yards and one first down on four targets into his coverage area. Fellow linebacker Quincy Williams recorded two sacks, including one on the Broncos' last drive that all but sealed the victory. Second-year edge defender Jermaine Johnson II continues to make impact plays week in and week out, and the consistency came in Week 5 as well, as Johnson logged four quarterback pressures and a sack on a 20.8% pass rush win rate.

Broncos interior defender Zach Allen, an expensive free agent addition this offseason, registered a 16.7% pass rush win rate and had four quarterback pressures plus a sack. Second-year edge defender Nik Bonitto added two sacks but they came on his only two pressures.

Rookie spotlight: Justin Jefferson was kept uncharacteristically quiet, so rookie Jordan Addison was Minnesota’s primary receiver in terms of production. Addison was targeted nine times, resulting in six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Addison didn’t have a catch longer than 18 yards, but his route running was crisp and resulted in notable separation multiple times.

Offensive spotlight: 49ers tight end George Kittle enjoyed a career day, catching three touchdowns on a team-high 18.7-yard average depth of target.

Kittle finished the day with three catches on four targets for 67 receiving yards and the aforementioned scores. Twenty-one of his yards came after the catch.

Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

